Obama’s education officials propose nationwide school boycott to force gun control

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined parishioners seeking solace at the first church services since the deadly school shooting at Santa Fe High School as the debate over how to stop such incidents intensified.
Two Obama administration figures, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan and assistant secretary Peter Cunningham, called for a nationwide school boycott to push for tougher gun-control legislation, while others cautioned against blaming firearms.
Among them was 18-year-old Santa Fe senior Monica Bracknell, a shooting survivor who hugged Mr. Abbott outside the Arcadia First Baptist Church and urged him not to use the tragedy as fodder in the gun-control fight.
“People are making this into a political issue,” she told The Associated Press. “This is not a political issue. It’s not a gun-law issue.”
Oliver North, incoming president of the National Rifle Association, said the shootings are the product of a “culture of violence,” not the Second Amendment.
“The problem that we’ve got is we’re trying like the dickens to treat the symptom without treating the disease,” Mr. North said on “Fox News Sunday.” “The disease in this case isn’t the Second Amendment. The disease is youngsters who are steeped in a culture of violence.”
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says one way to reduce school shootings is to retrofit school buildings to reduce the number of entrances, as well as arm teachers and train them how to respond to active-shooter situations.
“We need our teachers to be armed,” Mr. Patrick said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “When you’re facing someone who’s an active shooter, the best way to take that shooter down is with a gun, but even better than that is four or five guns to one.”
Ten students were killed and 13 were injured Friday when the shooter opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas. Suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.
Mr. Patrick praised “heroic” first responders, but also said having armed teachers may have saved lives.
“There was a teacher next door, a Marine, who saw what was going on, slammed the door, locked his door, protected his students,” he said. “Some feel had he been able to carry a gun, he would have been able to stop that shooter, had it been his choice.”
Texas currently leaves whether teachers can carry up to local control.
“You have the necessary exits for fire, of course,” Mr. Patrick said, “but we have to funnel our students into our schools so we can put eyes on them.”
Meanwhile, advocates of tougher gun-control laws redoubled their efforts in the wake of Friday’s shooting, which comes only three months after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people.
Mr. Cunningham, now the executive director of Education Post, proposed that parents keep their kids out of school on Sept. 4 until Congress passed “background checks for all gun purchases, a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and funding for gun research.”
Mr. Duncan cheered the idea, calling it “brilliant and tragically necessary.”
“What if no children went to school until gun laws changed to keep them safe? My family is all in if we can do this at scale. Parents, will you please join us?” tweeted Mr. Duncan.
Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat, says there isn’t one piece of legislation that would have prevented the school shooting Friday in Santa Fe, Texas.
“I don’t think there’s a single piece of legislation, but there’s a series of actions,” Mr. Warner said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Are there things we can do that would improve the safety of our schools? Absolutely.”
Mr. Warner advocated better mental health counseling for troubled teenagers, ensuring parents store their firearms more carefully and “reasonable and logical restraints on gun owners.
In their first statement, relatives of the shooting suspect said Saturday that they were as stunned as anyone and that they shared “the public’s hunger for answers,” adding that the bloodshed “seems incompatible with the boy we love.”
Attorney Nicholas Poehl said he was investigating media reports that his client was subjected to “teacher-on-student” bullying at the hands of the school’s football coaches, which the Santa Fe Independent School District denied in a statement.
“It has been brought to the District’s attention that several sources are falsely reporting claims about SFISD high school coaches and bully-like behaviors toward the student shooter,” said the district’s statement. “Administration looked into these claims and confirmed that these reports are untrue.”
⦁ This article was based in part on wire-service reports.
Education Secretary Arne Duncan and assistant secretary Peter Cunningham, can go to you know where, with the communist President that they served under. Let’s remember that Barack’s major mentor in his life, according to his autobiography, was a guy named “Frank”. Why Barack did you leave off ‘Frank’s middle and last name? Answer: That was Frank Marshall Davis, an avowed communist. Communist’s confiscate guns from citizens, don’t they Arne and Peter?
