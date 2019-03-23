Ocasio-Cortez blames uptick in death threats on ‘right-wing media,’ feels safest at home in Bronx

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the object of death threats she blames on disparaging coverage by “right-wing media” — said Thursday she feels safest when she’s at home in the Bronx.

People call Ocasio-Cortez’s office “every day” with death threats, the bartender-turned-congresswoman told the Daily News.

The 29-year-old Democratic socialist said she sees a clear line between the uptick in threats and the scathing news coverage about her from right-wing outlets.

“It’s very clear that when right-wing media starts to heat up, that’s directly correlated to the amount of violent targeted threats we get,” said Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat whose district covers parts of the Bronx and Queens.

“There’s clearly a correlation between the intensity of Fox News and Breitbart and all those folks and the amount of threats that we get,” she said.

The freshman lawmaker apologized for not being able to make her schedule public and said U.S. Capitol Police have advised her against doing so.

“It’s a pretty regular thing, so we just have to be super vigilant,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She added that she’s relieved to be spending this week at home in the Bronx.

“I feel safest when I’m home, so that’s the upside,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez’s staff recently underwent risk-assessment training in response to several telephoned death threats, one of her representatives told the Daily News. Members of the congresswoman’s staff got the training after they became concerned about the number of threats against her.

Time magazine, which first reported the risk training, said Ocasio-Cortez’s staffers “stiffen” every time someone knocks on the door of her Capitol Hill office.

A Capitol Police spokeswoman wouldn’t comment on specific security measures — but said the agency’s responsibilities include “consulting with member offices on security-related matters.”

