Obamas pen letter to Parkland survivors who’ve ‘helped awaken the conscience of the nation’

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote a letter to the survivors-turned-activists at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — days before the students are set to march in Washington, D.C., to continue their fight for stricter gun laws.
In the letter, dated March 10 and obtained by Mic, the Obamas told the students that they have inspired them with the “resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy.”
The March for Our Lives, scheduled for Saturday, was organized by the students to continue the national conversation about gun safety and legislation in the U.S. and to put pressure on politicians to sign into law new measures to make large-scale acts of violence like what happened at their Parkland, Fla., school less common and more difficult to replicate.
The Obamas assured the students in their letter that although this kind of change may be difficult to achieve and they may sometimes “feel like progress is too slow in coming,” that they believe in them and have been inspired by their resolve following the tragedy.
“There may be setbacks,” the Obamas wrote, “you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you.”
The student-orchestrated rally — which has drawn support and donations from celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg — currently has 835 sister marches organized for Saturday in solidarity with the “kids and families … (taking) to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority,” according to the March’s website. Demonstrations are scheduled across the United States and overseas in such cities as Tel Aviv, Israel, Vienna, Austria and Mumbai, India.
