Ocasio-Cortez joins Rashida Tlaib’s Trump impeachment effort

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that the special counsel’s report is a clear invitation to Congress to impeach President Trump — and she’s climbing on board the effort.

Related Story: House Judiciary Committee issues subpoena for ‘complete and unredacted’ Mueller report

The New York Democrat took to Twitter to say she considers herself a reluctant impeachment warrior, “but the report squarely puts this on our doorstep.”

“As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution,” she said, referring to her fellow freshman congresswoman.

Many know I take no pleasure in discussions of impeachment. I didn’t campaign on it, & rarely discuss it unprompted. We all prefer working on our priorities: pushing Medicare for All, tackling student loans, & a Green New Deal. But the report squarely puts this on our doorstep. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President. It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution. As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

Impeachment takes only a majority vote in the House, where Democrats control matters. The articles of impeachment are then tried in the Senate, where it takes a two-thirds vote to convict and remove the president.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said she’s aware that’s a long shot, given Republicans’ majority. But she said that shouldn’t affect House Democrats’ decision to try.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 1.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings