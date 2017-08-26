Obsessed Media Loses Touch With America

The America portrayed on the evening news is unrecognizable to most Americans.
Rather than reflecting the realities of a complex and dynamic nation, the national news media seems to treat real events as little more than a Rorschach test for measuring what the political activists think is going on. Then, in solemn tones, the television presenters pass on the absurd interpretations that become a national narrative.
In TV-Newsland, America is presented as a hopelessly divided nation where hate-filled people battle over how they can get the government to give them what they want. Extremists of all political persuasions are presented as reflecting the real views of everyday Americans. It’s a scary world in which every symbolic event can be used to demonstrate that most Americans are stupid, racist, socialist or whatever other condescending view the elites wish to project.
I recognize, of course, that there’s an audience for this sort of thing. Conflict sells and that’s true whether it’s Survivor, the Bachelorette or national politics. There’s nothing wrong with entertainment executives putting on shows that draw good ratings. But it is a great disservice to the nation to equate what happens on the nightly news to what is happening in America.
More than 90 percent of Americans don’t watch the evening news and experience an entirely different America. It’s an America where most people want to work hard, play hard, take care of their families, help their neighbors and do what they can to make their corner of the world a little bit better. When someone falls on hard times, others look for ways to help out.
In this real version of America, there are 63 million community volunteers, 27 million entrepreneurs and tens of millions of others who serve their community in different ways. Rather than begging for a dysfunctional political system to bail them out, the vast majority of Americans recognize that these community servants are the people who can actually get things done and solve the problems before us.
These Americans are more pragmatic than ideological and instinctively committed to our founding ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance. They are united by a belief that all of us have the right to live our lives as we see fit so long as we don’t interfere with the rights of others to do the same. Because they see it working all around them, they celebrate the fact that we create a better world by using our freedom to work together in community.
This America is not obsessed with extremists and their battles. They are also not obsessed with the petty partisan political battles than consume official Washington. Many might see those phrases as redundant, since politics in DC often seems like little more than a platform for extremists to fight their battles.
In pointing out the differences between America and the TV-Newsland version of America, I am not suggesting that the national evening news programs need to change their ways. They have found a formula that serves their niche audience and that’s what entertainment companies do. What I am suggesting, however, is that we need to look elsewhere if we want to understand what’s going on in America.
Scott Ramussen, Great commentary.
The Media as we know it is a lockstep propaganda machine that pushes out all its disinformation using something known as the Narrative. You can tell when a new Narrative is introduced, because “reporters” will use identical phrasing on every station. It took them one day to begin calling conservatives “mean-spirited” a while back. One of the newer phrases is “rhetoric”. Everything Trump says is rhetoric all of a sudden.
Although “media” is the plural for “medium”, our Media today is anything but plural. It is an it. When people say things like, “The Media are…” I correct them and say “The Media is…”
The Media is controlled tightly by about 6 influential men who are accountable to nobody. There are no checks or balances.
The Media is about as far removed from our Founders’ idea of a Free Press as can be. None of them would have fought or died to protect our current Media. It needs to be destroyed. It long ago lost its moral worth to claim protection under the 1st Amendment as the Press.
The Media is the enemy of freedom.
This is a war against freedom. The elitist globalists have nearly taken over our government completely. They use the media and a few thousand America hating terrorist groups to force this country into destroying itself. We need to stand up for our freedom.
Again, let me remind Americans that the propaganda and pure lies the media spews out like some never-ending fountain of hate comes primarily from Moscow.
The globalist cabal is holding hands with all the communist nations to force the USA into a One World Government.
I am not smart enough to know this. But I am smart enough to believe Israeli Interpol, British Scotland Yard and deep-state hushed-up INS who have been tracing mass media stories that are entirely lies to Moscow since 2015.
Turn off mainstream media if you do not want the communist brainwashing that occurs 24-7 even in TV series and commercials. You are harming yourself by internalizing the emotional distraught they create and by having to handle the anger that lies always cause.
If you are reading a conservative blog you have already realized something is terribly wrong with the US/globalist media. Did you think pussy-hats were just in America? Wrong it was a Global movement. Same with women’s work walk out day – global. And the list is too long. But whenever anyone buys into these manufactured attacks on capitalism and the Constitution they need to know they prefer a malevolent “con” to their own freedom.
It started out slowly and subtly, first it was just a little twist at the end of a news story. Then it was commentary about a speech presented as what what said when I heard the original and what I was told wasn’t what was said. Later, if a Republican was involved in something without any guilt being established it was noted, if a Democrat it was not. Finally the true colors of the media were shown when everything Republican, conservative, Christian, or of common sense was in the gunsights of being radical and unacceptable. That evolved into hatred and the downright falsification of the facts to make a point.