Ocasio-Cortez joins Rashida Tlaib’s Trump impeachment effort

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:35 am April 19, 2019
File - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that the special counsel’s report is a clear invitation to Congress to impeach President Trump — and she’s climbing on board the effort.

The New York Democrat took to Twitter to say she considers herself a reluctant impeachment warrior, “but the report squarely puts this on our doorstep.”

“As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution,” she said, referring to her fellow freshman congresswoman.

Impeachment takes only a majority vote in the House, where Democrats control matters. The articles of impeachment are then tried in the Senate, where it takes a two-thirds vote to convict and remove the president.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said she’s aware that’s a long shot, given Republicans’ majority. But she said that shouldn’t affect House Democrats’ decision to try.

8 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
7:53 am April 19, 2019 at 7:53 am

These two backward Stone Age thinking Islamic confused self-proclaimed “Progressives” who in reality are just regressive in disguise, are in true liberal form progressing Bass Ackwards again, attempting to jump on a band wagon where the instruments that were played produced no intelligible music, but turned out to be only instrumentally Presidentially proctological. After reams and reams of reaming the President, nothing cancerous was found there, but whenever they open their mouths it proclaims the need for a brain examination of their own cancerous invasions of the American body politic. Insanity by Einstein’s definition IS doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting to get a different result. It is they themselves who will not survive the next election. When a cuckoo tries to take down an American Eagle, it never works out well for the cuckoo’s

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
7:53 am April 19, 2019 at 7:53 am

GOOD! Go for it … Keep your insanity focused on impeachment of a sitting President that …. HAS COMMITTED NO CRIME… that way you wont dwell on destroying the Constitution with your insane anti American socialism extracting more or all of the citizens wealth to line your own pockets. Let these useless waste of air and space be a lesson Kids… this is what you get when only 4% of your district actually vote, mainly because of our wonderful government run education system… and guess who’s been in control of it … can you say Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrats? … sure… sure you can.

America weeps
America weeps
8:14 am April 19, 2019 at 8:14 am

And by the same means, under article 1 section 5 of the constitution, a member of congress may be expelled for behavior deemed to be unamerican, following a resolution by a two thirds vote.
Why hasn’t a single congressman had the courage to introduce a resolution to expel either Ihlan Omar or Rashida Talib both of whom are anti Semitic America hating radical Islamic hate mongers or likewise for her criminal activity anti american socialist Ocasio Cortez?
All three are clearly guilty of sedition and possibly in Omar and Talib’s case for conspiring with CAIR to overthrow our government treason as well. they have no business being in our government. Further they should have their citizenship rescinded and be exiled to whatever socialist or Arab garbage dump they choose to wit…

You will no longer be an American citizen if you voluntarily give up (renounce) your U.S. citizenship. You might lose your U.S. citizenship in specific cases, including if you: Run for public office in a foreign country (under certain conditions). … Commit an act of treason against the United States.Oct 10, 2018
Renounce or Lose Your U.S. Citizenship | USAGov
https://www.usa.gov/renounce-lose-citizenship

    440volt
    440volt
    8:46 am April 19, 2019 at 8:46 am

    The reason that so many Congressional critters are maintaining a low profile is that they themselves don’t want the spotlight. I doubt that more than 10% could keep their office if they had even half of the scrutiny that the President has been and continues to go thru.
    This latest move by AOC is designed to keep her horse face in front of the camera. I think she believes that she has a real shot at the Oval office some day. But she is far from the only delusional person in DC, much less the House.

baitfish
baitfish
8:15 am April 19, 2019 at 8:15 am

Please start your ridiculous impeachment proceedings. You will ensure Trumps reelection.

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
8:32 am April 19, 2019 at 8:32 am

And the coup marches on. Due to our own personal collective weakness in allowing the democrats to take the house we have endangered President Trump and our way of living in favour of a soviet style socialist government.

The plan Herr Mueller carried out did partially succeed – it did cause people to doubt the President and to show their righteous, if misguided, angst by voting in the most radical anti American house to ever see light. Thankfully we did not lose the senate or we would be totally screwed.

We as a center right people have a chance to right the wrongs of 2018 by taking the house back, extending our lead in the senate and re-electing President Trump.

The embedded democrat bureaucrats of Imperial Washington will fight with all their might to keep their perks but in the end we pay them for a service, we are not their serfs as they believe. The choice is yours – win or perish.

ac0522
ac0522
8:39 am April 19, 2019 at 8:39 am

Well, ok, it’s been obvious from the get-go that the three witches of the House, AOC, RT & IO, with their double, double, toil & trouble routine are totally unfit & unqualified for any position in US govt so my money is on Trump & the majority of American citizens to steamroll right over these particular three gorgons of DC.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
8:46 am April 19, 2019 at 8:46 am

One thing about Cortez is that she certainly gives us plenty of stupidity to laugh it. If this little girl ever had a thought it would die of loneliness. She is a disgusting little person for all of us thinking she is in congress.

Leave a Reply