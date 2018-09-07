Obama rails against Trump, Republicans in fiery return to campaign trail

Former President Barack Obama launched his return to the campaign trail Friday with a fiery speech in Illinois, accusing President Trump and fellow Republicans of giving a “home” to “the politics of division and resentment.”
Obama claimed certain “powerful and privileged” people want to “keep us angry because it helps them keep their power and their privilege.”
“It did not start with Donald Trump,” Obama said. “He is a symptom, not the cause. He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”
“Appealing to tribe, appealing to fear, pitting one group against another, telling people that order and security will be restored if [it wasn’t] for those who don’t look like us or don’t sound like us or don’t pray like we do, that’s an old playbook,” Obama said, adding that people on either side of the aisle will call out “bigots and fear mongers” in a healthy democracy.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at Fox News.
Pres. Trump says he watched former Pres. Obama's speech this afternoon "but I fell asleep. I've found he's very good, very good for sleeping." https://t.co/a4VmXG4UZF pic.twitter.com/PImMdqIIZW
— ABC News (@ABC) September 7, 2018
Obama jumps back into political fray, calls out Trump by name: ‘He is a symptom, not the cause’
He praised America’s accomplishments but said there is a darker side to progress when politicians peddle resentment and mistrust to preserve the status quo.
“It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause,” Mr. Obama said. “He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”
He also took a jab at Mr. Trump’s emphasis on the economy, telling the audience to “remember when that recovery started.”
The former president explained he planned on following the precedent set by George Washington “to gracefully exit” the political stage, but speaks now as a citizen.
“As a fellow citizen, not as an ex-president, but as a fellow citizen I’m here to deliver a simple message and that is: you need to vote because our democracy depends on it,” he told students.
This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.
Join the discussion
if anyone should know about dividing a populous its barry sotero osama obama.
our democracy he says depends on the young voter.
that must be code for our movement toward socialism and communism.
while in the illni state did visit any bath houses?
Oh my. Lambasted by the “Messiah of Mediocrity.”
Let us ignore Trump’s successes so Obama appears “adequate.”
Thank you, but I will stay with the President that accomplished more in two years than Obama in eight.
If memory serves me right the division started in 2009 when a low life scumbag from africa stole the election never being vetted and all his college transcripts being sealed #MAGA
Obama claimed certain “powerful and privileged” people want to “keep us angry because it helps them keep their power and their privilege.”,,,,,,,,,,Who has been more powerful and privileged when in power than the Obama’s and the Clintons. Who made us more angry, kept us lock in our anger, and got more wealthy in the process? Not Trump who is a lot financially poorer for having financed his own campaign, gotten elected and lost many of his privileges, like privacy for one with a target on his back.
As I said just yesterday on this site, get ready for the Hussein Bozo juggernaut to start. If Fox is going to air every lying campaign stumping event Lije they did today—all ONE and A HALF HOURS OF IT—REALLY!!!! I will never watch Fox again. EIGHT years of watching this lying, decisive, communist Muslim destroy this country was ENOUGH!!
A wise man once said that one should know their enemy. You do realize that there is no higher operative of “the resistance” than the Kenyan. I think it’s a good idea to keep a close eye on the activities and words of him and his minions.
Notice that Obama didn’t discuss any objective facts or policies. He just appealed to emotion by making accusations without actually discussing the basis of such accusations.
Oh goodie. Numnuts and all of his BS are back on the road again. If this A.. ever gets around to telling the truth, he might find out how much better it is. But then the Demorats have no good ideas to try to sell us.
Love your spirit. That is, “Numbnuts”. The “b” is silent. Together, “Numbnuts”, it is a name. As two words, (“Numb Nuts”), it is a description.
Sorry, not the forum for learning “Old English” 😉
… all in good fun …
First name: Numb. Last name: Nuts. Same difference.
So he just went to Illinois and made a speech? Where in Illinois? What was the event? Why Barry Seotoro? Did any other “regular citizens” get make national speeches in Illinois?
Bury Seotoro!
Lol. He was given some kind of ethics award for achieving high standards while in government service — or some such. Really??!! How ethical was it to lie about keeping your doctor?? Or drawing a very moveable line in the sand?? Or paying $billions to Iran? Etc etc. Yep…must be a mighty low standard that Obama achieved!
Achieved a higher standard of treason and getting away with it. (Because of a Congress with no cajones!)
Who gave him the award…his buddy Rahm “Little Balletina” Emanuel? Obama did to the US on a macro level what Rahm Emanuel is accomplishing on a micro level in Chicago. For those pushing the libtard Bolshevik agenda one only needs to look at what sanctuary policies have accomplished in Chicago. Rahm Emanuel is so satisfied with the clusterfuk he has created in Chicago that he feels as if his mission is accomplished and no longer needs to run for re-election. That’s the problem with Bolsheviks like Barry and Rahm, they are just empty suits with piss poor policies acquired at socialist indoctrination institutes of higher learning from elitist Marxist professors and therefore feel that they are smarter and know more than us “deplorables” ever will. I call that being educated beyond one’s common sense. Barry has an inflated sense of his accomplishments due to the media treating him like the Halfrican Messiah who saved us from ourselves. Obama was the worse president in the history of the US and his legacy of dividing the country speaks for itself. What’s pretty humorous is how libtards accuse their opposition for what they themselves are guilty of such as racial division and Russian Delusion.
OMG!!!! Not him again! We tolerated his psychopathy for 8 years and we have had more than enough of his lies and insanity.
Somebody needs to tell him to sit down and ****. Failing that, stick a rocket up his behind and send him to the moon.
