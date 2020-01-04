Ocasio-Cortez goes on Twitter rant: Accuses Trump of ‘an act of war’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused President Trump of an “act of war” following the Thursday airstrike in Iraq he ordered that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
“Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday.
The above is an excerpt from The Hill.
Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people.
Now is the moment to prevent war & protect innocent people – the question for many is how, publicly & Congressionally:
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020
Right now is the moment to decide if you are pro-peace or not.
The cheerleaders of war, removed from its true cost, will gladly convince you that up is down – just as they did in Iraq in ‘03.
But war does not establish peace.
War does not create security.
War endangers us all.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020
War advocates start off saying “we all want peace, but…” or “it’s too late…” & frame a pro-peace agenda as naïve to realpolitik.
Don’t give into this gaslighting. The same folks selling us Iraq and selling us this latest provocation of violence. We cannot repeat this cycle.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020
Congress now has a moral and legal obligation to reassert its power to stop this war and protect innocent people from horrific consequences.
We have two immediate options:
1. Vote on a War Powers Resolution, which requires Trump to attain Congressional approval.
2.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020
2. Reintroduce & vote on @RepRoKhanna’s bipartisan NDAA amendment, which blocks $ offensive action to Iran.
This amendment passed the House w/ bipartisan support not long ago, and was later gutted in negotiations. We can bring it back as a standalone bill.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020
Respectfully, I believe Tulsi Gabbard pushed this amendment unless Ro did as well. She deserves the credit here too. pic.twitter.com/jnXTLt0KFG
— Nicole Alexander Fisher (@_nalexander) January 3, 2020
War is a class conflict, too. The rich and powerful who open war escape the consequences of their decisions. It’s not their children sent into the jaws of violence.
It is often the vulnerable, the poor, & working people -who had little to no say in conflict – who pay the price. https://t.co/jlC35MYsQq
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020
Here at home, inequality in military service means poorer areas of the country bear greater sacrifices for war.
Abroad, 100s of 1000s of innocent people – dismissed as statistics – have had their lives ravaged by the consequences of our decisions.https://t.co/8wW8MR4M1j pic.twitter.com/RXq9j3iXee
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020
The erratic, deranged, bimbo bartender Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) the sweetheart of the dishonorable, desperate, deceitful Democrats condemns President Trump for defending our country.
Let us look back at the attack on the U.S. Embassy Benghazi under tinkerbell obama and “Crooked Hil-Liar-y”
Hillary Clinton said” With all due respect, the fact is we had four dead Americans. Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided that they’d they go kill some Americans? What difference at this point does it make?”
AND Nothing was done about the attack on Benghazi and the killing of a U.S. ambassador.
This attack on our U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: Under President Donald Trump.
The Pentagon statement blamed Gen. Soleimani directly for the embassy siege and for orchestrating the attack that killed the American contractor.
“General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”
So President Trump took out General Soleimani. He didn’t make excuses or blame the attack on the embassy on a YOUTube video. Trump defended the U.S. as he was elected to do.
Despite the attacks on our President from the dishonorable, unpatriotic Democrats.