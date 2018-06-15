Obama had direct contact with Clinton on private email server: IG report

President Obama was one of a select handful of individuals who had “direct contact” with Hillary Clinton on her private email account, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz indicated in his bombshell report Thursday on the Clinton email probe.
In a footnote, the DOJ watchdog notes that “FBI analysts and Prosecutor 2 told us that former President Barack Obama was one of the 13 individuals with whom Clinton had direct contact using her clintonemail.com account.”
The IG report adds that Obama used a pseudonym for his username and that, after intelligence analysts questioned whether Obama’s communications contained classified information, it was determined the emails sent and received were not classified.
Read more at Fox News
Aww, isn’t the picture of the two corrupt, cuddling communists at the top of the page so sweet. I look at that picture and see nothing but maggot infested vomit.
Here is even better picture:
https://canadafreepress.com/images/uploads/dwyer033018.jpg
This news is old enough to be scratched on stone tablets or painted on cave walls. (reference “saber-tooth Hildabeast”)
Unless the horse’s posterior (either party) is going to get indicted, why bother to repost the old story?
I think that’s obvious. Before, it was conservatives saying Obama knew, now it is a government agency verifying that Obama knew. See the difference?
Hillary was breaking several major laws by running that server out of her house. The fact that Obama knew about it and was sending emails there makes him an accomplice. He was aiding and abetting a felon. His responsibility was to have her arrested but he chose not to.
Lock them both up.
Considering that Obama used a psyeudonym to email Hillary on her PRIVATE email server (a very THIN disguise, to be sure, since it was just a rearrangement of the letters of his name) he can hardly claim he DID NOT KNOW about the private server, as he already DID claim. If he “didn’t know about it” and “did nothing wrong”, WHY did he feel the need to “disguise” his name?
These VERMIN are such LIARS it is disgusting to even LOOK at them, much less hear his whiny voice or Hillary’s SHRILL CROW’S CAWING, For the love of heaven, why can’t you Leftist LOONS SHUT UP and GO AWAY? You LOST. Your time in power is OVER, and the rest of us are SICK OF THE SIGHT OF YOU.
“Obama had direct contact with Clinton on private email server” Anyone else have the same Nirvana vision of BOTH of these perps sharing the SAME CELL? This “criminal,” Clinton, may have been exonerated by her enabler, Comey, but her REAL trial awaits!!
Did Comey have direct contact with BHO vis his private email?
Is Sessions the lonely non -dimms @ the DOJ? Or does he lack the fortitude to do what is right?
Is there NO ONE with the courage to charge these criminals with the crimes they have committed ?!? I am tired of hearing this, yet seeing that NOTHING is done.