Obama’s ‘Complicated’ Lies About Syria

The mainstream media have not challenged the claim that chemical weapons were used by Syrian and/or Russian forces. Hence, they have been forced to explain how they were used when Obama officials previously claimed they had been removed from Syria. It’s another new low for a press corps that was eager to regurgitate whatever the Obama administration had claimed as a success in foreign policy.
The New York Times article entitled, “Weren’t Syria’s Chemical Weapons Destroyed? It’s Complicated,” is a fascinating exercise in trying to rationalize why Obama officials lied when they claimed Syria’s chemical arsenal had been eliminated.
It seems that lies are “complicated” to explain.
According to the Scott Shane article, President Barack Obama had declared that “American diplomacy, backed by the threat of force, is why Syria’s chemical weapons are being eliminated.” Later, Secretary of State John Kerry had declared, “We struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out.”
So they lied. Right? Wrong. It’s a complicated matter.
According to the Times, Kerry and others had tried to refer to the elimination of Syria’s “declared” stocks. This was “a nuance often lost in news reports,” the Times said.
So when Kerry talked about eliminating “100 percent” of the weapons, that isn’t really what he meant.
Shane goes on to report, with a straight face, “Despite the failure to completely eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons, Obama administration officials and outside experts considered the program fundamentally a success.”
A failure is a success.
At the time, the Times ran a story by Michael R. Gordon under the headline, “U.S. and Russia Reach Deal to Destroy Syria’s Chemical Arms.” It began: “The United States and Russia reached a sweeping agreement on Saturday that called for Syria’s arsenal of chemical weapons to be removed or destroyed by the middle of 2014 and indefinitely stalled the prospect of American airstrikes.”
Those airstrikes had been threatened by Obama.
The Times said the agreement, titled “Framework for Elimination of Syrian Chemical Weapons,” called for the “complete elimination of all chemical weapons material and equipment” during the first half of 2014.
There doesn’t seem to be any “nuance” in that report. The phrase “complete elimination” is self-explanatory.
Here are some other references from the “Framework for Elimination of Syrian Chemical Weapons:”
- Syria will submit “a comprehensive listing, including names, types, and quantities of its chemical weapons agents, types of munitions, and location and form of storage, production, and research and development facilities.”
- “We set ambitious goals for the removal and destruction of all categories of CW related materials and equipment” (emphasis added).
The Kerry quote, “We struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out,” was uttered on the July 20th, 2014 edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Here is more of Kerry’s statement: “Russia was constructive and helpful and worked at that effort. Russia has been constructive in helping to remove 100 percent of the declared chemical weapons from Syria. In fact, that was an agreement we made months ago. And it never faltered, even during these moments of conflict.”
NBC News, on August 18, 2014, highlighted Kerry’s statement that “the United States has finished eliminating Syrian President Bashar Assad’s declared chemical weapons arsenal aboard the U.S. cargo vessel MV Cape Ray in international waters.”
NBC also noted this Obama statement:
“Today we mark an important achievement in our ongoing effort to counter the spread of weapons of mass destruction by eliminating Syria’s declared chemical weapons stockpile.” In this statement, with the reference to “declared chemical weapons,” we see that Obama was playing fast and loose with the truth, or using “nuance,” as the Times indicated. Kerry had been using it, too.
So where were the media demands for an explanation of the use of the term “declared” and what exactly it was supposed to mean?
When Obama had issued a statement on the U.S.-Russian “Agreement on Framework for Elimination of Syrian Chemical Weapons,” the word “undeclared” was not there. Obama said, “This framework provides the opportunity for the elimination of Syrian chemical weapons in a transparent, expeditious, and verifiable manner, which could end the threat these weapons pose not only to the Syrian people but to the region and the world.”
Over at The Washington Post, where “democracy dies in darkness,” we find a number of stories about the alleged complete elimination of Syrian chemical weapons.
On September 15, 2013, the Post reported, “The United States and Russia agreed Saturday on a plan to bring Syrian chemical weapons under international control, a rare diplomatic victory in a brutal civil war that appears to head off a punitive U.S. military strike on Syria in the near future.” On October 31, 2013, the Post reported that inspectors “confirmed today that the government of the Syrian Arab Republic has completed the functional destruction of critical equipment for all of its declared chemical weapons production facilities and mixing/filling plants, rendering them inoperable.”
Incredibly, the Post has now run a column stating that “A chemical weapons attack in Syria exposes Trump’s Assad problem,” rather than that it exposes Obama’s failure.
The author, Ishaan Tharoor, who writes about foreign affairs for the paper, found fault with Trump officials for highlighting Obama’s failed Syria policy. “It’s seemingly a bizarre line of attack for the Trump administration to choose,” he wrote. But why? What has happened to holding the government accountable?
Obama’s policy was more than a failure. It was a carefully crafted lie, concocted with the collaboration of the Russians, which was designed to deceive the American people into believing that the weapons had been eliminated.