That Communist pric Obama can’t keep his nose out of the limelight. His black followeres will encourage kids to stay home and he will not take the blame for any problems. I hope all schools will veto this idiot’s request.
Public schools should be boycotted. They deliver dumbed-down education + “Liberal” or socialist indoctrination. They also incubate or tolerate dangerous individuals who shoot and kill their (former) classmates for no good reason.
Interestingly, it wasn’t like that before “Liberal” education “reform” was imposed on America. It doesn’t happen in private schools, thus proving that the root cause of evil is “Liberal”-controlled public education system.
Why are parents still sending their kids to kinds of schools that tolerate or even facilitate evil, weed out Western morality, and treat all students, the good ones and the bad ones, as if they were the same.
We need to impose control of “Liberalism” in public education in order to eradicate evil and prevent future massacres of innocent children.
How many innocent children must die before the “Liberalism” is forever banned?
[Public schools should be boycotted. They deliver dumbed-down education + “Liberal” or socialist indoctrination. They also incubate or tolerate dangerous individuals who shoot and kill their (former) classmates for no good reason.]
I am with ya there. BOYCOTT these liberal indoctrination establishments. HOME SCHOOL!!!
But as to this article, i LOVE that survivor who hugged Gov Abbot, and told him “DON’T push this into an anti-gun political fest”…
GOOD FOR HER.
The Kenyan needs to follow the Hildabeast into the woods. About 20 miles in should do for the community organizer to get permanently lost. As for metal detectors, the black, flat wand costs about $150 a piece. Any school should be able to afford a couple. And the local LEO types should be able to assign personnel to operate them. The whole system would only take a short time to get set up. Shorter than the time spent flopping and twitching since Parkland.
Actually, he should be following her To JAIL!
Actually, boycotting schools is a great idea. The public school system is broken and cannot be fixed with money as the dumacrats propose.
The real cause of the mental health problem is the pornographic movies and games that come out of Hollywood.
If they aren’t there they aren’t being indoctrinated.
Judging by the way most of these parents act/ raise their kids I’m not so sure about home schooling either.
{The public school system is broken and cannot be fixed with money as the dumacrats propose.}
Exactly. MANY OF THE most broken schools are also those where the MOST MONEY PER STUDENT is spent at.
If, and it’s a huge if, this is such a good idea and will be so effective may I ask why, in the eight years he was in power, Obama did not see fit to attempt this solution?
0bongo and his ilk didn’t dare. All they could do is harass the American People with propaganda, lies, and insults against the U.S. Constitution.
Public schools in the US should be abandoned. All children should be pulled out immediately. Not due to school shootings though. They should be pulled out and taught at home due to the liberal communist teachers and school administrators who control them. They have caused this problem over the last sixty years by removing God, Prayer, love of country, discipline from the schools. The Bible teaches us to teach our children well, it does not tell us to put our children in government controlled brainwashing camps called public schools. However, when a nation has at least two and possibly three generations of adults who have gone through the public school indoctrination system the result is most are incapable of teaching their children anything !
Thank you, thank you, thank you 4liberty. This should be the discussion, not gun control nor beefing up public school security. A good start would be getting the federal government out of the education business where it doesn’t belong.
I have yelling this from the rooftops for years! Parents, get your kids out of public school NOW! Don’t just boycott, but close them all. Use the buildings for something else~~ anything else, and keep your kids out of harm’s way. If a shooter wants to kill some high school children s/he will be met by Mama and/or Daddy armed to the teeth. It’s a gigantic move, but I think our children are worth it.
[They have caused this problem over the last sixty years by removing God, Prayer, love of country, discipline from the schools. ]
Exactly. ONCE WE removed discipline and such from schools, we started to SEE THIS DECLINE in morals at those schools..
