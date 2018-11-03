Obama calls troop deployment a ‘political stunt’; defends ‘poor refugees’

(UPI) — Former President Barack Obama called the Trump administration’s rhetoric about immigration a “political stunt” Friday while stumping for Democratic candidates in Florida.
The 44th president of the United States spoke at a rally for gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson, who is seeking re-election, at Miami’s Ice Palace Film Studio.
Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy 5,200 troops to the Southwest border in advance of a group of thousands of Central American migrants walking north through Mexico. On Thursday, Trump announced plans to limit who can seek asylum at the border.
“Now they’re telling you in 2018 that the existential threat to America is a bunch of poor refugees 1,000 miles away. They’re even taking our great troops away from their families for a political stunt,” Obama said.
He also criticized Trump’s desire to end birthright citizenship, which grants citizenship to babies born in the United States, even if their parents aren’t citizens. He accused the administration of fear-mongering and distorting the truth to push its agenda on immigration.
“When words stop meaning anything, when truth doesn’t matter, when people can just lie with abandon, democracy can’t work,” Obama said. “That’s what’s happening at the highest levels. And the only check on that behavior is you. The only check on that behavior is you and your vote.”
Obama urged voters to support Nelson and Gillum, who, if elected, would become Florida’s first black governor.
“Let’s make history happen,” the former president said.
A political Stunt is when a Failed ex-President has to break American Presidential precedent to actively campaign to keep enough of his other failed party operatives in power, in hopes some modicum amount of his failed policies can remain to validate the Total failure of an administration that will go down as the most racist and color guilt trip oriented on record, more obsessed with race and skin color than any pre-Civil War administration. Just more words to color the blank spots in the childish Democrat political coloring book that reveals the absence of accomplished deeds. THE PEOPLE are not fooled, at least those who have not been mind manipulated and can still think for themselves and have not been socially blinded to the point where they can no longer see what actually happens before their eyes. The calm confidence of an aspiring untried and unvetted candidate has degenerated into a hate-filled, angry, proven failed rebellious ex-president. Oh how the mighty have fallen.
Do not be deceived. The Soros backed ANTIFA, The Schumer backed Trashing of the Kavanaugh Character and harassment of those who supported him, The socialist Captured Media, The Illegal Alien Caravans are the true Deployment of Political Stunts, more dangerous to America than sending our own brave military men and women into the jaws of their politically staged violence to defend our laws and citizenship, while their own deployments just attack, diminish and demean them.
As Commander-in-Chief, the President has full authority/responsibility to protect the borders of our homeland. Our Armed Forces exist to protect citizens of the USA. Because there is a threat of several thousand, many who are know to be criminals and most males the proper age of terrorist, like we have witnessed walk into Europe, taking control of territories, posting the forces near the border is an appropriate act. The support for building housing/tents/barricades and assisting Border Patrol is a necessary move. Should this “mixed multitude of invadors” attempt to storm our border and enter by force, we need the military on site to act appropriately. Those Communist advocates among our population are more interested in political actions to acquire a large foreign group to vote the DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST OF AMERICA agenda. Time has expired on these anti-Americans, who hate our country and Constitution. The time is ripe for closing our borders, VISAs, foreign students, and welfare for non-citizens. There are many stories of O’Rouke, Soros, and others aiding these machers to allow thir foreign interest to prevail. Investigations are needed immediately. Also, all patriots should cast their vote to stop these rogues and/or traitors.
Rick Van Horn
35 mins ·
Who the hell cares what this EX-president has to say. Deport this phoney lying bag of useless islamic along with his fake “wife” and the rest of the democrapic party of thugs, liars, cheaters and useless windbags. Vote on November 6th and get the Demoocraps out of our government !
The LIAR in CHIEF has spoken .
This idiot must think our memories are as short as his attention span. We remember what he did and the lies he told. Every second was recorded, although some of it was withheld until it couldn’t affect him any more. Like the picture of him and his buddy Farakhan the anti semite. I resent someone who’s never held an actual job and will never have to work again (because you and I are paying for his retirement) lecturing me about how the world works.
“Now they’re telling you in 2018 that the existential threat to America is a bunch of poor refugees 1,000 miles away. They’re even taking our great troops away from their families for a political stunt,” Obama said.
…
How many miles away is Libya? What was the point of YOUR political stunt in Libya? You know, the one where you had no authorization from Congress, nor did you even tell them you wanted to attack. To this day, you have never satisfied the War Powers Act. This made it a 100% without any doubt ILLEGAL invasion of Libya.
You attacked a country that hadn’t messed with us in any way for the last 30 years, and toppled their government, killing their ruler. You used the US Military to commit murder on a national scale.