Frankly, BHO is the most disingenuous and narcissistic fool that I have ever seen in my 77 years who held the office of the POTUS. As a 43+ year Democrat I watched him pit blacks against whites, the middle class against the so-called elites, his Muslim friends against Christians. In my opinion one of his goals while in office was to make all Americans dependent on the government for our existence. Furthermore, I am convinced that he was trying to destroy America through his socialist/big government policies and totally corrupt and ignorant administration. Personally, I think that he is a traitor!
Obama’s tyraid is a perfect example of projection. It was Obama who always took the side with criminal suspects against the police. It was Obama’s who sided with Lois Lerner and IRS targeting of Conservatives. I guess you can take the guy out of the ghetto but not the ghetto out of the guy.
Some of these campaign stops he’s making would be the ideal place for ICE agents to pick him up and deport his lying, illegal worthless commie etc. GITMO is the place for hussian obama awaiting his personal hangman’s noose for the criminal actions committed by this fraud with the aid of the entire democrat party and news media…
“Regular citizen” my ***. I guess I should be able to get a national stage for an hour plus speech since I’m a regular citizen.
obama is a muslim swine and always will be.
Oh look folks the Howdy Doody show is back, or is it Alfred E. Neuman and Mad magazine..
For the love of pete will this condescending clown ever go away..
Obama tried to destroy America when in office and continues to do so. His words are hate and lies. He is a HUGH racist and He used His racist ways when in office to divide Americans. Obama is a danger to America.
How come this evil person still get to talk? It’s inside down in this world.
Obama claimed certain “powerful and privileged” people want to “keep us angry because it helps them keep their power and their privilege.”
But what we really like to see is when Trump makes them cry
Just cannot get enough of that. Sends me to the floor laughing every time
Make Them Cry Again MTCA
It’s soooo laughable that Obama is trying to take credit for our current booming economy — that the recovery is just a continuation of what was started under his admin. However Trump took the exact opposite approach to the economy. He cut taxes, cut regulations, killed/withdrew from TTP, redoing trade deals, raised tariffs (hopefully for limited time) — so how is that continuing what Obama did??? Economy is booming due to what Trump has done. Period!!
Barry, talk about the pot calling the kettle black. Race pimp 1 is back in the saddle.
Lol. He was given some kind of ethics award for achieving high standards while in government service — or some such. Really??!! How ethical was it to lie about keeping your doctor?? Or drawing a very moveable line in the sand?? Or paying $billions to Iran? Etc etc. Yep…must be a mighty low standard that Obama achieved!
Obummer was at University of Illinois to receive an award for Ethical Government. Say what? He had the most scandalous administration in history. His entire cabinet should have been placed in handcuffs the day Trump took his oath of office. There is still hope for this country, but not until the draining of the swamp is complete and there’s a lot of draining left to do.
The Adversary speaks, thus what was one matter of fact is now a feeling, a conjecture,a hypothesis a lie. Welcome to the battle of the last days ! Thus, best to stand on Holy Ground,steadfast to the Commandments and Covenants of God Almighty, ever strengthen by hope and faith on the day of deliverace ,in which the Master will claim His own! In the Name of the Savior and Redeemer of the World, theLord Jesus Christ, Amen.
It’s always opposite day for liberals isn’t it?
No Mr. Obama. Dems condescension, attacks on the Constitution and liberal’s corruption has brought this upon you. You’ve dished it out so long, but you can’t take. You’ve lost your deep state cover, so your corruption is now being exposed.
The Russian Hoax is soon to end or be shut down. A real Attorney General will be in place. A new special council will begin to investigate the Democrat’s corruption and Mr. Obama, You are afraid that it will lead straight to you.
Anyone wonder if this all ties into the Times article, the Woodward (sp) book etc.? And O saying that we don’t use the FBI and Justice like Trump is, saying Trump is crazy, and excuse me, this economy is because of what he did? O was and still is the most divisive person I have ever seen and he picked up right where he left off. He used the IRS, Justice, FBI and CIA as weapons, he did is best to give away our country, he was responsible for Benghazi and Fast and Furious. He was the one who wire tapped journalist and pulled a lot of petty dictator type things like I have a pen and I have a phone and I will just make my own rules. Yet everyone is fawning over this fake!
Oh Barry, how we missed you to know just how glad we are you helped put a Real President in the White House in 2016.
‘giving a “home” to “the politics of division and resentment.”’ – Really Barry? You were the king of division and fomenting resentment.
‘Obama claimed certain “powerful and privileged” people want to “keep us angry because it helps them keep their power and their privilege.”’ Really Barry? Are we speaking about how you came from nothing to a $70 million book deal, homes purchased for you, partying with you radical liberal billionaires?
‘“Appealing to tribe, appealing to fear, pitting one group against another, telling people that order and security will be restored if [it wasn’t] for those who don’t look like us or don’t sound like us or don’t pray like we do, that’s an old playbook,”’ Really Barry? You were the king of pitting one group against another.
“don’t sound like us” – your “sound” is exactly why Trump won. 8 years of your disastrous reign was enough for most normal citizens to realize we NEVER want to go back to that “experiment”.
“Pray like we do” – do mean like your Iranian puppetmasters trained you to do?
Yes Barry, we are certainly glad to have you back as a reminder to vote in November. Please, please, please keep talking.
Long before Barry ran for president I had knowledge of who is running or attempting to run the world. Look a Bilderbergers, Rothschilds, Roosevelts, the Council on Foreign Relations, etc. and you see those of whom I speak. Back when Bill Clinton was in office I made the comment to myself that they could put a monkey in the White House. They did exactly that.