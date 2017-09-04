ObamaCare’s penalty: More pain, less healing

Although the Obama administration downplayed the penalty that Americans would pay for failing to have health insurance under ObamaCare’s individual mandate, $2.8 billion in penalties in 2016 (though April 27, 2017) is hardly a bag of shells — especially for lower-income individuals who got nailed.
Since inception of the so-called “shared responsibility payments,” the individual penalty has increased from about $95 to, on average, $708. Still, apologists for government-directed health care point out that the number of people who paid the penalty — 4 million — is down from the previous year (an estimated 5.6 million got penalized, according to 2015 tax returns). More than likely, that’s because of President Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order to “minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burden” of the Affordable Care Act.
As such, individuals can opt out of paying the penalties, under certain circumstances, in filing their tax returns, which are described as “silent” returns by the IRS. But reportedly the IRS doesn’t look kindly on these types of returns. And an H&R Block spokesman told Bloomberg earlier this year that a “silent return” may trigger “an IRS notice or audit.” Then there’s the problem of people who simply can’t find insurance in the ObamaCare exchanges.
Contrary to Democrats’ spin, no amount of simplistic tweaking is going to fix all that ails ObamaCare.
When the air-heads on CNN talk about 10 million (or whatever made-up number) of people losing their health insurance if/when Obamacare is repealed, they never take into account that there were 10 million people forced into buying insurance they didn’t want nor need.
Math. It’s hard. We’re conservatives. We understand it. Democrats can go back to studying sociology and liberal arts.
Obummer’s knowledge of healthcare could be stored in a small thimble. Total lack of experience with exactly NO research whatsoever, made his cancerous BS up on the fly & then spewed lie after lie after lie so the press would give him rave reviews.
Were the 6,000 Yazidi girls who were captured by Isis & raped & sold into slavery covered by Obama Care? Did they have to pay a penalty?
He’s Treasonous Islamic Buffoon, .
CNN = Communist Network News.
Look at the DNC in the House and Senate who voted that the common masses must continue to pay into a Government Health Insurance program that is a Ponzi scheme.
Look closely. They voted that THEY in DC did not have to comply with the IRS/Fed health care law.
They are absolutely content that people cannot afford Affordable Health Care.
They are absolutely content that people suffer burdensome insurance costs in an ILLEGAL programs ILLEAGALLY passed only by Democrats.
In 2018 vote OUT these cold blooded DNC reptiles. All of them.
Remember the Democrats! They are the enemy of our nation.
It cost me almost $800.00 and what stinks even more is that even with the so called insurance I still had to pay all medical bills because the insurance eithe was not accepted but mostly because they would not pay unless they could recoup the money some how. Wife needed a radioactive pill to kill out her thyroid they paid nothing on the $5,500.00 pill but they paid when we were in a wreck and they could sue the woman who hits us and get back what they paid. So I got shafted either way. Obozocare is like Obozo WORTHLESS and GOOD for NOTHING.
The spineless republican senate now owns this mess. Primary out every republican senator who voted against full repeal. Ignore the democraps. They are a lost cause.