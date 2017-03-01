Obamas cash in on story of ruining America

(UPI) — Penguin Random House announced it will publish the memoirs of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.
The announcement Tuesday came at the end of an auction among multiple publishers bidding for the right to publish the books. Although financial terms were not disclosed, the New York Times, citing industry executives with knowledge of the bidding, said the opening offers for Barack Obama’s book alone were between $18 million and $20 million.
Penguin Random House obtained both U.S. and international publishing rights to the books. Titles and release dates were not announced, but the books are expected to focus on the Obamas’ years in the White House. The Chicago Tribune reported an unidentified publishing executive said Barack Obama’s book would largely concern his presidency, while Michelle Obama intends to write an inspirational book for young people with her life as a positive example.
A “significant portion” of the advance funds will go to charities, including the Obama Foundation, according to the Tribune. The publisher will donate one million books to reading-related initiatives, Penguin Random House said.
Barack Obama’s previous books include the 1995 memoir “Dreams from My Father” and the 2006 book “The Audacity of Hope.” Both are regarded as contributing to Obama’s rise to the White House, the Chicago Tribune noted. Michelle Obama’s only book, about food and gardening, is “American Grown,” published in 2012. The three books were published by Crown, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House.
“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with President and Mrs. Obama,” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement. “With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same. Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.”
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Obamas cash in on story of ruining America,
So, another way to get rich, and richer. Nice. And I’m sure this book is pure unadulterated fiction. he was incapable of telling the truth. And this “charity” the OBummer Foundation…is that something like the Clinton Foundation? Now, with his accelerated efforts to obstruct the new president, he will have millions more to bury in the OFA to keep his shadow admin going strong. If there are no laws to restrict that behavior, there should be. Oh well, this is a FREE country, no thanks to him, and he will be allowed to do with his money and influence as he sees fit. NOT on my reading list.
They left The White House with $14 million dollars..!! How’d they do that..!!
Richard Deaton; You sure hit the nail on the head. Barack Hussein Obama the Blowhard, Two sad people in this picture!
He had a chance to make America Great. BUT
He decided to divide and and destroy the United States of America.
What a shame! And they are still doing the same thing, with his shadow Government.
The two of them are habitual liars, eight years of their lies is plenty enough for a life time. The day is coming when they will pay for it ALL.!!!!!!!!!!
I will NEVER again buy or even read a book from the library published by Penguin if this is true.. I will forever blacklist them..
Two sad people in this picture!
He had a chance to make America Great. BUT
He decided to divide and and destroy the United States of America.
What a shame!
That’s why Real American’s got our Country back!
Now we need everyone get on the Trump Train or get out of the way!
Boycott this book like he boycotted America!
The looks seem more mad than sad.
Two despicable people continue to rape America ! Don’t buy anything they sell !
Don’t just boycott the book, but boycott the entire publisher..
Thank God that they weren’t completely successful in ruining America. And, thank God that we have a good President like Donald Trump now to fix the mess that they left behind… I hope Penguin goes bankrupt on their books.
The Obama Foundation, followed by Book Royalties earned while spoon-fed information bought and paid for by WE THE PEOPLE, who by right own the intellectual property rights to that information and should glean all the Royalties,,,to pay off the massive debt the Obama’s saddled us with while in office. Sounds like another Clinton foundation cash cow redo where foreign influence is about to be peddled by an EX-President who could not even manage to ride the bike.
Another ghost-writing job by Bill Ayers coming up! I wonder how much of a cut of the take he gets for keeping his mouth shut about who really wrote Obama’s books? I know that once he slipped and publicly gave a broad hint about his authorship.
Rush said today on his Radio show the deal could be 60, million,for a 2 book deal.
Mr and Mrs books but he didn’t know the split. They could be getting most up front where they have no risk in the sales volume . That would be typical, Obama never had any skin in the game. I’m not standing in line, waiting in line, sleeping in line, sitting in line, sleeping in line, paying someone in line, I think you get it by now.
I know 2 books there not selling or giving away either.
I would like to see the TAX CODE changed to , all former Presidents can make 1,000,000 a year on speeches, book deals TV appearances, then excess of that is taxed a 99.99 %. to the US treasury. This would help the Tax Payers recover a fraction of the money we spent on their vacations and boondoggle trip.
They make enough in their pension as IS, that IMO all they get from speeches etc, should be taxed at a flat 75% rate. NO tax loopholes, NO credits, NO exemptions!
No matter if they make only ONE speech at 50k, or 300 speeches each at 25k.. ALL GET taxed at 75%!!
I know this is just wishful thinking but I wonder if there will finally be a proper vetting of our now former President? Skeletons will only serve to give him more publicity and increase sales so there should be no objection to finally discovering exactly WHO and WHAT he is and WHY so much of his former life was concealed from the public before he was elected.
Someone please tell us the full, ugly and ungarnished truth about Barack Hussein Obama / Barry Soetoro. The people of the U.S. deserve to know just who occupied the White House for eight years. It should confirm much of what we already have discovered that has been denied so vehemently.
It would also be interesting to see the reaction of the Libs to discover who they’ve been sheltering and protecting this whole time.
With a little luck, it will be as popular as Hillary’s efforts.
What I would like to know is, what kind of drug makes people stick their tongues into their cheeks like that? That’s bizarre, you never see anyone else doing that.
Nobody actually read his last books, what makes anyone suppose that this will be different? I remember how stunned the media was when the “wild accusations of the right,” turned out to be individuals quoting…BHO’s life story as recorded by him in his books…albeit, his staffers were able to “refute” some of the more racist quotes…by denying them.
Frankly, if the last 8 years of his presidency proved anything, he had more respect for a good round of golf than he did for the institution of the presidency. I’m only surprised that he didn’t attempt to blame his swing on Bush ’43.
How about a contest for that photo’s best caption?
Racist anti-capitalists gladly accept filthy lucre for their own enrichment. There will be no re-distribution of their wealth.
It is a shame that his previous books were not discussed showing his distain for the USA, his anti white bigotry, his Marxism, his pro Palestine/anti Israel advocacy. The nation and the world would have been better off. Perhaps ISIS would not be terrorizing the world if he had listened to his generals instead of his political hacks. Read “The Manchurian President” by Aaron Klein published in 2010. He disclosed Obama’s background and ideology.
This photo was taken at Trump’s inauguration. Hence, the angry, defiant scowls we see on their faces. Two spoiled children who aren’t getting their way.
Does anyone remember how well the Hillary Clinton book did? It was basically money laundering; organizations could buy bulk orders of the books and the royalties would be laundered to get the clean money to the Clintons. I would have to go back and look it up, but as I recall a cookbook on the New York Times bestseller list did better than Hillary’s book.
I think we are seeing the same thing again.