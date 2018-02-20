Obnoxious, ignorant teens now demand curbs on guns

Teens across the nation, fed up with school shootings, are planning marches, media events and three-minute demonstrations at the White House in order to get across their messages of frustration with the Second Amendment and to demand lawmakers take immediate action.
Now if only they weren’t so dang entitled, snarky and obnoxious.
“My message for the people in office is: You’re either with us or against us,” said junior Cameron Kasky, in CNN. “We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around.”
Oh please. Insert eye-roll here.
Yes, Parkland, Florida, was an utter tragedy. Yes, Parkland, Florida, was a preventable tragedy. But no, Parkland, Florida, wasn’t due to guns.
Murder comes from the heart — it’s a design of evil that starts with thoughts and imaginations then weaves into the heart and ultimately, manifests in action. It doesn’t just happen. It doesn’t just come from picking up a gun. The person holding the gun has to have some sort of mental imbalance that leads to a darkening of the heart and a suppression of the conscience.
Blaming a gun — a nonthinking, nonmoving piece of metal — is ridiculous.
But as always in cases of gun-related violence, the leftists in the media and government are only too happy to sell the idea that gun violence stems from the Second Amendment, and that the way to stop violence is to strip gun rights from law-abiding Americans. This time around, they’ve got clueless teens to help.
“Many are demanding action from their state lawmakers and Washington,” CNN wrote. “The students are also coming for the National Rifle Association and any politician who takes money from the gun lobbyist.”
In March, youth will hit the streets of Washington, D.C., for some protests and rallies. They’ve also asked those who can’t make the trip to the nation’s capital to hold March For Our Lives events in their own communities. And in the meantime, they’ve become savvy speakers and media pundits, demanding an end to violence via an end to the Second Amendment as we know it.
For instance, 17 teens are planning this President’s Day to “lie in” for three minutes near the White House in recognition of the 17 students and teachers killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Expect heavy media coverage for this brave, bold, principled stand.
Why? The main message from this kiddie event is that lawmakers need to Act Now and curb gun rights.
“[We] have organized this protest in solidarity with all of those who were affected by the tragic school shooting in Florida last week. We call on our national and state legislatures to finally act responsibly and reduce the number of these tragic incidents. It’s essential that we all feel safe in our classrooms,” said the teenage organizers of the event, in a press release.
Of course, it’s essential to feel safe in the classroom.
But let’s not get stupid about it.
These teens are missing the mark. They’re ignorant on history — on the reasons for the Second Amendment, on the realities of governments that strip citizens of gun ownership rights — and they’re blind to truths about the roots of violence.
Moreover, they’re behaving like little elitists who know best how to run a country — this, despite the fact they haven’t even proven they can run their own lives, outside their parents’ homes.
The media, of course, are loving it.
What an opportunity to exploit.
But calls to curb Second Amendment rights that come on the heels of senseless acts of gun-tied violence are never smart campaigns. They’re based on roller-coaster emotions that demand politicians act, by gosh, and put a stop to the violence — despite the fact they don’t hold that power.
If teens really want to help put a stop to school shootings, demanding an end to gun rights isn’t really the way to go.
Forget the silly ineffective March For Our Lives and three-minuted White House “lie-in.” How about a march for God? How about a march for more prayer in schools?
At least that’s calling on a power with true authority over the root causes of violence. With murder, already outlawed, politicians simply aren’t the answer.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
“You’re either with us or against us”, is a Christ quote right out of the Bible which I am sure none of these Secular educated snowflakes have ever read, under threat of being expelled, or flunked. Speaking of curbs, the only ones these gun curbing children- in-approaching-adult-bodies deserve, or have EARNED, are the very street curbs they lie down in, in their unproductive mindless Soros paid for, social divisive demonstrations. If their FUNdeMENTALLY society changing Lib Professors taught them less social dependency and more abilities to first govern SELF, less fear and more fearless SELF-control, true social solidarity instead of divisive mental brain mush, more true liberal arts and less liberal brain farts, more lectures on the moral morality of personal responsibility, instead of social dependency in mind manipulating fear, more Constitutional concepts of actual SECURITY in the 2nd amendment, instead of the divisive insecurity in the gun curbing Democrat policies that land them and WE THE PEOPLE in the curbs, gutters and upon the mental mind destroyed socialist 3rd rail, more respect for the hard earned wealth of others, instead of envious lawless immoral government social appropriation of the wealth of others, our society would have less need for guns or ever having the desire to buy one.
So 17 year old kids want to stop the proliferation of firearms? Fine, make it illegal for 17 year olds to buy firearms. What’s that, it’s already illegal? Problem solved then, time to move on to the next major problem in their lives. Like Facebook or Twitter being “down” for 15 minutes.
Make no mistake, this “movement” is being financed by one each Michael Bloomberg. Where else did the professionally printed signs come from the same day as the shooting in Florida? How are these kiddies coming up with the money to go from Florida to DC for a 3 minute protest? Like a little club I belong to says, “Stand and Fight!”
A child speaks like a child, a child thinks like a child,
a child reasons like a child and a child acts like a child.
Deranged Liberal Democrats are all for having armed guards in Banks protecting their money.