Where sir, is your remorse? Where is your confession and atonement? Where are the limits of your hubris?
And what alignment of the celestial bodies lit upon you to give you the right to speak ill of someone doing the lawful job that you failed to perform?
There are two things you need to do, B. Hussein O.
1. Shut
2. Up
I agree when the heck does OBAMA plan to shut up!! He had his turn as President but still acts as if his opinion counts. Now I know why he is still considered the worst President in recent History.
The ‘Political Stunt’ is the George Soros financed Caravan!
Obama–shutup you ineffectual buffoon. 8 yrs of incredibly poor leadership and government management. Stay in retirement——and stay silent——Trump is putting you to shame!!!
I agree 100% DrGadget! Obama characterizes this army of invaders as “poor starving refugees.” If you look at them, not ONE of them looks underfed–and most are sporting expensive “smart phones,” so scratch the “poor” part, too!
First of all, they are an ASSAULT FORCE consisting of several thousand young, aggressively hostile fighting-age men, waving the flags of their origin countries and spouting ANTI-American BS. These people have no interest in becoming productive citizens and assimilating. They want to INVADE and REPLACE, and they expect US to pay for our OWN destruction by giving them welfare! PS REAL asylum seekers stop in the FIRST safe country they reach and apply for asylum. FAKE ones like THIS mob cherry pick for the most generous welfare benefits.
Obama and his GLOBALIST pals are trying to do the SAME THING to us with this Central American rabble as Merkel did to Europe with the hordes of invading Muslims. They MUST NOT be allowed in, or we are DONE, because the damned Leftist LOONS have still MORE “caravans” forming and waiting in the wings to assault our southern border. They are willing to EMPTY Central America, if it would give them what they want–the US as a vassal state of their lousy globalist NWO government.
“When words stop meaning anything, when truth doesn’t matter, when people can just lie with abandon”….was there apart of BO’s administration I zoned out in? All I recall of his 8 years in office are lies, deceit, words with variable definitions not found in dictionaries, etc. Making history will include blotting our the “results” of those 8 years.
Blame ourselves for not vetting fully this Presidential Candidate. Strange how OUR Candidates like Kavanaugh have proven records the media seek to break in lies, and take the unproven records of unproven Sleeper Socialists and turn them into Liberal Giants in print, who turn out to be American pigmy’s in performance. We could have just Read his book “Dreams of my Father”
“The emotions between the races could never be pure; even love was tarnished by the desire to find in the other some element that was missing in ourselves. Whether we sought out our demons or salvation, the other race would always remain just that: menacing, alien, and apart.”
“Work alone isn’t enough for me and mine; we know how to break our backs, but the great dream Of my fathers was to be good at doing nothing.”
Well when as President you succeed at being good at doing nothing, which he succeeded very well in doing,,, you later have to break your back after leaving office running around the country to explain to THE PEOPLE the actual failure of nightmarish dreams of your father that brought nothing to America but uncontrolled division in becoming mean, alien and apart. The hatred, division, violence of today was conceived in their dreams, and empowered in elections of deception. Don’t be fooled this time on Tuesday. You will know them by their deeds, not words or failed dreams.
Charles Krauthammer named Barry Seotoro as the one to watch as early as 2006, I believe. That’s when I started watching….it.
Some of those poor migrants have attacked police along the route. Civility will no doubt return after they are signed up for voting and benefits.
Well, you have to recall that Obama is an Alinsky disciple, and one of his “Rules for Radicals” is “accuse your opponents of what you, yourself, are already doing!”
Happy to see Obama still has that God complex thing working.
Yes, he does, Mark K, and I WISH he would take his “divine” fanny and go somewhere obscure, and for the love of heaven, SHUT THE HELL UP! NO ex-President has EVER behaved in this DISGRACEFUL manner–slandering and attacking his successor non-stop! He is as BIG a disgrace as a FORMER President, as he was while he was in office.
Spoken like the true Communist he was, is and will continue to be. And no doubt one of the financial backers of the criminal parade.
Barry don’t pay. Barry just say. He is an employee and always will be an employee. Soros does the backing.
It is long past time for satan’s minion obama to shut up.
We need a carrot and a stick to lead this jackass away from the microphones. I have heard enough of it’s braying.
Did everyone see the insane face and fake teeth smile of Senator Bill Nelson during this Obama speech? Gillum is a racist socialist, just as Obama is. Left-wing socialists are dangerous to civilization.
Socialists/Communists are dangerous to a LOT of things, chris_berg–including our LIBERTIES and the continued existence of our country as a free Republic!
