Ocasio-Cortez: College students’ shouldn’t rely on billionaire’s generosity

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:42 am May 21, 2019
5

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised billionaire Robert F. Smith’s announcement Sunday that he would pay the school loans for the 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College.

However, she also said it shouldn’t be Mr. Smith’s job to help students afford life after college in the midst of rising student debt.

“It’s important to note that people shouldn’t be in a situation where they depend on a stranger’s enormous act of charity for this kind of liberation to begin with (aka college should be affordable), but it is an incredible act of community investment in this system as it is,” the New York Democrat tweeted.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who has advocated for tuition-free public college, said Mr. Smith’s generosity could create a “natural experiment” to test how affordable higher-education affects the Morehouse graduates.

“This could be the start of what’s known in Econ as a ‘natural experiment,’ she said. “Follow these students & compare their life choices [with] their peers over the next 10-15 years.”

baitfish
baitfish
7:50 am May 21, 2019 at 7:50 am

Nothing this bird brain says can be taken seriously. My apology to birds everywhere.

darby
darby
8:08 am May 21, 2019 at 8:08 am

So we should rely on the forced “charity” of strangers instead of willing generosity of those who have achieved success in America beyond their wildest dreams? How about getting a job and taking an extra year or two in college. This tuition-free dream is only about control, the ability to take and redistribute to achieve power.

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:10 am May 21, 2019 at 8:10 am

Make Alexandria Go Away

maga

Karel74
Karel74
8:57 am May 21, 2019 at 8:57 am

It was federal loans and subsidies combined with the false notion that college is necessary for every career path and basically should be white collar trade schools that exploded college costs. College used to be a place to study humanities, literature, art, history, learn and learn to think, then off into the real world with you. Where you got on the job training. Now you’re supposed to take four years at 50k annually to study “real life” subjects that is only designed to win you a promising career path. But in real life has zero to do with your actual work, is actually just a sales job by the college and profs, and you need on the job training. Companies should hire kids right out of high school, provide them on the job training and education that they actually need, and could pay them a lot less since they don’t have humongous loans to pay off. Young people might then actually grow up.

Karel74
Karel74
9:15 am May 21, 2019 at 9:15 am

And, I might add, today’s graduates might have six figure debt and a degree in finance or hotel management or some other random major that has actual zero relevance to their actual jobs, but have never read Shakespeare or Aristotle. Which, because that requires thinking, are actually relevant. Of course, nowadays that is white patriarchy or some other complete nonsense. Another consequence of our jettisoning genuine education from secondary education.

