Home » News

Ocasio-Cortez demands impeachment now; turns up the heat on Nancy Pelosi

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 7:40 am May 22, 2019
13

FILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has a message for Nancy Pelosi: It’s time to impeach.

After President Trump flashed yet another middle finger at Democrats, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens) said she wants impeachment to start now — whether the House Speaker likes it or not.

“I think we have to move forward,” AOC told CNN minutes after ex-White House counsel Don McGahn defied a congressional order to testify about the Russia probe.

Ocasio-Cortez’s demand was a potent new challenge to Pelosi, who is now battling a full-blown rebellion among rank-and-file Democrats over her refusal to launch impeachment hearings. Liberal lawmakers are insisting they can’t keep letting Trump thumb his nose at Congress, while Pelosi insists that impeachment will distract voters from Democrats’ bread-and-butter issues.

It also marked a new chapter in the simmering outer-borough feud between lefty firebrand Ocasio-Cortez and Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn), who spoke out against immediate impeachment and is stepping up as a key ally of Pelosi.

“Failure to impeach now is a neglect of due process,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a Twitter thread.

She brought up the impeachment of President Clinton to remind Democrats that Republicans did not chicken out when they felt they had to act.

Jeffries (D-Brooklyn) took a notably different stance. He insisted that most Democratic lawmakers want to stay focused on issues like health care, jobs and infrastructure.

“The overwhelming majority understand … that what unifies us is a focus on kitchen-table, pocketbook issues,” said Jeffries, who has become a key member of Pelosi’s leadership team. “The caucus wants to proceed methodically (on impeachment).”

The flames of the brewing Democratic civil war were only fanned by Trump’s escalating campaign to stonewall investigations in Congress. For the second time in a month, an empty chair dramatically illustrated the president’s defiance — and rising Democratic anger.

Ex-White House counsel Don McGahn was supposed to answer questions from Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan) and his judiciary committee about Trump’s effort to undermine Robert Mueller’s investigation. Like Attorney General William Barr, McGahn refused to show up, citing Trump’s orders.

Nadler vowed not to back down.

“Let me be clear: this committee will hear Mr. McGahn’s testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it,” Nadler said.

The boiling tensions with the White House have spurred a rising chorus of Democrats to demand that Pelosi press forward with impeaching Trump. But Pelosi, known for her keen political acumen, has so far stuck to her guns, fearing that impeachment may be a losing issue with independents and moderate voters as 2020 looms.

For the moment, Ocasio-Cortez struck a somewhat non-confrontational tone with Pelosi, conceding “it’s hard to keep the party united.”

But it remains to be seen how long Ocasio-Cortez remains sympathetic to the bind that Pelosi and Jeffries find themselves in.

Nadler has so far sought to assume the role of a thoughtful party elder statesman, opposing impeachment for now while leaving the door open to a future push.

Ocasio-Cortez once floated the idea of recruiting a left-wing primary challenger to Jeffries in his Crown Heights-based district but that effort apparently flopped. Her spokesman declined to comment on possible splits among New York Democrats over impeachment.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)
Ocasio-Cortez demands impeachment now; turns up the heat on Nancy Pelosi, 5.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



13 Comments

Jota_
Jota_
8:11 am May 22, 2019 at 8:11 am

“The flames of the brewing Democratic civil war …. ”

Could not happen to a nicer group of people. I am willing to help out by pledging matches and gasoline to the war effort

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

DELICIOUS
DELICIOUS
8:48 am May 22, 2019 at 8:48 am

Do the right thing and get rid of this liar and very ignorant person! She stirs up hate and does nothing good – still has not done
anything good & is as bad as that ugh!! Linda Sourser – Evil people to the core!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

disqus_fufYZVAffQ
disqus_fufYZVAffQ
8:49 am May 22, 2019 at 8:49 am

Children should never be allowed in Congress again.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    josejimenez
    josejimenez
    9:45 am May 22, 2019 at 9:45 am

    How dare you denigrate children by comparing them to this NITWIT!

    Actually calling her a nitwit is giving her a compliment since her mental capacity is so infinitesimal as to be unmeasurable.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
    Khemist
    Khemist
    10:47 am May 22, 2019 at 10:47 am

    and immature barmaids that don’t even know what a garbage disposal is!!
    Add to that her “Whining while Wining” videos (whining while drinking wine in her apartment). LMAO

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
capricorn1
capricorn1
8:52 am May 22, 2019 at 8:52 am

alexandria go pound sand in your sandbox spoiled brat.

Make Alexandria Go Away

maga.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
8:54 am May 22, 2019 at 8:54 am

And what exactly is the crime the village idiot’s will impeach Trump on…?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    10:35 am May 22, 2019 at 10:35 am

    Oh let’s see…. according to the Dims anything that Pres. Trump does is a crime. So they would impeach because they don’t like his hair, he doesn’t pay attention to their rants, he likes America more than any other country, he’s a successful businessman, he’s raised good kids, he has a gorgeous wife, lots of people come to his rallies….. Just fill in the blank and the idiots will use it to impeach.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
overlord
overlord
9:00 am May 22, 2019 at 9:00 am

Demands? What happens if she doesn’t move to impeach? AOC will hold her breath?

So what’s the charge that they’ll impeach him for? Mueller himself said there are no crimes. AOC should just resign and go back to bartending. That is, if she was any good at that.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (3 votes cast)

jb80538
jb80538
9:01 am May 22, 2019 at 9:01 am

OK, let’s impeach the Occasionally Coherent one! She’s worthless!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

trex1007
trex1007
9:29 am May 22, 2019 at 9:29 am

The new pix makes her look like a spoiled child holding her breath.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Pam Johnson
Pam Johnson
9:37 am May 22, 2019 at 9:37 am

Really? You uneducated stupid person. So sick of her spewing lies. Democrats are totally lost it. The president has done nothing wrong but keep the liberals from destroying America. Please someone shut her up. A useless tool for Soros.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Khemist
Khemist
10:53 am May 22, 2019 at 10:53 am

My take: She is being like Pelosi- “we have to impeach him because we need to find out what he did that was wrong!”

Another 2 year witch hunt in the making… meanwhile democrats are going down in flames, big time!

Americans are now starting to see them for what they truly are, every day more and more wake up. Lets hope that Elijah Cummings gets his due rewards- chromed handcuffs and a nice orange jupsuit!! Shortly to be followed by another and another, and another… a steady progression towards the November 2020 elections, where Democrats will suffer their biggest losses ever, in all offices: Senate, House, Governors, Mayors, all the way down to the local levels!!!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply