Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders, Pelosi hang transgender pride flags in Congress

Congressional Democrats are displaying the transgender pride flag outside of their Capitol Hill offices ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility this Sunday.

The flags were spotted outside the offices of several high-profile Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“Discrimination has no place in our society. I am proud to display this flag as a symbol of my support for transgender people across the country,” Sanders tweeted. “We must stand with transgender people in all of our communities.”

A spokesperson for Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement to NBC News: “In the face of unprecedented attacks against the trans community, Speaker Pelosi is proud to display the trans flag to send a strong message to transgender Americans that they are seen, heard, and affirmed and that House Democrats remain committed to ending discrimination and securing equality for all.”

Other lawmakers who displayed the flags included Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Sheila Jackson Lee, Ted Lieu, Ayanna Pressley, and Pramila Jayapal, among dozens of others.

Proud to hang the trans flag outside of my D.C. office during #TransVisibilityWeek. To my trans constituents and to the entire trans and gender non-conforming community: you are loved, you are strong and you #WontBeErased. pic.twitter.com/VdRJpNw7nC — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 26, 2019

The flags were provided to members of Congress by the National Center for Transgender Equality.

3/ We’ll be RTing and QTing members of Congress all week as they show up for their trans constituents and hang a flag for trans visibility. Our rights as a community must no longer be ignored. Watch #WontBeErased and #TransVisibilityWeek all this week for more. pic.twitter.com/5uqV7JV6mX — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) March 26, 2019

2/ With the help of community members & volunteers, we delivered trans pride flags to EVERY member of the Congress, from every party, including voting members and non-voting delegates. Every. Single. One. Our request: Fly them outside your office for #TransVisibilityWeek. pic.twitter.com/yh8qT9E3ds

— National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) March 26, 2019

