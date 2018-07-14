Obama Was Asleep At The Switch With This Russian Interference

The Department of Justice laid down the hammer today, right? They’ve indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers. Oh, we’re closing in on President Trump’s inner circle, right? Nope. These twelve people will never be in a courtroom. The charges lobbed against them will never be fleshed out or argued before a judge.

Once again, the DOJ reiterated that no American in these indictments committed a crime, or that any of these actions altered the vote counts during the 2016 elections. Was there interference? Yes. I think that’s not up for debate, but was our 2016 election hacked (i.e. vote count totals being changed by infiltrating voting machines)? No, that never happened, though a lot of Democrats think so.

And because there is basically no chance that any of the named defendants here will ever be in a US courtroom, none of the assertions will ever have to be proven, and thus no evidence presented for them. But the demands that the assertions be accepted on faith will be very high: https://t.co/k5ceRAU5FX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 13, 2018

There is no allegation in the indictment that any American citizen committed a crime or that any of the actions changed the vote count, Rosenstein says. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 13, 2018

The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

Russian interference occurred during the Obama administration—and they might have well have done nothing concerning retribution. CNN’s Jake Tapper even mentioned that given what we know now, the Obama White House was a “little asleep at the switch” (via Mediaite):

