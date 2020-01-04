Home » Fresh Ink

Ocasio-Cortez goes on Twitter rant: Accuses Trump of ‘an act of war’

Posted On 6:55 am January 4, 2020
3

File - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused President Trump of an “act of war” following the Thursday airstrike in Iraq he ordered that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday.

The above is an excerpt from The Hill.

3 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:18 am January 4, 2020 at 8:18 am

The erratic, deranged, bimbo bartender Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) the sweetheart of the dishonorable, desperate, deceitful Democrats condemns President Trump for defending our country.

Let us look back at the attack on the U.S. Embassy Benghazi under tinkerbell obama and “Crooked Hil-Liar-y”
Hillary Clinton said” With all due respect, the fact is we had four dead Americans. Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided that they’d they go kill some Americans? What difference at this point does it make?”

AND Nothing was done about the attack on Benghazi and the killing of a U.S. ambassador.

This attack on our U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: Under President Donald Trump.
The Pentagon statement blamed Gen. Soleimani directly for the embassy siege and for orchestrating the attack that killed the American contractor.
“General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”
So President Trump took out General Soleimani. He didn’t make excuses or blame the attack on the embassy on a YOUTube video. Trump defended the U.S. as he was elected to do.
Despite the attacks on our President from the dishonorable, unpatriotic Democrats.

darby
9:22 am January 4, 2020 at 9:22 am

Why hasn’t she noticed that Trump only kills rich and powerful Iranians? It’s the Iranians that are targeting working class Americans.

Sherim
9:27 am January 4, 2020 at 9:27 am

Do you suppose the Young Turks or the group that got her elected via auditions wrote all that? There are a lot of big words there? Seriously, when will she ever shut up! I read a very good article on why Trump did not need to seek Congressional approval to take this terrorist out…and maybe she should read it. And just this morning news outlets are say this general also planned and paid for the Benghazi attack. Seems to me the Act of War happened a long time ago. Also, is she trying to get rid of our military too based on her poor suffer more illustrations? Guess what, a lot are poor because of her party!!

