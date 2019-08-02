Obama Team not feeling the LOVE from 2020 Democrats; AOC, Squad dartboard stirs controversy

Joe Biden’s closing debate gaffe has led a 21-year-old to declare his candidacy for president of the United States, and his platform is quite unique. Former Obama officials like Eric Holder are not feeling the love from the Democrat presidential candidates, and a dartboard featuring pictures of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of The Squad stirs up controversy at a county fair.

There is now a new candidate running for president, and he’s running on a “no homework” platform. See what happens when Joe Biden does one of his gaffes!

Barack Obama and his cronies are upset. They are getting the love from the Democrats running for president, and they don’t like it at all. The current Democrats have run so far to the left that it makes Obama look like a centrist. Check out today’s show for all the details.

