Ocasio-Cortez inspired Warren to campaign from her kitchen

Elizabeth Warren attempted to show off her social media savvy as she casually cracked a beer and took questions during a New Year’s Eve livestream from the kitchen of her Massachusetts home.

The Democratic senator — apparently taking a play from the book of millennial politicians like Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — leaned on a counter, popped a brew and reflected on her decision earlier Monday to form an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid during the Instagram video.

“I’m here in my kitchen, and um, I thought maybe we’d just take some questions and I’d see what I can do,” Warren says, addressing the camera from her Cambridge abode.

The informal Instagram feed takes a pseudo-folksy turn as Warren chats about her big announcement and cracks a cold one.

“Hold on a second — I’m gonna get me a beer,” she says.

The video comes days after Ocasio-Cortez posted a similar-looking stream. The 29-year-old, who used Instagram and Twitter to connect with supporters during her successful run to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, streamed herself making dinner and talking about healthcare and other issues.

Younger politicians such as Ocasio-Cortez and fellow Dem Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, endeared themselves to followers by often broadcasting themselves doing mundane things and casually chatting with supporters online.

O’Rourke, whose name has been floated as a possible 2020 contender, failed unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) during the midterms.

Ocasio-Cortez has used social media to give average Americans a behind-the-scenes look at her first days in Washington during her congressional orientation.

She also drew attention for a down-to-earth live stream session that showed her cooking macaroni and cheese in an instant pot and talking about politics shortly after the Midterms.

On Tuesday, some on social media questioned the authenticity of Warren’s man-of-the-people stream coming so quick on the heels of her presidential bid announcement.

“If you think Elizabeth Warren has ever opened a beer before today, I can get you a great deal on this nice bridge,” Lil Uzi Ernst? tweeted alongside a picture of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Others questioned whether Warren was actually sipping on any suds.

“Take it from a guy from Wisconsin who knows when someone is drinking from an empty bottle of beer, Elizabeth Warren’s bottle was as empty as she is. It’s obvious you can’t drink a beer without swallowing,” tweeted Brian Emanuel?.

O’Rourke upped the cool-factor by live streaming his own New Year’s Eve plans. He and his wife streamed themselves hunkered down in an igloo with a bottle of champagne.

Warren is one of more than a half-dozen Democratic senators expected to challenge President Trump, including Cory Booker (N.J.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Amy Klobuchar (Minn) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is also expected to run.

Sen. Gillibrand got in on the social media action on New Year’s Eve as well, posting a photo of herself in her kitchen and a recipe for a berry cobbler.

Warren is the most prominent Democrat to throw her hat in the ring for 2020 so far. The Wall Street watchdog and liberal-leaning pol also has experience clashing with Trump.

The President often taunts the former law professor by calling her “Pocahontas,” a reference to her claims of Native American ancestry.

Warren attempted to put the controversy surrounding her claims to rest in October by releasing a DNA test. Instead, the genetic test led to more criticisms after it revealed her proportion of American Indian blood might be as small as 1 part in 1,024.

“I have put it all out there. It’s there for anyone to see,” Warren said on Monday. “But at the end of the day … this election going forward is going to be about the tens of millions of families across this country who work hard, who play to the rules and who just time after time take one body blow after another.”

Trump told Fox News on Monday that he’d “love to run against her.”

“We’ll see how she does,” he said of Warren. “I wish her well. I hope she does well. I’d love to run against her.”