Our schools are like our border , wide open. The young man in Texas walked right in in a trenchcoat on a day that it was 88 degrees and no one said or did anything. Think a trenchcoat at 88 degrees might be to conceal a shotgun? He was 17 so no background check would have worked. he stole the guns from his father.Criminals will always get them. No one has talked about keeping weapons from criminals,just taking them from legal lawful owners.
Don’t loose sight of their true agenda – to break the Constitution and our American Spirit. Since the One World political experiment can never match what America has accomplished, they want to Rip Her Down so that less exceptional philosophies can dominate.
Dodie1990, that’s because the Commucrats obsession with gun control is NOT about the safety of school kids. They don’t give a DAMN about school kids. THAT is why they shoot down every attempt to do common sense things that might actually make the schools safer and impede nuts like this latest shooter from getting into the school with a gun in the FIRST PLACE, and put a quick STOP to his rampage if he DID get in. But, like Hitler, they LOVE using kids as political props, and they are using them NOW–along with their panicked parents–to push this latest attempt at universal gun confiscation. How will disarming law-abiding citizens prevent criminals from getting guns? It won’t! They know it, and WE know it, but they keep pushing it anyhow, because the goal is just THAT–disarming law-abiding citizens who might not agree with their Leftist LOON ideology–so that they’d be easier to control and coerce into “compliance.”
Man! You hit the nail square on the head and drove it in! Very good analogy, truthful, and complete! Thank You!
I keep mentioning that trench coat thing.. HOW IS IT that when the school HAD guards in, not ONE THOUGHT “Gee there’s a student coming in wearing a trench coat on this hot of a day. MAYBE i need to investigate what’s up with him”???
MAYBE HAD one done so, they could have prevented the shooting!!!
A formal dress code would be a good start. Desks screwed into the floor… like when I was a kid… neat columns and rows… some would consider that more radical than Gun Confiscation.
Of course, calling for a national school boycott is such a jack-*** thing. The kids will go Hogg-wild for a few days off. The fools will claim that the children are showing their support for “gun control” . What a joke!
liberal socialist could give a good dam about the safety of your children.
they will use whatever means at there disposal to accomplish the doctrine of liberalism or godlessness.your children are pawns on the political chessboard who are being sacrificed for the so called greater good of liberalism.
the first order for these psychopaths is the 2nd amendment and once that falls the rest will be eliminated as well.
people need to wake up or become sheep to a godless party of demoncrats.
Mr. North said “The disease is youngsters steeped in a culture of violence.”
I’m not sure that is the case. Who as a kid ran around the neighborhood playing “army” or “cowboys and Indians” with their toy guns blazing and “blowing up” the neighborhood. Parents didn’t care and guns were far more accesable and common. Maybe something to do with the unacceptability and evil forbidden perception of guns now. They are like this centuries cigarettes.
Internet, drugs, more violence no father figure. shootings are the product of a “culture of violence,” not the Second Amendment.
I don’t think it is quite that simple, darby. I think the liberal “participation trophy” theory of child rearing has a LOT to do with these shootings! Think about it–kids are shielded from ALL disappointment, and they NEVER lose, because everybody gets a trophy. On top of that, they are encouraged to think they are the center of the universe and nobody else matters, except in how it might affect them. In THIS culture, where there is NO GOD, and NO RESPECT for the sanctity of life or the rights of other people, and YOU are encouraged to believe you are your OWN “god,” a kid who gets turned down for a date with a girl thinks killing a bunch of people is the appropriate response! Kids who are shielded from disappointment and losing NEVER learn to cope with those emotions in a sane and civilized manner, and these school shootings are the result.
On top of that is the “15 minutes of fame” phenomenon. After seeing former school shooters covered ENDLESSLY on TV news broadcasts, don’t you think one of these “loners” and social misfits might be obsessed with their “15 minutes of fame” and willing to KILL to get it? These shootings seems to be accelerating, because all the media coverage is encouraging COPYCATS.
