Obama tops 2017 biggest losers

Picking through the political wreckage of 2017 is no small task. If there are any winners from this year-long political root canal, they’re too inconsequential to mention (Doug Jones in Alabama, maybe?), while the list of losers is packed with prestigious names. I predict, however, that when history sorts out the biggest losers of this “Year Of The Train Wreck,” the name on top of the list will be. . .

Barack Obama.

Yes, I know — he was just named Gallup’s “Most Admired Man” yesterday, but everything you need to know about the validity of that honor is that the “Most Admired Woman” award went to Hillary Rodham Clinton.

’Nuff said.

Read more at the Boston Herald

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (4 votes cast)