Obama dumps Muslim immigrant registry before Trump takes office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration is officially ending a post-9/11 era registration system for immigrant men from mostly Muslim countries.
The decision to scrap the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System comes amid growing international terror fears and President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestions that he could ban Muslim immigrants from the United States.
Trump said Wednesday, “You know my plans.”
The NSEERS program was widely derided by civil libertarians as an effort to profile people based on race and religion.
The administration hasn’t been using the program since 2011.
What can you expect when a muslim has his finger on the trigger and is promised utter nonsense for destroying Christian civilization?
Seeing as how Soetoro’s entire presidency is illegitimate, President-Elect Trump will readily dispose of this issue.
For 1500 years, the Cross and the Crescent have been in conflict. It is no different for the uSA: in order for our Christian culture to survive, it must rid itself of this culture of genocide.
Make it happen Mr. Trump. We had enough of this moron in the WH.
You cannot ban what never existed, because it was never enforced. Just one more item Trump can add to the record number of Presidential reversals about to happen.
As I keep telling you, this nasty little sociopath is running around doing EVERYTHING he can think of to start trouble and create problems for Trump to make it more difficult for him to pursue his stated agenda. He hopes to keep Trump so busy putting out fires that HE is starting that he’ll not have time to do anything to demolish Obama’s precious “legacy.” And, yes, he really IS that petty and vindictive!
He’s picked fights with China AND Russia, destroyed this registry to make it harder for Trump to locate and identify the TERRORISTS among us, and oh, yeah–has stepped up his importation of UNVETTED Muslins, trying to cram in as many potential terrorists as he CAN before he leaves office. I hate to think what ELSE he will do before he leaves office.
Never doubt for a SECOND that he HATES this country and he HATES Trump, and will do EVERYTHING he can to hurt BOTH before he is FINALLY forced to vacate the Oval Office. And yes, he really IS that petty and vindictive!
“an effort to profile people based on race and religion.” You are damn skippy it is. That is the only way to stay alive around these nutbags. obutthead is such a moron. I cannot wait for 1/20/17!!!!!!
Trump will order the NSA to restore the file to its original location.
Alright. I do not care if each and every member of Congress has to be dragged back in kicking and screaming. Get them the hell back in Congress and IMPEACH this usurper before he destroys the world. And I mean right now!!!
Gee, for 8 years he gaffed off his responsibility’s while on vacation playing golf, he is destroying what is left of America between tees. IMPEACH HIM NOW!!!
Here we go again! The entire time Obama has been in office he has supported his muslim brothers over American citizens. It will take years to clean up the mess Obama and his Administration have created for our country. Two words describe his legacy – TOTAL FAILURE!
If one American dies as a result of this, obama should be charged as an accessory to terrorism and punished accordingly.