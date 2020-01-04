Ocasio-Cortez goes on Twitter rant: Accuses Trump of ‘an act of war’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused President Trump of an “act of war” following the Thursday airstrike in Iraq he ordered that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday.

Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people. Now is the moment to prevent war & protect innocent people – the question for many is how, publicly & Congressionally: — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

Right now is the moment to decide if you are pro-peace or not. The cheerleaders of war, removed from its true cost, will gladly convince you that up is down – just as they did in Iraq in ‘03. But war does not establish peace.

War does not create security.

War endangers us all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

War advocates start off saying “we all want peace, but…” or “it’s too late…” & frame a pro-peace agenda as naïve to realpolitik. Don’t give into this gaslighting. The same folks selling us Iraq and selling us this latest provocation of violence. We cannot repeat this cycle. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

Congress now has a moral and legal obligation to reassert its power to stop this war and protect innocent people from horrific consequences. We have two immediate options: 1. Vote on a War Powers Resolution, which requires Trump to attain Congressional approval. 2. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

2. Reintroduce & vote on @RepRoKhanna’s bipartisan NDAA amendment, which blocks $ offensive action to Iran. This amendment passed the House w/ bipartisan support not long ago, and was later gutted in negotiations. We can bring it back as a standalone bill. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

Respectfully, I believe Tulsi Gabbard pushed this amendment unless Ro did as well. She deserves the credit here too. pic.twitter.com/jnXTLt0KFG — Nicole Alexander Fisher (@_nalexander) January 3, 2020

War is a class conflict, too. The rich and powerful who open war escape the consequences of their decisions. It’s not their children sent into the jaws of violence. It is often the vulnerable, the poor, & working people -who had little to no say in conflict – who pay the price. https://t.co/jlC35MYsQq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

Here at home, inequality in military service means poorer areas of the country bear greater sacrifices for war. Abroad, 100s of 1000s of innocent people – dismissed as statistics – have had their lives ravaged by the consequences of our decisions.https://t.co/8wW8MR4M1j pic.twitter.com/RXq9j3iXee — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