On the left, the media watchdog group, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), has also been performing mental gymnastics in trying to defend the failed agreement. The group does not dispute that the Syrians used chemical weapons and that the alleged sarin attacks on the Syrian city of Idlib “strongly suggest the OPCW [Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] campaign didn’t fulfill its promise of ridding Syria of chemical weapons. But this is only a criticism of the program’s overall efficacy, not its actual existence.”
In other words, the OPCW failed, but it actually succeeded.
FAIR defended the work of the OPCW by saying that the attack could have been worse! Writer Reed Richardson said that “…it is worth pondering what greater atrocities the Syrian people might have suffered with 1,300 metric tons more chemical weapons remaining in the country…”
Of course, according to this logic, we don’t really know how many chemical weapons were left in Syria. The regime could have hundreds, or even thousands of tons of weapons still available.
Whether the Sarin attack was carried out by the regime or its Russians backers is beside the point. The media have accepted the evidence provided to them by their sources. The issue is that acceptance of this evidence blows apart their previous narrative that Obama had saved the people of Syria from future gas attacks.
Another point that has to be made is that Obama trusted the Russians to participate in the disarmament of their client state, and Obama now comes across looking like a complete dupe of the Vladimir Putin regime.
But wasn’t Trump supposed to be the Russian agent?
Obama’s ‘Complicated’ Lies About Syria,
Obama the Communist, John TRAITOR HEINZ KETCHUP Kerry and Susan Benghazi VIDEO RICE. What do all of these liberal TRASH IDIOTS have in common: LIARS! LIARS! LIARS! TRAITORS! TRAITORS! TRAITORS! CRIMINALS! CRIMINALS! CRIMINALS!
DEMORATS=HYPOCRITICAL LIARS!!!
You forgot Hillary the biggest Liar of All.
Hussein Bozo turned lying and lawlessness into an art form which he learned the Clinton Crime Family. And what THEY learned from the mob is NEVER, EVER, EVER admit to the crime.
The favorite expression you hear from liberals (e.g., Democrats) is this: “It’s complicated.” In reality, it’s nothing more than BS. The chemical weapons in Syria were NEVER destroyed — even though John Kerry and Susan Rice maintain teh chemical weapons were destroyed. Both Kerry and Rice are just as big liars as Barack Obama! You can’t believe even one thing either of those three tell you. But for certain, you can ALWAYS tell when they are lying, ’cause their lips are moving…..
When it comes to dems, their idea of what is complicated is “Oh ****, we have been caught in a lie, quick we need to come up with a cover story”!!
Al Capone paid every last penny of tax on every dollar of income he declared to the IRS. Fully. Completely.
How is it that these fulsome declarations of total compliance with a loophole-ridden variant of what is really wanted pass the laugh test?
And where was the outrage from McConnell, Ryan, McCain, and all of the rest of the RINOs when the media were trying to pin this on Trump?
Total silence.
The reason the Dems and the media dare to tell such outrageous lies is because the Republicans consistently let them get away with them.
That is because not a one of those names that you mentioned ARE true republicans. THEY are all Dems in disguise!
The amazing thing is that the liberals are stupid enough to believe what spews forth from the lying left and their captured “news” agencies.
Lies are never complicated, they are what they are: LIES! Obama, Hillary, and Kerry often made convolutions of the truth but they were still LIES. Ronald Reagan warned us, “Trust, but verify!” Obama and Kerry trusted but it appears that they never verified. These latest WMDs probably came from Iraq where they were not found because convoy after convoy headed into Syria before our people were on the ground, the left accused Bush of lying but it was Bill Clinton’s administration that said they were there.
And once again we are proven in the liberals mind, everything is backasswards.. Up is down, right is wrong, a failure is success, a red line is not actually a red line..
No matter how much the bird cage liner leftist papers or the demented Democrat sycophantic media tries to spin it…
Obama lied, children died. Susan Rice lied, children died. John Kerry lied, children died.
Hillary Clinton Lied, and an AMERICAN Ambassador and others died.
For 9+ years, since Candidate Obama announced his intent to run for President, reasonable people questioned his ability to lead, not because of his color, but because he was lacking substance. Typically, one must have at least one of the following two qualifications, preferably both: age and experience. Obama had neither age or experience. Hence, when faced with daunting issues, he flew by the seat of his pants. He wasn’t elected for his great wisdom or vast experience. He was chosen because of his ethnicity alone, while truly racist people who did nothing but accuse all who disagreed with them as being racist.
When his community organization experiences failed, he and his staff guessed at major decisions, and when those decisions proved to be wrong, Obama and his staff lied to the Congress, the American people and to the world. Funny thing though, Time tends to blow away the concealing dirt exposing those lies to all who pay attention.
So here we are, standing with our arms crossed, trying not to gloat over being right all along as the adolescent democrat mentality continues to disassemble the party.
Obama doesn’t just look like a dupe, he is a dupe, an incompetent and a pathological liar. His lapdog Kerry is at least all of the foregoing and possibly more.
