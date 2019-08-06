Home » News

Obama rears up to blame ‘racist ideologies’, ‘white nationalist criminals’ and some ‘leaders’ for shootings

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am August 6, 2019
Former President Barack Obama said Monday that “racist sentiments” coming from some U.S. leaders have fueled the climate that led to this weekend’s shooting rampages, and said the country must take steps to rein in “white nationalist websites that proliferate on the internet.”

Mr. Obama, in a statement, said America’s level of gun violence was far out of proportion to other developed countries and that excuses about the difficulty of stopping the crimes will no longer cut it.

“Every time this happens, we’re told that tougher gun laws won’t stop all murders; that they won’t stop every deranged individual from getting a weapon and shooting innocent people in public places. But the evidence shows that they can stop some killings,” he said.

He said it will take public pressure on legislators to change things on that front.

But he also called for steps to combat “troubled individuals who embrace racist ideologies.”

He compared white nationalist criminals to followers of the Islamic State, saying the internet is radicalizing people and spurring them to violent outbursts.

“All of us have to send a clarion call and behave with the values of tolerance and diversity that should be the hallmark of our democracy,” he wrote, specifically criticizing “leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life.”

Mr. Obama didn’t mention names, though other Democrats have attempted to connect President Trump’s rhetoric on immigration to this weekend’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, where the suspected gunman released a manifesto complaining that the U.S. was being overrun by Hispanic immigrants.

Another shooting in Dayton, Ohio, involved a suspect from the other side of the ideological spectrum. Police are still searching for a motive in that shooting.

Mr. Obama repeatedly called for stiffer gun control laws after major shootings during his time in office, but major legislation never cleared Congress.

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:02 am August 6, 2019 at 8:02 am

Don’t go away angry Obama, just go away. You can add up all the mass shooting victims since the first of the year by so called white terrorists and it would not total up the number of murders of blacks on blacks on an average weekend in the Obama community organized city of Chicago. Life must be pretty miserable when you cannot start your normal day without looking at the color of your skin, or what gender hangs between your legs, and even when inspected you still cannot figure out who you are or how your creator designed you and what part of the body of humanity you were created to serve, become and contribute. Too many people attempt to become brains for the body politic when they were designed for those body parts they look down and cannot figure out what they are to become or be used for. Enter Obama, designed and elected for body politic cleanup functions, but when President ignored what he was elected to clean up, and tried to act like a brain and form workable policies he had not the brains to conceive, ending up in 8 years of government constipation where nothing got done and the waste just piled up within the body of our government.

Pam Johnson
Pam Johnson
8:49 am August 6, 2019 at 8:49 am

Obama started this hate. He divide the country with hate and color. He invited criminals into the white house. He stood by while cities burn to the ground. He hates law and order. He is and was the worst president of America. Just A liar. Unamerican disgusting piece of trash. Don’t listen to mindless traitor. He belongs in jail. Needs to keep his mouth shut.

    Mike Livo
    Mike Livo
    8:56 am August 6, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Yes Pam, It is the kettle calling the pot black scenario. Occurring on O Bam A’s watch. And now to date he points a finger. Forgetting that three point back at him.

    Rich Knoch
    Rich Knoch
    10:26 am August 6, 2019 at 10:26 am

    obamba was the very best commission-free salesman for the gun and ammo industry as around 150 million weapons and ammunition (around $50 Billion) were sold while his Regime was in office.

    gmw
    gmw
    10:41 am August 6, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Just what I was going to write! Perfect. That’s why I call him The Obamanation.

Junius Graham
Junius Graham
9:09 am August 6, 2019 at 9:09 am

Obama, started this whole mess, when he attacked the Police early in his first term. He gave the thugs permission to disrespect the Police, the law, and society. He was a big inciter of thuggery!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:14 am August 6, 2019 at 9:14 am

Obuma did more to cause racial problems than anyone can realize. Obuma is a big time racist. You had to be blind to not see all the problems he caused and is still trying to cause.

mack2
mack2
9:17 am August 6, 2019 at 9:17 am

Obama blames ‘some leaders’ (Trump, of course) for the mass shootings?

So, Mr. Ex President, who did you blame for the 24 mass shootings during YOUR term in office? George Bush??? Because I seem to remember anything negative that happened on your watch was ALWAYS someone else’s fault.

    akatmom
    akatmom
    10:10 am August 6, 2019 at 10:10 am

    Exactly!!!! I made a comment like this on an0ther site. How dare he blame Trump when on his own watch, more hate and violence, division and discord prevailed. the worst is his arrogance. AND, imagine if Killary won. Would he blame her? All of this is because the left lost in 2016. still and forever will they never stop hating. I also think that NOW we know the true colors of them all, so never vote for the democratic way again, ever.

