Ocasio-Cortez rags on ‘Straight Pride Parade’ plans; ‘What would folks march in? … Dad jeans?’

Posted On 7:35 am June 6, 2019
Local conservative activists are planning a “Straight Pride” parade in Boston for August — with their own heavy security in case of trouble — though both its organizer and the president of the LGBTQ pride parade invited each other to the other’s events.

John Hugo, the president of the “Super Happy Fun America” organization that’s putting together the event tentatively planned for Aug. 31, said the parade is aimed at protesting “some serious heterophobia” in Boston. He said he asked City Hall to fly the “Straight Pride” flag — a pink and blue flag with an intertwined male symbol and female symbol — on its flagpole, but that the city declined.

“We are sick and tired of being treated like second-class citizens,” said Hugo of heterosexuals. “We shouldn’t be treated any differently and we are.”

Hugo, who said the causes he’s advocating for include preventing doctors from administering sex-change procedures on minors.

But Hugo insisted that his organization is not a hate group: “Anybody who wants to come, come. Gay people, trans people, whoever … We stand for gay rights.”

The 49th annual Boston Pride parade is planned for this Saturday. Pride President Linda DeMarco said her organization is taking no position for or against the Straight Pride parade.

“Obviously, people can have their own freedom of speech,” DeMarco said. “We wish ’em the best of luck.”

She added, “They certainly can come Saturday and join us, if they want.”

But DeMarco laughed after being asked about the opinion that straight people are treated worse than gay people.

“It’s ironic because a lot of the people who are going to be at Pride are our straight allies in the community,” DeMarco said. “It’s a surprise to us that there’s a certain group that feels they need to do that.”

Mayor Martin Walsh’s office confirmed the Straight Pride parade is seeking a permit, but did not state whether it will receive one.

Asked about Hugo’s parade, Walsh’s office put out a statement saying, “Every year Boston hosts our annual Pride Week, where our city comes together to celebrate the diversity, strength and acceptance of our LGBTQ community. This is a special week that represents Boston’s values of love and inclusion, which are unwavering. I encourage everyone to join us in celebration this Saturday for the Pride Parade and in the fight for progress and equality for all.”

Hugo acknowledged that he and some other organizers of the Straight Pride parade project took part in the Boston Free Speech Rally two years ago, when a small group of conservatives drew tens of thousands of counterprotesters. A heavy police presence had to intervene between the two, and some counterprotesters threw objects including bottles of urine.

The local chapter of Antifa — a loose collective of left-wing groups around the country whose members have committed vandalism and staged sometimes violent confrontations at conservative events — posted a screenshot of the Straight Pride parade announcement, but didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Hugo said he expects trouble — and he plans to have his own security team in place along the parade route, which he wants to run through downtown.

“I’m going to show up with a whole bunch of people who are going to defend us,” Hugo said.

Hugo wouldn’t elaborate on Tuesday about what floats the straight pride parade would feature, but said he expects several hundred people to come out for the event. Hugo’s organization’s tongue-in-cheek website touts actor Brad Pitt as the “Straight Community mascot” and advocates adding an “S” for straight to “LGBTQ” — the acronym for the lesbian, gay, trans, bisexual and queer community.

Ted
9:01 am June 6, 2019 at 9:01 am

Are these twitter comments intended to prove Hugo’s point that heterosexuals are treated differently?

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    10:10 am June 6, 2019 at 10:10 am

    Bigotry is not necessarily a bad thing. One need not tolerate or associate with every belief or action of another.

    These LGBTQ’s preach, equality, tolerate and acceptance, BUT they will attack anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.

    “The big lie of the homosexual agenda is this: They claim that they are only fighting for equality and tolerance.” But look what happened to the baker who’s religious beliefs prevented him from participating in a same sex marriage.

disqus_Gz3SjEdTWJ
9:09 am June 6, 2019 at 9:09 am

Sad that it has to come to the point that we are a country (and a world) of competing marches of opposing views, each vying for legitimacy, with the crowd that screams for tolerance and acceptance being intolerant and unaccepting of the other.

Danny Noble
9:26 am June 6, 2019 at 9:26 am

I don’t care what someone identifies as long as they don’t shove it down my throat.

AzRep
10:49 am June 6, 2019 at 10:49 am

Damn right they can come and join in. And if any limp-wristed protesters get out of hand they need to be controlled by the security attached to the parade. Straight groups need to combat this deviant trend the nation is being led to by our liberal “representatives”. The straight majority needs to be heard loud and clear, this needs to end.

AmVetUSA
10:56 am June 6, 2019 at 10:56 am

Damn right Az. It’s long overdue for the straight silent majority to be heard loud and clear! This BS is a product of this country being too politically correct for way too long!!