The disintegration of the family, the suppression of religion, the suppression of free speech, the Orwellian control by government under Obama and the Democrats is the cause of social disasters in this nation. Once upon a time, people felt a part of their family, their church, their community. Now everyone lives in their own little world without any regard for others. Krushev said the communists would destroy us with “sex, drugs and rock and roll.” Now we have LGBT agenda taught in the schools, legalized drugs, and hedonistic “culture”. Get back to God, country, family. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Surprisingly i am in agreement with Derby here. As a kid i had plenty of “wars” in our neighborhood with water guns, nerf guns, air pistols shooting those rubber tipped sticky bullets.. DIDN’T see any one getting shot in school.. As a kid my father HAD real guns IN HIS SCHOOL, for those who hunted, those who were on the drill squad etc.. Also, anyone remember how violent many movies WERE in the 70s and 80s (rambo, rocky, missing in action) etc??
SO ITS NOT THE GUNS.. Its something else… And not a “culture of violence”
The “culture of violence” is an attempt tack a quick “cause” on a complex event. If shooter video games and action movies are the cause – how come the 10 to 30 million PER TITLE of video games sold, and the 100 or so million PER TITLE of action movie views don’t produce hundreds or thousands of mass shooting events?? So in the last few months likely 200 million teens played violent video games and/or watched a violent movie or TV show – and out of that 200 million how many became mass shooters??? Such an infinitesimally small number that any statistician would say it is mathematically ZERO.
Add to that, i played PLENTY OF shooter type games back on my commodore 64 back in the 80s.. Yea, most were NOT first person types, but still. They were plenty violent..
There is a huge growing problem with our youth who eagerly join any movements that their peers are already members of, or have recently started (such as the recent school shootings) due to media exposure, in their insane attempts to be popular, relevant, and be a part of the ever popular growing “ME TOO ” movement. They do not have to think for themselves, all they have to do is to JOIN, because joining is FUN, and it can offer benefits to them such as missing days of school, getting more hits and friends on their various social media pages, and makes them more popular with their fellow immature, brainless friends. Because we all know how important it is for these kids to be popular among their peers, right? The dangerous part is that these kids are probably going to be future voters of the Democrat (socialist/communist) Party, and this is DEADLY to the future of the US. Just look at the key points of the Democrat platform. They want higher taxes, and more welfare and social benefits. They run on open borders and unlimited immigration, both legal and illegal. They want the total gun control to the point of complete confiscation of all firearms. And, they want complete control of all media. Of course, they want to completely eliminate the Republican Party, even as socialist and liberal most of those party politicians are now.
If school safety is their actual concern (as opposed to invalidating the Constitution), then the first step is self evident – Closed Campuses, Controlled Access, and Metal Detectors.
Answer this question – Do department of education offices have open access, or do they have layered protections like: Single Point of Entry, Metal Detectors, and Armed Security?
If that is the protection the politicians and school executives demand for themselves, why are they not providing it for our children? Hypocrites.
Remember how upset the students in Parkland got when they were issued clear plastic backpacks? Oh, no. They wanted their own “stuff”.
It’s time to stop blaming guns, the NRA and everyone else and face up to the fact that these heinous murders are being committed by individuals who actually plan this out.
YES i do. And as i said then.. THEY WHINED for the school to do something, but didn’t like what the school did. TOO BLOODY BAD.
Yup, in Littleton Colorado – home of Columbine High School – all the schools are totally locked down – with single points of entry – metal detectors – bags checked – no concealing jackets – any one visiting the school must be buzzed in through locked doors by a security officer during the day. Classroom doors are all locked during class, if a fire alarm is pulled – no classroom door is unlocked and no one exits rooms unless a code word is announced over the PA system. Much safer environment than yelling and marching for “gun control”.
Sounds like a typical maximum security prison to me. Next thing you know, if a parent comes to their child’s school, and wants to speak to their son or daughter, it will have to be via phone handset and separated by thick bullet proof glass, with an armed guard standing nearby.
