Ocasio-Cortez rips Mike Huckabee, Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Rep.-elect Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez got into a Twitter spat with former Gov. Mike Huckabee — and then went after his daughter.
The former Arkansas governor was mocking the 28-year-old democratic socialist for comparing her election this November to the 1969 Moon landing.
“Big difference. Moon landing was LUNAR, not LOONEY; Moon landing done by ppl who knew what they were doing…those who elected someone who thought there were 3 branches of Congress did NOT,” he wrote, alluding to one of many miscues on basic civics that the rising Democratic star has made in recent months.
Both barrels came firing back.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez started by saying that her platform would require “a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again.”
Then she got personal.
“Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said, going on to call the White House press secretary’s father a political has-been.
“Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now,” she concluded.
She then complained later in the Twitter thread of being ganged up on.
“Now:- GOP VP candidate (fmr)- Sitting GOP US Senator- GOP Governor (fmr)- US Senator that killed the Public Option- Entire Conservative Cable News Channel + YouTube universe Have ALL gone after me, just to get lit up,” she wrote.
“I’m not even sworn in yet. Don’t y’all have jobs to do?” she asked.
