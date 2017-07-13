Obama DOJ let Russian lawyer into US before she met with Trump team

The Russian lawyer who penetrated Donald Trump’s inner circle was initially cleared into the United States by the Justice Department under “extraordinary circumstances” before she embarked on a lobbying campaign last year that ensnared the president’s eldest son, members of Congress, journalists and State Department officials, according to court and Justice Department documents and interviews.
This revelation means it was the Obama Justice Department that enabled the newest and most intriguing figure in the Russia-Trump investigation to enter the country without a visa.
Just five days after meeting in June 2016 at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr., presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner and then Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Moscow attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya showed up in Washington in the front row of a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Russia policy, video footage of the hearing shows.
This woman is interesting. She’s everywhere, and she’s nowhere. She’s here, she’s there, she shows up in unexpected places, no one knows why she’s here, but everyone knows why. She’s with this person, these people, but no one’s talked with her. She’s from the Kremlin, the Kremlin never heard of her.
Other than that, she’s welcome by all.
In other words, she’s an “agent” for Russia & USA and was used as a ruse to set up D.T. Jr.
In other words, she is further evidence of Obama – Clinton using the Russians to have a cause/effect in our elections.
I’m not all that big on conspiracy theories, BUT…given these facts, what’s to say that Hillary, having pocketed millions as Sec. of State in her “Foundation” (which no one in Justice seems interested in investing) in exchange for selling 20% of our Uranium (SEE: NUCLEAR WEAPONS) to Russia, through the Canadian broker (again…no investigation) but her THINKING this, plus 33,000 emails and hammered laptops and scrubbed non-recoverable hard drives NONE of which is being investigated or deemed criminal by her buddy (and the Special Investigator of the Russia-Trump crap buddy’s) FBI dude in charge …she might’ve suggested to Obama to let this Russian in, quickly, maybe even RECRUIT her, and have her set up a meetng with the Trump people SO that if her crap with Russia was coming out, they could defuse it by blackmail over this dumb meeting.
Conspiracy or not, something is not right with any of this. You can’t blame Trump because he wasn’t running the show or even elected when all this took place. With all the crap that the Odumbass DOJ did or ignored you can’t help but believe that they had a hand in this.