Ocasio-Cortez joins Rashida Tlaib’s Trump impeachment effort
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that the special counsel’s report is a clear invitation to Congress to impeach President Trump — and she’s climbing on board the effort.
The New York Democrat took to Twitter to say she considers herself a reluctant impeachment warrior, “but the report squarely puts this on our doorstep.”
“As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution,” she said, referring to her fellow freshman congresswoman.
Many know I take no pleasure in discussions of impeachment. I didn’t campaign on it, & rarely discuss it unprompted.
We all prefer working on our priorities: pushing Medicare for All, tackling student loans, & a Green New Deal.
But the report squarely puts this on our doorstep.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019
Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President.
It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution.
As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019
Impeachment takes only a majority vote in the House, where Democrats control matters. The articles of impeachment are then tried in the Senate, where it takes a two-thirds vote to convict and remove the president.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said she’s aware that’s a long shot, given Republicans’ majority. But she said that shouldn’t affect House Democrats’ decision to try.
