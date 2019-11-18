Obama judge unjustly rules against pro-life journalist David Daleiden

While the socialists in Congress are trying to impeach the will of the people through their “shampeachment” because they hate Donald Trump more than they love the Constitution, the horrible news broke that the First Amendment was bludgeoned by a court in California.

When undercover journalist David Daleiden set out to document the gruesome and illegal practice by Planned Parenthood of dismembering babies in order to profit from the sale of their body parts, he thought the First Amendment would protect him.

Yes, of course it should — except for the liberal judge presiding over Mr. Daleiden’s trial ordered the jury to declare him guilty of fraud, RICO violations and trespassing, and, in so doing, destroyed any hope for investigative journalism in the future.

Fearless veteran journalist Phelim McAleer covered the trial and summarized the consequences of the verdict: “This is a chilling attack on journalism. Judge Orrick decided on his own that undercover journalism comes with a price tag. When he declared that the journalist has no defense and should be liable, he effectively declared that undercover journalism is illegal.”

Related Story: Why The Planned Parenthood Whistleblower Case Will Likely Hit The Supreme Court

He’s right, of course. Investigative and undercover journalism have been essential in bringing many crimes out of the darkness and criminals to justice.

But why would we expect that liberals in Congress or in the judiciary actually care about due process or freedom of the press, when they think it’s OK for babies to be butchered and sold for profit?

The fact is, if you disregard the value of human life, then everything else is pretty much up for grabs.

Blinded by evil, totally unable to see the inhumanity of ripping babies to shreds for convenience and profit, why would we expect there to be common ground on any other issue? Since they don’t agree that there’s a fundamental right to life, then we should not expect them to believe in the fundamental rights of the press either.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick III, who presided over the case against David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Process (CMP), should have recused himself long ago. He is a known supporter of Planned Parenthood and a “family” resource center he founded in San Francisco houses a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Here’s the new normal in America: When liberals are in charge of Congress or the courts, there is no justice. The leftists have fully rejected the right of the people to choose who their president will be. The leftists completely disregard basic human rights as delineated in our founding documents. The leftists have trampled on the Constitution and its protections.

The leftists — now better known as the Democratic Party — believe that they get to decide what is right and what is wrong based only on their preferences. Democrats hate Donald Trump and his march toward freedom, so their verdict is “guilty!” They hate efforts to expose Planned Parenthood’s murderous trade in dead babies, so they declared Mr. Daleiden and CMP “guilty!”

While the leftist Democrats accuse the president of endangering freedom of the press when he boldly calls them out for bias, they rejoice when a pro-life journalist is denied First Amendment protections. In this case, Mr. Daleiden not only had his rights trampled, he was fined some $2 million for exposing Planned Parenthood’s bloody criminal practices.

CMP said of the decision: “Justice was not done today in San Francisco. While top Planned Parenthood witnesses spent six weeks testifying under oath that the undercover videos are true and Planned Parenthood sold fetal organs on a quid pro quo basis, a biased judge with close Planned Parenthood ties spent six weeks influencing the jury with predetermined rulings and by suppressing video evidence, all in order to rubber-stamp Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit attack on the First Amendment. This is a dangerous precedent for citizen journalism and First Amendment civil rights across the country, sending a message that speaking truth and facts criticizing the powerful is no longer protected by our institutions.”

The president of the United States and the brave journalists in California are being pummeled by powerful liberal elitists who will stop at nothing to destroy them. If they can overthrow an election and destroy the First Amendment, imagine what they will do to you if you get under their skin.

The question for every voter in the 2020 elections is very simple: Will we work and vote for candidates who will fight to protect our Constitutional rights? Or will we elect politicians who will rule over us according to their evil agenda?

• Rebecca Hagelin can be reached at rebecca@rebeccahagelin.com.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









