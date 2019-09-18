Home » News

Ocasio-Cortez: Climate change responsible for illegal immigration

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:50 am September 18, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said climate change is responsible for the country’s immigration crisis and that “walling ourselves off” isn’t the solution.

“Remember when we said climate change would cause mass migration, & the right called us crazy?” she tweeted Monday. “Well, it’s happening. And walling ourselves off from the world isn’t a plan for our future. It’s time to recognize climate refugees in our immigration policies.”

The New York Democrat linked to a story citing a study showing that seven million people were displaced from their homes in the first six months of 2019 due to natural disasters.

In April, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said climate change would be a “major factor” in human migration.

“The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants. But have you ever noticed they never talk about what’s causing people to flee their homes in the first place? Perhaps that’s bc they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change,” she said at the time.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is well known for her Green New Deal proposal, which called for sweeping overhauls of the economy, renewable energy and resource efficiency.

The bill — much-maligned in conservative circles and criticized for suggesting to end air travel and meat consumption — was defeated in the Senate 57-0 after passing the House, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling it a “far-left science fiction novel.”

baitfish
8:43 am September 18, 2019 at 8:43 am

The lure of free stuff is what fuels the illegal invasion. The climate has NOTHING to do with it, you brainless horned toad.

phoebster103
8:50 am September 18, 2019 at 8:50 am

She has lost her mind. Hey AOC this isn’t lala land you bimbo. My Lord she is most certainly a gift to the Republicans in that she screams from the rooftops how stupid and ignorant the left is.

proudrealamerican
8:54 am September 18, 2019 at 8:54 am

This stupid little B-tch really needs to give it a rest. Every time she opens her mouth something more stupid than before comes out. She is so dumb she is past being a joke.

Jacqueline Candello
9:06 am September 18, 2019 at 9:06 am

Beware AOC. She is the right hand making all kinds of movements to distract from what the left hand is doing.

