Obama Audited Billy Graham, So Wiretapping Trump Tower is Not a Stretch

The Obama Administration engaged in eight years of political payback and heavy-handed bullying that specifically targeted their “political enemies.”
They used the Internal Revenue Service to wage an ugly campaign of bullying and intimidation to silence Tea Party groups and Christian ministries.
In 2013 President Obama’s minions sent IRS agents to bully the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
“I believe that someone in the administration was targeting and attempting to intimidate us,” Franklin Graham wrote in a letter to the White House. “This is morally wrong and unethical – indeed some would call it ‘un-American.'”
The BGEA’s only crime against Obama was to urge voters to back candidates who base their decisions on biblical principles. They also supported an effort to support traditional marriage in the state of North Carolina.
Simply because the mainstream media has dismissed of hand the idea that Trump could have been wiretapped leads me to hold back judgment on it. More than once Trump has said something the press claims is ‘outrageous’ and then later it proves to be true.