Loading posts...
Home Cartoons Observe the 10′ rule!
Now reading: Observe the 10′ rule!
Observe the 10′ rule!
The ripple-effect from the #metoo campaign, mistletoe may be banned at all holiday parties.

Observe the 10′ rule!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)
Observe the 10' rule!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

Leave a Reply

Related posts