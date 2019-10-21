Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie gloat a stone’s throw away from lost Amazon jobs site

The Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx and the Jewish boy from Brooklyn are meeting in Queens this afternoon to pledge their commitment to each other. No, it’s not the new Broadway revival of “West Side Story,” but the endorsement by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, of Bernie Sanders, who would be the oldest presidential nominee ever.

While we take more than a few exceptions to their socialist policies, what really is bothersome is that their love-fest is being held almost on top of the site of a political and economic calamity of enormous magnitude: The would-have-been second headquarters of Amazon, with its 25,000 to 40,000 great-paying jobs and $9 in public benefit for every $1 in taxpayer spending, which was scuttled on Feb. 14 under relentless attack by AOC and her pals.

Sanders was cheering them on, spreading the lie that Amazon was getting unfair benefits from the public treasury. It wasn’t true, but it sounded good.

The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Long Island City didn’t hurt Amazon or Jeff Bezos or his shareholders, but it was disastrous for New York. It hurt the tens of thousands of folks who won’t get those jobs and the jobs they’d support, like the 6,000 residents of nearby Queensbridge Houses, the biggest public housing project in America. Not very progressive.

Ocasio-Cortez’s defenders are quick to point out that she didn’t have a vote or even sit on a committee considering the deal. True, but she used every bit of her influence to try to pressure otherwise sensible Democrats to join the stop-Amazon frenzy. Then, Mike Gianaris, Jimmy Van Bramer and Corey Johnson stuck in the shiv.

Now she and Bernie are celebrating at the scene of the crime. Remember.