But fight against having armed guards in schools protecting our children.
By the insanity of the Liberal Democrats it is the “gun” that controls the “killer”, not the “killer” using a gun. Remember Cain killed Abel with a rock!
Why is it that these Liberal Democrats never become upset by the fact that 5,000 Blacks are killed each year by other blacks?
And never mind how many blacks and others as well are killed by Planned Parenthood (such a nice, sanitary sounding name, isn’t it?).
On a side note, I once read where a man was beaten to death by a frozen fish. If someone wants to murder someone they can come up with infinite ways to do so.
Well stated Scruffy….OoRah
It’s time to bring back the draft. These snowflakes need to learn discipline and the truth about how the real world works.
Washington Times, Great Article. The snowflakes being taught communism in our schools. Disarm the masses so the government can provide everything for you and so the government tell you what to think.
Someone should suggest to the snowflakes that they protest the Amendments in numeric order. Eliminate their free speech before they move on.
Ah yes, the wisdom of 17 year olds is the final answer. Why did we not think of this before? All of this endless hand wringing and debate over the constitutional rights to bear arms and the haggling about the term “assault weapons” has been a completely unnecessary waste of time. The answer has been right in front of us with our children who only a few years before were learning how to spell and read, and not burdened with decades of useless experience in the realities of life. All I can say is WOW!
It’s Lenin’s Young Pioneers and Mao’s Red Guards all over again.
zman – considering the education being shoveled out today, you are spot on! And don’t forget the Hitler Youth. Two things at which the far left excels at are relentless propaganda and youth (dis)orientation.
Just a bunch of knuckleheads…yell at them and they will piss their collective pants and run away…..no more coverage of these infantile children PLEASE!!!!
Only the NRA had a workable plan proposed after Sandy Hook. It is the only plan that would have had a chance to prevent or limit the damage of the latest shooting. Those the students worship voted against it. They did so not because they wanted a safe school system but because they just couldn’t see themselves voting for anything the NRA developed at election time. In short they traded student lives for votes. This would not be the first time a young teen made the decision exactly opposite the right one. besides, EVERYONE ELSE IS DOING IT< Remember when going to the protest was more important than what the protest was about…… (weren't they all about meeting stupid horney girls?) That is the mentality the DNC fosters.
“(weren’t they all about meeting stupid horney girls?)”
As a 72 year old survivor of the WHOLE ’60s from being part of the one of the original bad boy long hair bands in in the early-mid ’60s to the SE Asian War Games in the mid-late ’60s, I gotta ask you, what is wrong with stupid, horny, cute, nubile, willing girls?
You can make more gun control laws, but these monsters will find ways to obtain weapons. These teenagers should look within themselves as they are also responsible in some ways. They all like the action movies that promote the use of these weapons as a thrill and purchase and play the video games that promote gun violence. Protest all you want and make sure you stage your walk-outs from school ….. you are getting dumber and self entitled each day. If you parents are also encouraging this type of action, then they are just as dumb as you are.
But it comes as no surprise that dumb people would produce dumb offspring. This should shut up anyone who tries to say the human race is ‘evolving’. We’re not. If anything this proves that we’re ‘devolving.
If these mindless drones that are fed all of their talking points could actually envision the world that their being shaped to live in, I can’t even imagine for a second how they themselves wouldn’t be horrified by it. First, they were told that police are targeting and killing blacks in the streets for no apparent reason. So they rise up and protest the police. Then they’re told that there aren’t only two genders but countless amount and/or whatever they envision they want to be for that day. Now they’re being brainwashed into getting rid of all guns. They’ll mindlessly chant whatever mantra their New World Order handlers want to program into their thoughtless skulls. They have been brainwashed beyond their ability to think their way out of a wet paperbag but go along with whatever’s trending on Facebook or Twitter. One of these days if they ever wake up in the utopian nightmare of their own making they’ll realize that there are no police to protect them, any sense of a normal family will be a distant past and they’ll realize that they gave away their last hope or chance to protect themselves. They will have enslaved themselves without their NWO masters even having to fire one shot.
Like Khrushchev said; the US will ‘go down without a shot’. He must have been thinking of our worthless public school system when he said this.
‘Blaming a gun — a nonthinking, nonmoving piece of metal — is ridiculous.’ The keyword here being ‘nonthinking’. And that is what this ‘movement’ really is. The media and other leftists have been unable to find enough voting adults to do their dirty work, so now they’re co-opting the kids. I would think we’d see some angry ‘woke’ parents right about now, but then the parents of these kids were probably lost to the left a long time ago too. The schools have been nests for communists for decades now.
Well, that’s all fine and good, but you must know that 97% of climate scientists believe that flies cause garbage.
On a more cheerful note, with these kids being tethered to the hive with their electronic pacifiers and having absolutely no situational awareness or survival skills and modern universities being no more than feed lots, come the crunch, there’s going to be plenty of easily accessible protein on the hoof. Think barbecued haunch of nicely marbled succulent young coed.
The MSM is not only encouraging these young skulls full of mush, Chrissy “Tingles” Matthews was found to be feeding them all the dem gun control talking points and coaching them to regurgitate them.
