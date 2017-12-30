Obama tops 2017 biggest losers

Picking through the political wreckage of 2017 is no small task. If there are any winners from this year-long political root canal, they’re too inconsequential to mention (Doug Jones in Alabama, maybe?), while the list of losers is packed with prestigious names. I predict, however, that when history sorts out the biggest losers of this “Year Of The Train Wreck,” the name on top of the list will be. . .
Barack Obama.
Yes, I know — he was just named Gallup’s “Most Admired Man” yesterday, but everything you need to know about the validity of that honor is that the “Most Admired Woman” award went to Hillary Rodham Clinton.
’Nuff said.
Good company Hussein!
This communist clown was the biggest loser from years 2008-2016 and consequently America was ALMOST the biggest loser of all. Let 2018 be the year everything this idiot did be erased forever.
How about the Fake News Media? They should be up there as well.
Some other DrGadget picks:
John McCain – tried to stop Obamacare repeal, but it got mostly destroyed anyway with the tax cut.
Jeff Flake – Exposed as a big-time RINO. Re-election now numerically impossible. Forced to announce retirement from the Senate at the ripe old age of 55.
Harvey Weinstein – After 100 years of the Hollywood Casting Couch and loose morality on both sides of that deal, Harvey was the first one nabbed for it.
Al Franken – Cannon fodder in the Dems’ relentless attempt to destroy Roy Moore. Meh, it’s an acceptable loss — DWS, HRC, BHO, etc.
ISIS – Why did that lying Trump have to be so truthful about dismantling our caliphate?
Hillary – This pic says it all. LINK
The Gay Muslim Man (and that’s OK) just needs to go away. He was a bad President, and surprisingly, even worse as an Ex-President!
Jimmy Carter was almost as bad as a President, because of ineptitude, not because he was trying to destroy America, but Carter became a good Ex-President!
No One Likes Obama!
Great commentary. You hit the nail on the head!
Thank God that Hussein Obuma is GONE!!!! Got tired of his lying BS. He could have taken care of ISIS, but then he would have had to kill off his brother muslims. He can run his mouth and keep thinking he is important but that is about it. We don’t have to listen to him any more because he is the X-Pres. And since Hillary didn’t make it we don’t have to worry about her lying dishonest ways. Thank GOD!!!!!!