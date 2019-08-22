Ocasio-Cortez: Electoral College a racist ‘scam’ that ‘has to go’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the Electoral College is a racist “scam” that should be abolished.

The Democratic congresswoman posted an Instagram story Monday that started with her driving along a deserted highway and joking about how many votes there are in rural America.

“We’re coming to you live from the Electoral College,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said, National Review reported. “Many votes here, as you can see. Very efficient way to choose leadership of the country. I mean I can’t think of any other way, can you?”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez cited a March New York magazine article that said black, Hispanic and Asian-American voters are underrepresented by the Electoral College compared with white Americans.

“Due to severe racial disparities in certain states,” the congresswoman said in her video, “the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally.”

“Could you image if we had this kind democracy-altering ‘fairness’ provision for literally any other group?” she asked. “If we weighed, for example, black and indigenous voters more because of unfairness?”

“Facts are facts, America,” she concluded. “The Electoral College has to go.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has previously argued that that the Electoral College is a product of slavery and joins a long list of Democrats who have called for its elimination since Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the election to President Trump in 2016.