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    10:42 am August 6, 2019 at 10:42 am

    ask obambam about major hassan at fort hood texas which happend under his reign of terror.

    why has this major not been tried an executed?
    because he was a mudslime?
    how is that? san bernadino was that white terrorist? the gay bar in florida, was that a white supremicist? hell no they were not!

truthteller
truthteller
9:17 am August 6, 2019 at 9:17 am

this is offensive

Identity politics IS the Obama legacy; Obama was used and allowed his dem handlers to make race and identity politics what it is… IMO, Obama set us back 50 years… note that most MLK family does not support today’s Dems and many are Trump supporters (I believe MLK himself would vote for Trump today)

**** Obama, this is on YOU

mikeyparks
mikeyparks
9:17 am August 6, 2019 at 9:17 am

This country didn’t really have a racial problem until Obama showed up. He set us at each other’s throats and enjoyed watching the fight. Still, most people, black and white, get along just fine – despite the Left and the MSM trying to stoke hatred for power and headlines.

    ltpar
    ltpar
    10:30 am August 6, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Don’t kid yourself mikey, Barack Obama was only one in a long line of Presidents who have been part of the George Soros New World Order. They have been at work in this country for at least fifty years, using the Strategy of destroying the Country from the inside out. Doubt that, merely look at the sorry State of the Education System where kids no longer learn to read and write, but are indoctrinated instead. Look at the decline of Values this Nation was built on. Look at half the country that has been brainwashed and believe they are victims the government needs to take care of and control. Look at the corruption in Washington D.C. and the infiltration of all Federal Agencies by the New World Order Operators. Finally, take a hard look at what used to be the “Mainstream Media,” all now owned and operated by the New World Order. People are not getting along just fine and the divide is increasing every day. Better prepare yourself for the worst case scenario, that being an all out Civil War. It will not be a pretty picture but may be what is needed to get the country back on track again.

bragar
bragar
9:18 am August 6, 2019 at 9:18 am

“he also called for steps to combat “troubled individuals who embrace racist ideologies.”

Well obama, get in line!

    mathis1689
    mathis1689
    9:33 am August 6, 2019 at 9:33 am

    He needs to be the first in line!

      Pat Altentaler
      Pat
      10:57 am August 6, 2019 at 10:57 am

      He’s the troubled individual he’s talking about! Every thing was always about him, all the time, so why not now?

dougwilcox
dougwilcox
9:40 am August 6, 2019 at 9:40 am

How often does hatred lead to violence ? Versus how often does love / ambivalence lead to violence ?

In our public schools and colleges students are being taught to hate each other. i.e. victimology.

Black studies, white privilege, women studies, hate America history, social justice, etc. all are teaching students that they are victims.

So, the student is taught that he is a victim. This engenders feelings of resentment. Resentment is a negative emotion. Is there a positive here ? Why are we taking the time money and effort to indoctrinate an otherwise oblivious child to the ( spurious ) notion that he is a victim. If left to their own devices most kids would saturate their day with FIPS ( face in phone syndrome ) trying to keep up with what’s new in music and fashion and acne remedies; but, absent the negative indoctrination, most kids would be healthy happy ultimately shallow people; BUT HAPPY !

The MSM always tries to make the shooter a white right wing something or other(perpetuating the victimology) until facts reveal otherwise.

Whenever there is a mass shooting I would like to know how much negative indoctrination from the MSM and from within academia (victimology ) appears in the shooter’s recent history.

Getting victimology out of academia might go a long way towards stopping mass shootings.

    Rowwdy Colt
    Rowwdy Colt
    9:52 am August 6, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Well said dougwilcox.

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
9:53 am August 6, 2019 at 9:53 am

The Original “white Supremacy” group was the KKK, founded, funded, AND PROTECTED by democrats from origination to current.

Aryan Nation, FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats.

Neo-Nazis FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats.

Black Lives Matter FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats

Original Black Panthers FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats.

New Black Panthers FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats.

Antifa, Founded, Funded, AND PROTECTED by democrats.

Assorted “alt-right’ groups ASSIGNED BY THE MEDIA as ‘conservatives, FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats.