My suggestion is to get rid of the Department of Education, shut down the schools for good and let the parents set up home school co-ops in their neighborhoods. Another alternative would be get rid of the Department of Education and give the parents full control over the school curriculum, with no interference from the government.
So you think our KIDS shouldn’t be protected as much as we do scumbag prisoners??
All the kids who would be convinced to participate in such a boycott need to know that when they come up short of the required number of school days they will have to go to Summer school to make up, they may not be so interested.
There’d need to be school administrators who had BALLS to actually tell the kids that, LET ALONE follow through on said threat.
Israel’s “common-sense” protection methods against school shooters work! No successful attack since 1974. (See link below)
Why not use this approach in America? Why do politicians instead fight over new laws that would have only indirect benefit (maybe) in the long term?
If students go “on strike”, why not strike for Israeli-style methods NOW, and work the politics in parallel? Can’t we even agree on protecting children?
http://westernfreepress.com/israelis-handle-school-security-can-learn/
dleeper47, the reason Commucrats shoot down one measure after another to put armed officers and/or teachers in schools, use single entrances, metal detectors, etc., is that “school safety” is not their agenda. Do you think Commucrats actually give a DAMN about “school safety?” Guess again! All THEY care about is finding some way to nullify the Second Amendment, so that NOBODY will have the means to oppose them when they start canceling the REST of the Bill of Rights. The ENTIRE Bill of Rights rests upon the foundation of the Second Amendment–which explains their unseemly OBSESSION with putting an END to the Second Amendment.
Inside EVERY Commucrat is a totalitarian screaming to get out and control every aspect of the lives of the REST OF US. “School safety” is just one more handy excuse to justify their power-grabbing, conniving attacks on our Constitution and our liberties.
I’ve been told that about how well Israeli schools are protected. MAYBE we need MORE PEOPLE shouting that, to inform the plebs “HEY looky here!”
Typical brilliant Obama solution–to stop school shootings, BAN SCHOOLS! And, oh yeah, ban guns too. ALWAYS ban guns. That nasty little sociopath and banana republic dictator wannabe has been trying to disarm law-abiding citizens since the day he slithered onto the national political stage! And NOT because he gives a damn about school kids or anything ELSE except getting and KEEPING political power over the rest of us.
I’ve said it a few times now. BUT I WONDER, if say i had that infinity gauntlet Thanos used in Avengers, and i told them all; “Hey everyone, IF i could WINK OUT OF existence all guns in America. NO American would ever be allowed again, to own one or ever again shoot one, and when i say No american, i MEAN NO AMERICAN (including cops, security guards, federal agents, military etc)”, how many of these liberal anti-gun nuts would JUMP AT THE chance to say “YES PLEASE DO so”??
School shootings are just the most visible tip of a far deeper iceberg; they’re only a symptom of a much larger problem that was largely born 60 years ago. The public schools were not always this way. Take any student, administrator, or parent from 1950 and plop them into a public school today, and they would scream.
We have gone from “talking out of turn” being a problem back then to assaulting a teacher today; from “civics” and “shop” classes then to chapters on “gender choices” today; from learning the Constitution back then to learning about condoms today.
And we’re shocked that kids are coming to school armed and killing their fellow students? Why? We sowed rebellion, ungodliness, and “anything goes” for the last 60 years, and now the crop is fully ripe. And we’re reaping what we sowed. The warnings were sounded, but they were dismissed as “unconstitutional.”
My personal feelings are that I believe that in some way the leftists in Obama’s shadow government are in some way involved in all of the school shootings. I may be nuts, but I doubt it, because it seems to me that every time the left pushes for more gun control, and their demands are not met, the mass shootings seem to increase in number and in intensity. My guess is that the CIA has their hands in it. They ran a ‘mind control’ program called “MK ULTRA” in which they experimented with psychotropic drugs such as Ritalin, LSD, etc. The government claims this program was shut down years ago, but I have my doubts, especially when one considers the fact that every single one of the mass shooters has been or are on some sort of psychotropic drug or undergone psychiatric counseling or treatment. This is some thing that needs to be investigated.