Obama gave a 150Billion Dollars CASH to Iran a terrorist country why didb’t he give it to those poor Refugees????? CAUSE HE DON’T CARE
Because the caravan isn’t quite Muslim enough to earn a check.
…said the former President whose entire administration was a political stunt.
Obama should be sent back to Kenya where he was born along with his book dreams of my father and his communist upbringing as a Muslim.
If Trump was to allow the caravan to enter the US, because of the PRECEDENT that it would set HOW WOULD WE DENY ANY IMMIGRANT ACCESS IN THE FUTURE???
Not only that, George R, but ALL of Central America is watching–and if THIS mob succeeds, you can expect hordes to come POURING northward, to “fundamentally transform” the USA into a Third World s***hole full of starving beggars–thus fulfilling the FONDEST DREAM of one Barrack Obama and his Commie/Globalist pals.
George R, the answer is that we COULDN’T !
I saw Obama’s rant where he tried to blame Trump for separating the troops from their families. Well let us here it from the troops, the the emotionally charge rhetoric of a liberal that has an agenda. Obama was playing of the emotions of his listeners.
Let us put the blame where it really lies with the illegal aliens that think they can just walk into our country just because. If it were not for them there would be no reason for the troops. Liberals always miss the real point and commit lies to persuade their followers. Their words fall shallow. Their deeds are worse.
They now claim there is not a caravan at all. No wonder dementia rules them.
Haven’t caravans like this one been forming and heading north for years? Why is this one any different? Shouldn’t we just process these folks like all the other caravans? I didn’t notice any particular danger in the past….
enough bad press has been heaped on BHO; instead, think on Gillum & Nelson = an opportunistic shyster & the political equivalent of a “car salesman”
what an image
remember to VOTE on Nov. 6th!!
MSNBC has released a clarification, indicating that the tingle Chris Mathews got down his left leg when listening to Obama speak was due to leaky Depends!
Boxers or briefs? Depends.
Maybe he has them on upside down? It’s coming out of his mouth!
10% news 90% opinion Main Stream Media will capture the most advantageous camera angles to present to their viewers in an attempt to mis-characterize the goals of President Trump saying he is anti-this and anti-that while never talking about the end goal of the Democrats. They won’t mention why the 14th amendment was put in place. They won’t have a dialogue as to why the supreme courts got it wrong in the 1800’s. They won’t discuss why Obama, Hillary, Reid gave speeches against birthright citizenship just a few years ago. No, don’t tune in MSM for the facts. They don’t know and they don’t care. They do care about potential votes in future elections.
disquis, I’d be surprised if there is even 10% actual NEWS coming from the mainstream media outlets! CNN and MSNBC will actually IGNORE major news stories rather than interrupt their NON-STOP Trump bashing to broadcast it!
And President Trump responded, “I’m President and you’re not.” Is there a banana republic out there that could use a community organizer?
Obama, Obama, bo-bobama
Banana-fana fo-fobama
Me-I-my-mobama
Obama! Everybody! https://youtu.be/m2qEhGeLb6A
Obama! Oh, wait, he might like that…but that’s another subject!
Obama, post your address, so your family can take in a few of these Military age men that are fleeing their country instead of fighting for it.
Your daughters might like having some nice young men boarding with your family.
Obama is an idiot!
Obama , duh!
Yes, and I remember when that obnoxious, LYING Obama mocked Americans for being “afraid of women and children” while HORDES of young, fighting-age Muslim men were POURING into Europe. And look what they have done to Europe in the meantime.
Here’s the problem: The damned GLOBALISTS of the UN and the Commucrat Party are trying to do the SAME thing to US with Central Americans that Merkel did to Europe! HORDES of young, aggressively hostile men of fighting age, with a few women and children sprinkled in for show, and to use as human shields, if anybody resists their attempts to PUSH their way into our country! They weren’t able to do this with a mob of Muslims in the US, because there is no large Muslim population close enough to stage a mass invasion like they did in Europe. Hence suddenly all of Central America wants to come here!
This is an organized INVASION, being aided, abetted, and FUNDED by Leftist LOON Commucrats and Leftist governments in South American countries who WANT the global government in hopes of being allowed to plunder the United States of all its wealth and resources. The politics of HATRED and ENVY–THAT is what the Leftist LOONS of the Commucrat Party are ALL about!
Obama was NEVER President FOR the United States but for every 3rd worlder who wanted to invade and pillage America’s wealth.
It’s pretty easy to call this a “political stunt” in front a bunch of mindless supporters. But I’d like to see if he has the balls to call it that to General Mattis’ face.
80% of the migrants appear to be between 18 and 30 year old males in good physical condition, typical of soldiers. They are carrying their homelands battle flag. Sounds like an invasion to me.