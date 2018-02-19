Obama’s top immigration enforcement lawyer admits stealing immigrant IDs

SEATTLE — The former chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle acknowledged in court Thursday that he stole the identities of people facing immigration proceedings and used them to run up credit card and other bills totaling more than $190,000.
Raphael Sanchez, 44, oversaw deportation proceedings in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington before resigning when charges were filed Monday.
In a plea agreement, he said he took personal information from immigration files and then forged identification documents, such as Social Security cards and drivers’ licenses, in his victims’ names.
Sometimes, he said, he used a picture of a murder victim that had appeared in a newspaper as a license photo.
He used the forged IDs to obtain lines of credit, used credit-monitoring services to determine which of his victims had the best credit, and listed three victims as dependents on his income tax returns.
“It is the duty of our federal immigration authorities to ensure the honest enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws,” Acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan said in a news release.
“Raphael Sanchez betrayed that solemn responsibility and abused his official position to prey upon aliens for his own personal gain.”
Sanchez pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in U.S. District Court on Thursday.
He acknowledged he defrauded financial institutions, including Bank of America and Capital One, and told U.S. Magistrate Judge John L. Weinberg that his victims were vulnerable due to their immigration status.
His attorney and prosecutors agreed to recommend a four-year prison term when he’s sentenced in May.
The Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section said that beginning in 2013, Sanchez stole the identities of at least seven people in various stages of immigration proceedings — and investigators found the personal information and official documents of 20 others when they searched his home.
Cronan credited ICE with “quickly and fully investigating this matter.”
“Raphael Sanchez is a good person who has made serious mistakes,” his attorney, Casey Stamm, said in a written statement. “Mr. Sanchez does not offer excuses for his acts; rather, he simply provides his sincere and immense regret.”
Sanchez is the second lawyer in ICE’s Seattle office to run into legal trouble in recent years. Jonathan Love pleaded guilty in 2016 to a charge that he forged documents in an effort to deprive an immigrant of the legal permanent resident status to which he was entitled.
The latest case drew condemnation from immigrant rights advocates.
“The prosecution of ICE Chief Counsel Raphael Sanchez underscores the perception that ICE is a rogue agency,” Rich Stolz, executive director of the immigrant rights group OneAmerica, said in a written statement.
In a news release, ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan said he was “appalled by these egregious, independent acts of criminal misconduct by Mr. Sanchez.”
What a new twist, a legal citizen who’s hispanic preying on illegals of his own kind.
Little did he realize that US institutions are extremely zealous looking after the rights of foreigners who broke the law to get on its soil. Illegals can rest assured they will get speedy attention and restitution from our legal system, as fast or likely faster than any legal American citizen receives.
It’s interesting that someone inside ICE was the one preying on the illegal aliens’ status for their personal gain. I suspect he’s a Democrat, because that’s right out of their playbook – using illegal aliens for their OWN purposes.
It’s a GIVEN he’s a Commucrat, YJ772–the headline says “Obama’s top immigration enforcement lawyer.” Obama never appointed ANY Republican to ANY position–and he purged as many as he could from the ranks of the military and the Federal bureaucracy, on top of that–so he could replace them with his OWN criminally corrupt minions, ALL of whom were more loyal to HIM than they EVER were to this country OR its Constitution!
Will this clown face Raphael Sanchez, also have to pay restitution? Like his attorney stated Sanchez is a “good person”. Hey attorney, criminals are garbage.
I think describing ANY Obama-appointed Commucrat as a “good person” is an oxymoron, backpacker!
Four years? That’s all – four years in a country club like prison? He steals people’s ids and defrauds over $190K and all he gets is four years? I get a ticket for driving 10 miles over the speed limit and the cops want to execute me. What the hell is going on in the court system?
CORRUPT, “Leftist ideology before the law” Obama-appointed judges are what’s going on in the court system, henrytx. He coated the Federal judiciary with the SLIME of his abject corruption and political bias that borders on CRIMINAL conspiracy, the same as he did every OTHER part of our government.
Very typical behavior of an unethical and close associate of the radical Islamist terrorist Obama.
Yet ANOTHER Obama minion caught in criminal corruption? I am SHOCKED. SHOCKED. NOT. Obama coated our ENTIRE government with the SLIME of Commucrat corruption. The big surprise will be if they ever find one of his minions who is NOT corrupt!