Ocasio-Cortez: U.S. ‘is not an advanced society’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared that the U.S. is “not an advanced society” and is “evolving into fascism” during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernard Sanders over the weekend.

“We need to fight to start this work, the establishment of an advanced society,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, told a crowd in Los Angeles Saturday, the Washington Examiner first reported.

“Because as much as we like to say that the United States is the richest country in modern history — for who?” she asked. “The richest country — who cares about how much gold is being amassed if we can’t realize an advanced society with those resources?

“We’re here to say that what we’re living in right now is not an advanced society. A society that allows people — it is fascism what we have, what we’re evolving into as well,” she said, echoing an attendee who yelled “fascism.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez went on to praise Mr. Sanders as the leading candidate on climate change.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 2.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 2.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings