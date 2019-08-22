- Advertisement -
Ocasio-Cortez: Electoral College a racist ‘scam’ that ‘has to go’

Posted On 6:55 am August 22, 2019
19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the Electoral College is a racist “scam” that should be abolished.

The Democratic congresswoman posted an Instagram story Monday that started with her driving along a deserted highway and joking about how many votes there are in rural America.

“We’re coming to you live from the Electoral College,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said, National Review reported. “Many votes here, as you can see. Very efficient way to choose leadership of the country. I mean I can’t think of any other way, can you?”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez cited a March New York magazine article that said black, Hispanic and Asian-American voters are underrepresented by the Electoral College compared with white Americans.

“Due to severe racial disparities in certain states,” the congresswoman said in her video, “the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally.”

“Could you image if we had this kind democracy-altering ‘fairness’ provision for literally any other group?” she asked. “If we weighed, for example, black and indigenous voters more because of unfairness?”

“Facts are facts, America,” she concluded. “The Electoral College has to go.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has previously argued that that the Electoral College is a product of slavery and joins a long list of Democrats who have called for its elimination since Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the election to President Trump in 2016.

disqus_Nb9FuFzMC9
disqus_Nb9FuFzMC9
8:50 am August 22, 2019 at 8:50 am

Where do I start? First off, I’m entirely unconvinced that this little twerp is writing most of her tweets. Judging from the stuff that comes out of her feeds I’m pretty sure that she is simply another little marionette whose puppeteer is sending out stuff in her name. Insofar as this one that appears to come from her, live, I can only come to the conclusion that she’s either dangerously stupid or abysmally uneducated and uninformed about the constitution in particular and American history as a whole.
I’m leaning in the direction of both options as most accurate.

    AmVetUSA
    AmVetUSA
    9:41 am August 22, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Seriously, the only thing that needs to go is aoc and her hateful anti American squad!!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:04 am August 22, 2019 at 9:04 am

Cortez you are right Facts are Facts. Fact #1 is that you are as dumb as a brick. You embarass yourself and those you represent. Maybe you need a civics lesson to learn about the Electorial College. You have proven by running your mouth that you don’t know what you are talking about. Try running you mouth about something you might know about and that is how to fix a scotch and water.

    Freedom Fighter
    Freedom Fighter
    9:11 am August 22, 2019 at 9:11 am

    “…as dumb as a brick.”—-I resent that remark—-bricks are useful for many things.

    The bug-eyed buck-toothed bint is entirely useless.

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    9:21 am August 22, 2019 at 9:21 am

    You are entitled to your own opinion. But you are NOT entitled to your own facts.

    And in 2019 I must add, you are NOT entitled to “your own truth” either.

    There is fact. There is opinion.
    There is truth. There is error.

    Everyone errs from time to time, because we’re not perfect. But it takes special effort to lie. This isn’t simply being wrong, but an intentional means of deception.

    Anyone who talks about “my truth” is automatically a self-deceived liar who can’t deal with real facts (such as Trump winning the election in 2016 or Al Gore losing in 2000). They sometimes sound sincere because they first convinced themselves of the lie and are now trying to convince you.

mikemakesright
mikemakesright
9:04 am August 22, 2019 at 9:04 am

She’s just an actress reading her lines. We don’t know who’s writing the script.

    hegralow
    hegralow
    10:09 am August 22, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Unlike your president, at least she can read a script without going off script.

      Leonidas
      Leonidas
      10:17 am August 22, 2019 at 10:17 am

      The troll shares the radical leftwing standard of presidential qualifications.

      Be able to read a script. That’s all. Because she will never have to have a coherent thought of her own. George Soros will tell her what to think.

Cosmo
Cosmo
9:09 am August 22, 2019 at 9:09 am

The United States isn’t mob ruled. The Framers didn’t want the larger states to
dictate the outcome of elections and therefore set rules, laws and policies. Each state should have equal say in elections regardless of size. Candidates in the larger states would have an advantage with the popular vote. The smaller state may not see a presidential candidate or president. The smaller state may not receive financial aid in times of need.

bonavajo2
bonavajo2
9:10 am August 22, 2019 at 9:10 am

The electoral college cannot be racist because it is an inanimate object. Only humans can be racist. Therefore, you are the racist and an ignorant one at that.

johnw1120
johnw1120
9:27 am August 22, 2019 at 9:27 am

Can someone explain to me why the electoral college is racist? My bet that is just the term added to any conversation by every left wing nut when ever they speak about anything.
“Due to severe racial disparities in certain states,” the congresswoman said in her video, “the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally.” Let me think, those states would be sanctuary states, right. This bobble headed idiot has no clue what is involved, the democrat party will do anything to change the rules so maybe they can win by cheating, because they damn sure cannot win any legitimate race. If the electoral college is abandoned the states of Kalifornia and NY will decide every election and you will never see a presidential candidate in your state, they will all go to the large populated areas. An election cannot come soon enough so the people can vote these bobble headed idiots out.

DELICIOUS
DELICIOUS
9:28 am August 22, 2019 at 9:28 am

The problem with the stupid and ignorant and liar AOC is she is the ANTIFA of the Left and refuses to do the right thing because she does not respect TRUTH. All the opinions before mine reflect a respect of telling the truth. It is a shame she got elected but the truth is it was a primary and not enough vote in primaries for truth.

Overshadower
Overshadower
9:29 am August 22, 2019 at 9:29 am

I reserve the title of IDIOT for a select few people. AOC…You’re an idiot who doesn’t have a clue.

You are the kind of person, who regardless of your ethnic background, has such disastrous and careless ideas, you should never have been elected to Congress.

You are on your way to destroying the Democrat Party’s chances in 2020 and you sure aren’t going to destroy the United States of America and the progress all Americans of all backgrounds have made together as one nation under God.

Getting rid of the electoral college would let California and New York and a few other states dominate politics from now on. You are talking about erasing the influence of around 46 states.

No go on getting rid of the Electoral College and no go on implementing Socialism.

thebigtuna
thebigtuna
9:37 am August 22, 2019 at 9:37 am

Another member of congress that doesn’t understand the constitution and it’s workings, I’m shocked

Pacifino
Pacifino
9:42 am August 22, 2019 at 9:42 am

If cotex gets her way then the welfare crowd , the non tax payers, the non property owners, the illegals, the non working, the government subsidized, public will determine who the government officials are to be. The nation will be bankrupt within ten years if not sooner.

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
9:45 am August 22, 2019 at 9:45 am

This woman is completely off her rocker. She probably doesn’t even think before she says things that are so far fetched it’s ridiculous. I am so sick of hearing the idiotic things coming out of her mouth.

jondarmes
jondarmes
9:55 am August 22, 2019 at 9:55 am

Now, Now folks, we should give credit where it is due. I’m amazed that she had enough sense to mix a drink, maybe it was a beer bar. The thing that’s most shocking about this, is that she at least knows more about actual working than our DimocRAT presidential frontrunners, OBiden, BURNIE, & Liawatha, as she at least had a job she had to show up at, once upon a time. That’s more than you can say for the first 3 horsemen of the apocalypse.

“An Armed Society is a Polite Society”

BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!

orenplayer
orenplayer
10:03 am August 22, 2019 at 10:03 am

People scream and complain about Muslims and transgenders in our Congress. But no one even thought to bring to light the folks like AOC. This woman is deranged! Look at her! She needs to be in a mental institution, not Congress!

charlie
charlie
10:15 am August 22, 2019 at 10:15 am

A nitwit, Race Card playing, smelly pile of used oats like socialist AOC talks through her butt again!

