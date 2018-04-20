Loading posts...
Obama pens article praising Parkland gun control kids
File Photo - (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Obama pens article praising Parkland gun control kids

America’s response to mass shootings has long followed a predictable pattern. We mourn. Offer thoughts and prayers. Speculate about the motives. And then—even as no developed country endures a homicide rate like ours, a difference explained largely by pervasive accessibility to guns; even as the majority of gun owners support commonsense reforms—the political debate spirals into acrimony and paralysis.

As these young leaders make common cause with African Americans and Latinos—the disproportionate victims of gun violence—and reach voting age, the possibilities of meaningful change will steadily grow.

Obama was the 44th President of the United States

This is an excerpt. Read the rest of Obama’s gun control screed at Time.

—-

  3. He’s following in the footsteps that were well worn in the ’30’s and 40’s. By one each Heinrich Himmler. The Hitler Youth and the BDM (the girls version) were indoctrinated in the National Socialist party line, and in the late years of the war were used as recruits for combat.
    The Kenyan has committed criminal offenses, and should be tried and convicted for them. Not left to influence kids that know little to nothing of what they are “protesting” about.
    I weep for what the country that I love is becoming, but I don’t think it is beyond saving.
    Yet.