I am 73 years old and back when I was in school, we never had this sort of stuff going on. Now some of the things that I have been hearing that the left is proposing to “prevent” the shootings in our schools, sounds more like they want to turn our schools into virtual prisons, to give them more control over our children. Parents are given no say when it comes to what and how their children will be taught.
Arne, it takes imbeciles like you and Obama to think of some idiotic plan that WILL hurt the kids and create more division in the country! I keep asking, what happens the day after Obama and his Left entourage the day after ALL guns of all shorts are confiscated and sixty kids and their teachers are blown to smithereens by a couple of pressure cooker bombs placed on the underside of the bus! What will genius Obama do then, ban buses and then, ban trucks and thennnnn! Keep digging your hole Obama!
The Left is not looking at the issues on mental decay and all the levels of relevant info. on the killer that was missed or ignored, by many levels of authority or association, is astounding. This is one of the top reasons, at least in most of the attacks and the easiest to address and no one is addressing it! Instead the left is grinding away for their interest, GUNS! Winning against the NRA will bring them votes! Kids lives vs vote gains, now that is also something that should be addressed at the poles!
Another issue that adds to the problem is that punishment isn’t swift and harsh. There is less than zero questions that both the Florida and Texas shooters are guilty of murder. They should receive a swift trial (as required by the Constitution) and when found guilty, sentenced to death. The execution should be carried out after but a single appeal that is allowed to only examine, are they or are they not guilty of the crime they’ve been convicted of. No more of the BS that they get to sit on death row for decades.
That is a very good point. ALL TOO often we don’t SEE Justice being swift, LET ALONE harsh.
Yes, we should listen to our expert educators – you know the ones who architected the spectacular failure called Common Core?
Do you remember when Duncan took the same position after Sandy Hook? Neither do I.
I’m sure in the heck glad he isn’t President anymore, I was ready to pull my hair out. Costing the country lots, and lots of money, and no signs that I saw the country was improving.
What bothers me most (apologies if I’m repeating w/o reading all comments) is how powerful the left has made FEAR. After so many generations of govt. schrool (sic) indoctrination, so many Americans are quivering fools who have never been taught about self-governance. C’mon people! Do NOT let the FEAR mongers control you! Take control of YOUR life and your own protection and the protection of your family! If your child(ren) are unlucky enough to be in a govt. schrool, at least go to that schrool and inspect security measures yourself! Take a day off work if you have to but DEMAND armed security guards! And quit calling them “resource officers.” PC is a BIG reason for children killing children.
Listen and listen well. The debate needs to shift to School Choice as the answer.
Public schools are not safe anymore. The debate should center around making full school choice available to all students. Parents can choose—in addition to any public school,— a private, charter, online, or homeschool, and the money follows the student. Those parents who find their student’s behavior prohibits them from attending such schools are automatically sent to an alternative school.
Public school could have the right to refuse a student as well.
Education in America would improve overnight. Liberals would no longer control education. Parents would secure for their children a safer and better academic environment.
Obama no longer has official education officials.
How about expelling every one of the little that skip school? Let the parents take care of them for awhile and let the kids repeat the grade.
Or…Take a leaf from the Israelis; Kid shoots up a school, shoot the kid, kick the parents out of their house and bulldoze it. That might engender a little more parental oversight.
Obummer just needs to go away. This parade of clowns is getting old.
And PS to that creepy little Hitler Youth Wannabe David Hogg, who disrespected Oliver North: That ignorant, clueless, TOXIC “snowflake” is not fit to shine Oliver North’s SHOES. He should refrain from hurling insults at his betters. It just makes him look even DUMBER than he already DOES.