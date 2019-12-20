Obama’s dangerous myth about women and leadership

Democratic reliance on dangerous myths and falsehoods is no longer a bug but a feature of their narrative and philosophy.

Case in point are comments made this week by former President Barack Obama. At an Obama Foundation Leaders event in Singapore, Mr. Obama, relying on gender stereotypes, perpetuated an undeniable, and dangerous, myth that women are not just better than men, but inherently better leaders.

USA Today and the BBC reported that the former president said, “Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men], I’m absolutely confident that for two years, if every nation on Earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes.”

That’s odd, because we are living in an era where we have seen the results of women in political leadership and, like with men, the results are, to be kind, a mixed bag. Not only have women leaders failed, they’ve done so in spectacular fashion.

Forbes Magazine recently released their list of the 100 Most Powerful Women. They tell us it’s not just money or power, per se, that matters; it’s what women are doing with their power. Strangely, Forbes must think using your power to damage your city or country while plunging your constituents into recessions or condemning them into unlivable conditions qualifies as a good thing … if you’re a liberal.

Their Top 3 are liberal icons — and all failures — Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, Christine Lagarde now head of the EU Central Bank and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Forbes #1, Ms. Merkel, has led Germany into a slow-motion collapse. Indeed, one of the most powerful women in the world, she became Germany’s first woman chancellor in 2005. She is due to retire in 2021, as her nation moves toward recession and is dealing with a double-digit increase in crime.

Ms. Merkel’s 2015 open invitation to migrants to come to Germany (and therefore into the EU) from the war-torn Middle East created an influx of more than 1 million migrants, causing the ongoing human catastrophe. The Financial Times noted about her leadership, “With a recession looming, critics complain of a sense of drift and purposelessness, and a government that is out of ideas.”

Forbes #2 “most powerful” is Ms. Lagarde, who went from the International Monetary Fund to now heading the Central Bank of the EU, and she has been a disaster for the world.

The Telegraph asks, “Just how many economies does Christine Lagarde have to ruin before the penny finally drops? The woman who bequeathed to France a ruinous budget deficit, and who presided over the policies that inflicted the worst recession ever recorded on Greece, now looks set to rack up the worst losses in the history of the International Monetary Fund … ‘Catastrophe Christine’ as she should probably be known, glides elegantly from one financial disaster to another.”

The Forbes #3 “most powerful” has used that power to oversee the destruction of a once great American city. Mrs. Pelosi’s San Francisco is, as The New York Times put it, a disaster. “… [The] streets there are a plague of garbage and needles and feces, and every morning brings fresh horror stories …” The destruction of the Democratic Party, her being held captive by the far-left, and her inability to exercise leadership will end up doing as much damage to her party as Mr. Obama did.

And then there’s Theresa May, the former prime minister of England. After being unable to govern and implement the demand of voters for the U.K. to be excised from the EU, she resigned.

CNN reported, “Under her leadership, the Conservative Party has gone from being seen as the natural party of government to the exploding clown car of politics. Worse than being unable to govern, the Conservatives’ mishandling of Brexit has led to the public humiliation of the UK’s oldest and most successful political organization.”

Enter Boris Johnson who transformed that nation’s politics within a matter of months, leading the Tories to a massive victory and majority in Parliament. Brexit, he announced, will be a reality at the end of January 2020.

And then there are remarkable success stories. Speaking of prime ministers, Margaret Thatcher remains an example of what extraordinary leadership is and can be. Queen Elizabeth I was not a monarch in name only, but a governing queen who delivered an era of peace and prosperity arguably unequaled in human history.

When a former president from the 21st century perpetuates the fraud that women are somehow better than their male counterparts simply because of their gender, it establishes in people’s minds that we are to be judged by immutable characteristics. Throughout history, for people of color, women and Jews, that has been a disaster of genocidal proportions.

Women can be extraordinary and elevating; we can be inspiring and transformative; and we can be powerful leaders, in the good way. We can also be awful and abusive and destructive. We can be successes and failures. Because we’re complex human beings, and yes, more than the sum of our parts.

So why still promote a dangerous myth? Because it’s all liberals have. The Democrats and socialists have been frantically working to divide us in part so that they are not asked any questions about policy or plans or vision. Besides, it’s easier to take control of people when they’re fighting with each other.

• Tammy Bruce, president of Independent Women’s Voice, author and Fox News contributor, is a radio talk-show host.