IF you need help identifying the difference, here’s the OBVIOUS clues.

VIOLENT BEHAVIOR – DEMOCRAT FOUNDED, FUNDED, AND PROTECTED.

Peaceful, Respectful and Courteous to others around them NOT founded, funded, or protected by democrats.

The proof is, IF a peaceful group is ATTACKED by VIOLENT THUGS they are NOT “white supremacists”.

PROVE ME WRONG!

speedle
speedle
10:08 am August 6, 2019 at 10:08 am

This clown (Obama) needs to get upfront and tell us exactly who these racist leaders are that are stoking the fires of radicalism. I can only assume he means AOC, Talib, Omar, and half of the democrats in congress along with their media supporters.

I challenge Obama to name one conservative “leader” that espouses anything close to racism. Race relations started going south as soon as Obama was sworn into office, and started encouraging the resentment towards law enforcement and supporting low life miscreants like Michael Brown and the ilk. Go away Obama, and take your racist agenda with you.

ltpar
ltpar
10:18 am August 6, 2019 at 10:18 am

That *** Barack Obama is still doing the work of George Soros by torpedoing race relations, bringing us closer to the brink of a Race War in the United States. The President needs to lower the boom on Obama and threaten him with a full investigation and referral for criminal charges. The President should also remove any special privileges not mandated by law including; his Security Clearance. The *** hole is clearly working against this country.

Monica Will
Monica Will
10:20 am August 6, 2019 at 10:20 am

And that leader, who has done the most to set back race relations in the United States is…BARACK OBAMA! He spent 8 years pushing “dog whistles” and “subconscious prejudice,” in almost every facet of our culture, creating “Race” issues, where none existed, and is the BOTTOM LINE AUTHOR of the, now often repeated, lie that police hunt down and kill unarmed blacks!

akatmom
akatmom
10:26 am August 6, 2019 at 10:26 am

Most of all, i blame the media for a lot or most of the hate. their irresponsible attitudes, their bias, their allegiance to the left is undying. no matter who spews out hateful rhetoric, they publish it as if it were real news and a fact. its their lousy, slanted opinions, not fact and the media just goes on throwing this fake news out to the public. no punishment for doing it , even if its proven to be lies and propaganda. Years ago, if you did stuff like this you were fired, shamed as a true journalist because you lied and made stuff up NOW. you get a promotion and your own show!!. AND this guy- the worst president ever, now thinks its OK to blame a sitting president, when on his own watch, 24 of these disgusting and tragic shootings took place. He fuels this with racist clamor, then the media glorifies him, then CNN and all the corrupt media outlets join in and persist in this attack on our free press. He gets all the air time he wants for free, and they cant get enough of everything he says. Arrogance and discourse is all he can preach. Shame on him, and the media.

William Merrell
William Merrell
10:43 am August 6, 2019 at 10:43 am

The fact that that racist p.o.s. can open his mouth is amazing. He, and the idiots he put in place to ruin this country are the reason we are in this mess today. He forgets to say that the idiot in OH was a DEM supporting sanders and warren.

maryk
maryk
10:51 am August 6, 2019 at 10:51 am

o. If we aren’t supposed to judge another by the color of their skin, maybe YOU should stop doing that.

maryk
maryk
10:52 am August 6, 2019 at 10:52 am

o. If you think we should give up our means of protection, then you lead us and give up yours.

MadeinAmerica33
MadeinAmerica33
10:54 am August 6, 2019 at 10:54 am

How can any one TRUST a President , a past President that hides and seals his BECKGROUND history! Why oh why did you Obama have your records SEALED. America would like to know. Can’t or won’t answer, then shut up!

Ldazzle
Ldazzle
11:08 am August 6, 2019 at 11:08 am

How your Boyz In Hood in ******** obozo???

artw45
artw45
11:23 am August 6, 2019 at 11:23 am

Well he did do what he could to take our guns away, but then he sold them to the Mexican cartels.
He did do what he could to bring total division between blacks and anybody who might be police or anyone close to white.
And he did make sure our guys in Bengasi didn’t live to tell any tales, and had no respect for our military.
And he did tell us how much he hated those who cling to their bibles and guns, but loves muslims, gays, and anyone who supports anti American values.
He hid his birth certificate and his college transcripts, but thinks Trump should show us his tax returns.
No scandals during his administration, what a joke, they flowed one into the other the whole time.
At least he showed us how to weaponize every branch of our government against your opponents.

