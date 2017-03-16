Obama Judge Halts President’s Travel Ban

President Donald Trump is blasting a court for halting what he’s calling a “watered-down version” of his travel ban.

Trump told supporters Wednesday at a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee, that he learned that a district judge in Hawaii had halted his order, which temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Trump says the ruling is unprecedented judicial overreach” and “makes us look weak.”

He says he’s going to fight the decision and take it all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary. And he says, “We’re going to win.”

The federal judge in Hawaii who put President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on hold cited “questionable evidence supporting the government’s national security motivation.”

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also said Hawaii would suffer financially if the executive order goes into effect and blocks the flow of students and tourists to the state.

Watson issued his 43-page ruling less than two hours after hearing arguments on Hawaii’s request to block the ban that was to have gone into effect Thursday.

The judge says Hawaii is likely to succeed on a claim that the ban violates the First Amendment right protecting people against religious discrimination.

—

4:10 p.m.

The judge in Hawaii who put President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on hold was nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Kahala Watson got his nod in 2012 and is currently the only Native Hawaiian judge serving on the federal bench and the fourth in U.S. history.

He received his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1991.

His 43-page decision Wednesday was released less than two hours after the hearing ended.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]