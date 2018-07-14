Obama Was Asleep At The Switch With This Russian Interference

The Department of Justice laid down the hammer today, right? They’ve indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers. Oh, we’re closing in on President Trump’s inner circle, right? Nope. These twelve people will never be in a courtroom. The charges lobbed against them will never be fleshed out or argued before a judge.
Once again, the DOJ reiterated that no American in these indictments committed a crime, or that any of these actions altered the vote counts during the 2016 elections. Was there interference? Yes. I think that’s not up for debate, but was our 2016 election hacked (i.e. vote count totals being changed by infiltrating voting machines)? No, that never happened, though a lot of Democrats think so.
And because there is basically no chance that any of the named defendants here will ever be in a US courtroom, none of the assertions will ever have to be proven, and thus no evidence presented for them. But the demands that the assertions be accepted on faith will be very high: https://t.co/k5ceRAU5FX
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 13, 2018
There is no allegation in the indictment that any American citizen committed a crime or that any of the actions changed the vote count, Rosenstein says.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 13, 2018
The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018
Russian interference occurred during the Obama administration—and they might have well have done nothing concerning retribution. CNN’s Jake Tapper even mentioned that given what we know now, the Obama White House was a “little asleep at the switch” (via Mediaite):
Read more at Townhall
Join the discussion
Did anyone hear the latest on good old Rod Rosenstein? On Lou Dobbs show a few days ago, Dobbs indicated that Rosenstein put out letters to over a thousand prosecutors, asking for three prosecutors to vet Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh. According to attorney Gregg Jarrett on Fox News, this has never been done before. Rosenstein is an establishment, deep state swamp creature, piece of garbage, who in essence is spitting in Trump’s face, because of Trump’s Supreme Court pick. Jeff Sessions, you are a disgrace as an Attorney General and you created a mess for Trump.
Obama wasn’t asleep, he was conspiring to help them. If Hillary had won there wouldn’t be an investigation.
OH NO!
The Russians interfered with Hillary interfering with our election.
If this isn’t a clear sign we should impeach Trump then I don’t know what.
This whole deal is so fishy it smells to high heaven — COMPLETELY political. Rosenstein WHO IS OBVIOUSLY WELL INSIDE (or controlled by) THE DEEP STATE is simply blowing up a toy balloon in a belated attempt to defuse the current Congressional Hearings and/or stop or hinder the Trump Russian meeting. Just consider the timing!! It’s LONG PAST time for this MOLE to be FIRED !!!