Lying there pretending to be dead isn’t the answer children. This isn’t some video game where you can find a second power to come back to life after being killed in a game.
This isn’t a GAME at all it’s reality and the reality of it all is that bad people will find a way to get a hold of any and all illegal “things” and do bad things to other people if they are intent on doing so…so what’s the answer? Be cocked and loaded when a bad person decides to harm innocents instead of standing there twiddling your fingers as the bad guy shoots up all your friends. Oh let’s see…didn’t think of it that way did ya? Typical…just let the government handle it…why not let WE THE PEOPLE handle it with our 2nd Amendment Rights and leave the grown ups handle what’s best for our kids. Taking something away from a good guy leaves it out there for only the bad guys to get. The bad guys don’t care if its illegal it’s still there always for the taking. Good Guys with guns = bad guys who can’t hurt innocents. Amazing what happens when bad guys see it’s not a “gun free zone”. Believe me they will turn around and walk away.
Once again, what new law (other than total confiscation, and even that would not be a 100% guarantee) would have prevented any of these mass shootings? Let’s hear the specifics. Murder is against the law, but that doesn’t stop people from committing murder, does it? The problem lies far too deep for shallow thinking (the hallmark of today’s politicians) to have any effect.
Before we ban guns, how about we first remove the violent video games that desensitize those children who spend so much of their time playing, where it is the goal to kill as many of the opposition (in whatever form) as possible? And how about taking away their social media sources that allow them to bully (and be bullied by) their classmates to the point of violent retribution? Perhaps we might even introduce or re-introduce some Judeo-Christian principles in the classroom such as, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” or, “There, but for the grace of God, go I.” If we have to limit the sale of guns, how about we start by banning the sale of guns to those under 21 years of age (they possibly will have graduated by then) and only after qualifying in a gun safety course, demonstrate a defined level of maturity, have a clean criminal record, and have the signed permission of a parent or guardian? After all, we have determined that that they are not mature enough to drink alcohol until age 21, so why would we sell them guns? By the way, the parent or guardian would accept responsibility for any acts committed by that child with the gun.
No, a gun alone certainly does not kill. Mental health issues and societal factors are, without a doubt, in play here. However, these issues are not going to disappear anytime soon, and while they deserve our attention and efforts, it is essential that we also do not hand out deadly weapons to the unstable. “Cain killed able with a rock,” “someone from the Bible smashed someone over the head with a fish”- sure, whatever. The point is that the damage that can be done with a fish, a rock, or even a knife is significantly less than that which can be inflicted with an automated weapon. People shouldn’t indiscriminately have easy access to guns- you should have to earn it like you do a license to drive. Too many psychos with rapid fire power. That has to change.
I have always derided conspiracy theorist until this last year when I learned of the weaponization of our cherished law enforcement (ATF, FBI, IRS) & intelligence (CIA, NSA, DHS) agencies by the Obama administration. Have we all forgotten about Obama’s & Holder’s ATF agents’ “Fast & furious” program where illegal weapons were exported to Mexico with a hope they would be used to create a crisis that would be used as an excuse to outlaw all law abiding citizen’s right to own effective defense weapons?
Why does anyone really believe that any FBI that still has Obama hold-overs in high positions actually screwed-up when they failed to act to multiple tips to prevent this mentally ill Cruz from getting an AK 47 clone & then using it to kill 17 people? How many other mentally ill folks are the FBI aware of that they have let get hold of dangerous weapons in the hope that 1 would create a crisis that could then use for political gain or with the help of useful idiots, used to vote away all law abiding citizens’ Constitutional right to self defense.
Rather than give up our Constitutional rights, we should be demanding the outlawing of all “Gun Free Zones” without armed guards that leave law abiding citizens with only a self defense right to kneel on their knees & they beg for their lives.
My middle school child asked if taking guns away from everyone and/or repealing the 2nd amendment because a few people used them improperly and for evil isn’t the same as saying that no one can use or access computers since some people use them to hack others? The fact that they get the illogical arguments of the left is proof that my kids are home educated.
There is a laugh in there somewhere.
Yes, I’ve often thought that spoiled, entitled kids with half-baked educations have the best perspective on just about any complicated situation. Certainly they are all Constitutional experts. Watch in all these ‘protests’ how many of these kids are taking selfies, reading or posting tweets, or generally glued to their phones. Like those bizarre toddler beauty contests, the media just fawns over children pretending to be adults… maybe the Dems should run one of these kids for president in 2020?
I’m a little surprised that (1) pelosi hasn’t worked her way into a photo op with these children, and (2) the Dems haven’t whipped out a DACA kid (always female, always college-bound) to talk about gun control.
There is no cure for stupid, under informed, and or just plain ignorant. These kids do not understand that guns In the hands of responsible Citizens, can be a lifeline for them. crazy is not necessarily a killing person, however, be aware of those with issues. The gun kills no one of itself, the killer is the one who pulls the trigger, and his/her mental stability. They just hear something, anything, and go off on tangents without giving thought to the reality of their issue. GET INFORMED, don’t be irrational. The second amendment is not the problem, those above are the problem.