That’s the thing J. He was NOT incompetent. HE imo was WILLFULLY doing what he did to ruin this nation of ours, all the while his mudslime friends were sneaking in by his blessing all so it could be taken over from within..
the commentary above speaks of Obama looking like a complete DUPE of Vladimir Putin when in fact he’s always been simply an educated DOPE or as I’ve referred to him many times as an educated MORON. Obama is a prolific & pathological liar, as is John Kerry & Susan Rice. the entire Democrapic Party has gone so far to the left with their nonsensical, inane & dangerous ideology on all fronts that it has become a danger to the freedom & Liberty of this Nation. Their college campuses have become fascist states shutting down freedom of speech to anyone who has a difference of opinion on any given subject. Many are anarchists vandalizing their own campuses & terrorizing police who are attempting to restore law & order.
Obamas incompetence has harmed the world. The press and media are complicit in getting Obama elected , covering up his inadequacies and failures. Never ever trust the main stream press and media.
It only took 8 years to undo 230 years of what this country stood for.
It’s gonna take a lot more time to straighten it back out.
Thank God He’s given us another chance to get it right!!
Obama and the last 8 years are only the tip of the ice berg. Obama and the Democrat Socialist Party are the product of the Geo Soros ‘Shadow Party”. For more information on this conspiracy hidden right under our noses visit the following link. Best regards.
Your guide to knowing why the USA is tilted towards far left.
http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/individualProfile.asp?indid=977
Just MORE evidence of what a LIAR Obama is, and what a complete and utter FAILURE he was as a President! Is there anything he DIDN’T lie about? That list ought to be WAY easier to compile than listing all his lies and failures! This is vintage, TYPICAL Obama. Make a big splash with a BIG LIE about something you never did, get worshiped by the LYING media for the lie, then skate away and leave the MESS for somebody else to clean up. People should be cutting President Trump a LOT of slack, because he inherited a cornucopia of MESSES from that LYING MUSLIM TRAITOR who spent 8 YEARS trying to weaken and destroy our country.
He even failed at THAT—and NOW that all his failures and misdeeds are starting to be dragged out into the light of day, the cowardly little sociopath has run off to some REMOTE South Pacific Island (can only be reached by a 20-minute private plane flight from Tahiti). He is HIDING from the possible consequences of his many CRIMINAL and UNCONSTITUTIONAL ACTS—including illegal SPYING on President Trump both before and AFTER his election—on a remote island with NO extradition treaty with the United States. Every day he more and more resembles what I have ALWAYS called him—the AMERICAN IDI AMIN.
“Hence, they have been forced to explain how they were used when Obama officials previously claimed they had been removed from Syria.”
Izz-at-so, mr o? Well, how did they get there in the first place? Think GWB and WMD’s.
It would be nice to see a source backing up your claim of “GWB/WMD”
It is fairly simple. Rather than destroy the Syria’s chemical weapons, they shipped them to their ally, Russia. Then after Obama is out, the Russians ship them back to Assad. Obama verified nothing.
It certainly isn’t beyond reason to see that, as being what happened here..
Well, of COURSE it’s Trump’s “fault”, he HAS been in office over 2 months, now.., he should have fixed what Obama spent 8 years messing up by now.. Jeeze, the liberal main stream media would be HILARIOUS if it weren’t for how disgusting and dangerous they are!
I have to admit these guys are tricky but that word “declared” has come up again, hasn’t it… in the business about Donald Trump bombing that air base in Syria where he “declared” war without permission?
But this time “declared” is supposed to mean what they mean it to mean, which sort of explains everything. Last time they didn’t mean it to mean what they mean if you get my nuance.
MichaelJ, language is a very ELASTIC thing to LIARS. Words can mean whatever they WANT them to mean at any given moment. ESPECIALLY if the LIARS are LAWYERS–which I hasten to point out, both Obama and Hillary ARE.
Heck imo 90% of dems seem to be lawyers.. So of course words mean different things to them!!
X pres O lied before his election,”I will be prez of all Americans,” You will “save $2500 on healthcare”. After election and for 8 years the lib-press have adored him and carried his water and covered up for his lies every singe day. Many of his adoring press today STILL cover up 0’s lies. ISIS the JV team morphed into a global problem for a lot of nations.
Meanwhile today’s fake news everything throw hand grenades at Trump ALL day long, ZERO proof required for d’s is the SOP for LSmedia.
O was a IL senator that rarely acted/voted and just went with the flow. As prez he let nations just roll him over and ISIS was born. Why O allowed iran to get nukes is beyond belief. Why O set a red line in syria and then ignored it and now Russia/Putin is back in Mid-east stirring the pot.
And in other news from the Times, failure is now success, black is now white, and up is now down. Ridiculous. Do they have an editorial staff any longer, and if so, how could they permit this article to be published. They look like fools.
I notice they’ve pretty much given up on their “Trump colluded with Russia” and the Trump/Putin “bromance” nonsense, even though they’ve been relentlessly FLOGGING that dead horse ever since President Trump was elected! They would look pretty stupid trotting that story out again NOW, wouldn’t they!
“Oleteabag”; Not so fast, I just saw a clip on Fox of Mathews , and some idiot on CNN, speculating that this whole thing might have been “arranged” so as to get rid of the talk of “collusion”. Da-n, how far will they sink, what will they try next?
It certainly wouldn’t shock me to see them try to play that angle…
These people are idiots.