Ocasio-Cortez: Millennials Are the Real Greatest Generation

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:50 am August 29, 2019
.(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

Millennials are the real Greatest Generation, says the most famous Millennial in Congress.

In an Instagram video linked to at the New York Post on Wednesday, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised her fellow youths as more “informed” and “willing to go to the streets” than such generations as the Boomers who stopped the Vietnam War and pushed the civil-rights laws and the Greatest Generation, who survived the Depression and won World War II.

“I think they’re badass,” she said in the clip. “I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors.

Millennials also have courage that previous generations lacked because they converse more.

“I think they’re profoundly courageous, because they’re willing to puncture more taboos and have conversations that, frankly, older generations sometimes struggle to have,” the self-identified socialist said.

She also praised Millennials and the so-called Generation Z as also the smartest generations.

“They actually take the time to read and understand our history,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday night to continuous “heart” and other emoji reactions. “The history of the labor movement, history of civil rights, history of racial struggles, history of economics, history of the United States, history of colonialism.”

The youths of today apparently also are the most politically active, the New York Democrat claimed.

“I think this new generation is very profound and very strong and very brave, because they’re actually willing to go to the streets,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said. “How ’bout that?

“Previous generations have just assumed that government’s got it,” she said. “Let me tell you something: You are the government. As a democracy, ‘we the people’ means you.”

Conservative activist Caleb Hull posted the video and had two words of reaction”Um, what?”

AOC on Instagram live: “Young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors… they actually take time to read and understand our [world] history.” Um, what? pic.twitter.com/hk1ZHpUSOv

— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 28, 2019

capricorn1
9:14 am August 29, 2019 at 9:14 am

if you listen to fools the mob rules.

backpacker
9:28 am August 29, 2019 at 9:28 am

The millennials are the “greatest generation” per Ocasio Racebaiter Donkey Teeth Cortez. The millennials need a safe space and suffer from microaggressions. The majority of millennials want socialism. The millennials have no clue what is going on in the real world. Hey Ocasio-Cortez, the majority of the millennials (not all) are the “greatest garbage / sewer generation”.

    drillbeast
    10:04 am August 29, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Looks like the love child of Golem and Dracula

baitfish
9:33 am August 29, 2019 at 9:33 am

In my experience, millennials are the lease informed, most gullible, least motivated, unable to think critically, least aware, lazy, entitled, generation to ever exist. AOC being one of them illustrates my point perfectly.

Jackster
9:42 am August 29, 2019 at 9:42 am

Ole Horse teeth has got to learn history first. She pigeon holes everyone as if a person of a certain age, race,political party, etc.. is one set way. She is so simplistic in her thinking and uninformed. She should go back to school and this time open her eyes and ears. So far everything that has come out of her mouth is utter nonsense.

    drillbeast
    10:06 am August 29, 2019 at 10:06 am

    “She should go back to school and this time open her eyes and ears.”
    School is where she learned such a singular view of things.

iowan52
9:54 am August 29, 2019 at 9:54 am

Generation C I (Clueless Idiots) is more the proper term and to say the Generation Z is more informed and take time to read and understand our (World History) I think not.

This new generation does not in the least know how to research, look up the real facts of world history but instead, believe what they are told. AOC proves that every time she opens her mouth, she weakens the nation and her Generation zzzzzzzzzzzzz.

Perhaps Generation snooze need to have a lecture in world history from the wise and educated predecessors who lived through the Great Depression, WWII, Korea, etc., who had hard work ethics and didn’t have a smart phone to figure things out.

kma699
9:54 am August 29, 2019 at 9:54 am

Talk about just the opposite. LEAST informed, and LEAST willing to fight.
AOC is completely enamored with her own celebrity. And is a complete idiot, to boot.

drillbeast
10:03 am August 29, 2019 at 10:03 am

“They actually take the time to read and understand our history,”
Not even close to accurate.
Hitler is anyone who disagrees with them.
Founding Fathers are a bunch of racist who,s goal was not to create a free citizenship.
Boarders are racist.
Conservatives of all colors are racist.
Men have to be ashamed to be men.
Women are ALWAYS smarter, more enlightened.
(not sure how that affects women claiming to be men and vice-versa.)
You can be anything you want to be just by proclaiming it.
There is no God.
( that is the meaning of “social justice”, people are the ultimate moral authority)

I’m not sure what history they’re reading or their meaning of “understand” but truth cannot be usurped by insisting lies are facts and beliefs are realities.
They are in for a very rude awakening when their “woke” values crash down on them.

