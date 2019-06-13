Home » News

Ocasio-Cortez bucks Pelosi with demand Trump impeachment begin now

Posted On 11:55 am June 13, 2019
Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to call for an impeachment inquiry Tuesday, saying Democrats are “sitting on [their] hands” with the potential impeachment of President Trump.

“I think that an impeachment inquiry is right on our doorstep,” she said to CNN.

“If now isn’t the time … what is the bar, what is the line that we’re waiting to be crossed for an impeachment inquiry, and so far it doesn’t seem like there is one,” the New York Democrat said. “Without a clear boundary, it seems as though we’re kind of sitting on our hands so, if now isn’t the time, then I think a lot of folks would like to know, when is the time?”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s comments show a continuing divide among House Democrats: those who support the opening of an impeachment inquiry and those calling for more investigations before that drastic step is taken.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday impeachment is “not off the table” but said her duty is to “do whatever we do in the most effective way possible.”

“If you open up an inquiry, does it — do you get more information? You still end up in the court … if you want to go down that path,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “I maintain to go to the courts, we have to have the strongest possible case — ironclad.”

poop
poop
12:52 pm June 13, 2019

A classic case of an overzealous, know-it-all that is completely and utterly clueless. Against a veteran, seen-it-all who knows that impeachment will ultimately destroy their party. Both of these women are disgraces of which I have absolutely no respect for and wish they both would slither back under the rock from which they came from.

But I have to admit I love watching them fight amongst themselves… got my popcorn popped and cold brew flowing!

Alladin
Alladin
12:55 pm June 13, 2019

Let the show begin! Don’t forget the charges.

iowan52
iowan52
1:09 pm June 13, 2019

Having to listen to this idiot is like listening over and over and over again to a scratched record, the same tune plays over and over, well what do you do with a scratched record?, you toss it, just like they need to do with trying to impeach President Trump, they having nothing, just like everything else the Demotards have tried to catch him on and there was actually some very legit actions Obama did that were in fact, illegal and Congress could have and should have, impeached him. You can’t fix stupid and above all, why should the stupid get a raise in pay?, oh I guess it is so they can cover the court costs and attorneys for all their fraud.

crazyhorse
crazyhorse
1:17 pm June 13, 2019

Waiting for the charges . . . and that gin & tonic I ordered . . . I swear, you must be sleeping with the owner!

