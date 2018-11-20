Obama-appointed judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge barred the Trump administration on Monday from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.
U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order after hearing arguments in San Francisco. The request was made by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights, which quickly sued after President Donald Trump issued the ban this month in response to the caravans of migrants that have started to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump issued a proclamation on Nov. 9 that said anyone who crossed the southern border would be ineligible for asylum. The regulations, which will remain in place for three months absent a court order, could potentially make it harder for thousands of people who enter the U.S. to avoid deportation.
“Individuals are entitled to asylum if they cross between ports of entry,” said Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the Center for Constitutional Rights. “It couldn’t be clearer.”
In recent years, tens of thousands of immigrants each year have shown up in the Arizona desert or on the north bank of the Rio Grande in Texas, surrendered to immigration agents and requested asylum. The Department of Homeland Security estimates around 70,000 people a year claim asylum between official ports of entry.
Trump has argued that the recent caravans are a threat to national security.
Around 3,000 people from the first of the caravans have arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, across the border from San Diego, California. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that it closed off northbound traffic for several hours at the San Ysidro crossing. It has also installed movable, wire-topped barriers, apparently to stop a potential mass rush of people.
As of Monday, 107 people detained between official crossings have sought asylum since Trump’s order went into effect, according to DHS, which oversees Customs and Border Protection. Officials didn’t say whether those people’s cases were still progressing through other avenues left to them after the proclamation.
DHS has said it wants asylum seekers at the southern border to appear at an official border crossing. But many border crossings such as San Ysidro already have long wait times. People are often forced to wait in shelters or outdoor camps on the Mexican side, sometimes for weeks.
ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said that some people seeking asylum cross between official ports because “they’re in real danger,” either in their countries of origin or in Mexico.
“We don’t condone people entering between ports of entry, but Congress has made the decision that if they do, they still need to be allowed to apply for asylum,” he said.
Associated Press journalists Jill Colvin and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.
Applying for asylum and being granted asylum are two different things. You apply outside the country, you are accepted inside. Jumping the border from an accepting Mexico is not applying for asylum from a threatening Country, it is DEMANDING asylum ILLEGALLY without review to steal American rights owned by LEGAL Americans. This judge was just sitting in the bullpen waiting for some Democrat party operative to pay him to throw a legal curveball. Judges rule, executives enforce and like the great non-enforcer Obama, Trump can just ignore enforcing the soon to be Supreme reversed Lib judicial nullifier, and save us the cost of having to rattlesnake roundup the law breakers later. This Democrat scripted socialist politicized judicial dance is getting as old as the Dancing Hippos in Disney’s cartoon fantasia. If the Central Americans feel unsafe in Mexico it’s their own Mexican border jumping fault. We need to make them feel just as unwelcome and unsafe here. The barbed wire and Mexican Tijuana reception should give them a clue of what is to come if they crash the gates on the border of WE THE PEOPLE, backed by a will and a Constitution, written and military.
Mexican people are talking about this invasion is not immigration. IT’S an INVASION. They are saying that lots of criminals are embedded. They even mentioned that a group of criminals kidnapped a group of travelers for ransom $. Some directors, guides (they do not look mexican look american) are handing money to travelers. They says soros is trying to destabilized mexico and usa. It is all planned and this stupid judge is in the invaders side. We need to send them all to his city, house. TRUMP needs to stop all these illegal invaders.
An invading force cannot be asylum seekers! They are here to commit terrorism and the President has the Authority and obligation to protect our Borders! If they come across the border, put them down as they are enemy invaders! They don’t deserve anything from us and this idiot Judge cannot force Taxpayers to pay for them!
You are correct. Trump needs to tell the judge to F.O., this is a case of national security and exempt from his rulings.
Good call, but I have to wonder why the Feds didn’t use that argument in court.
Dems hell bent on destroying this country!
Who in the hell is running this country , Obama appointed judges who none of us elected or Trump our duly ELECTED President? It’s time for Term Limits on Judges. This is .
Not surprising. obama appointed anti-Americans just like he is. Obviously the judge doesn’t know squat about the Constitution. Although there are laws that are unconstitutional, it IS in the Constitution to protect the citizens and the country. This IS an invasion.
I believe it is the time for a citizen’s army to protect our borders. Since our government has become so corrupt that it is willing to let our country and culture be destroyed, it is our duty and responsibility to the founders of our country to do what the government won’t do. Invaders are invaders and we should have the right to repulse them by any means available. If the government attempts to use coercion against us, we have the right to repudiate them with jury nullification.
This judge’s opinion only shows that the political appointments by a liberal president will usually hold to liberal values. And vice-versa for conservatives.
I hope the illegals make camp in his backyard.
The judge should be required to personally take responsibility for the housing, feeding, and medical care of the invaders.
An appeal might allow the presidential initiative to remain in effect.
I do not believe a “judge” can order a President to violate his oath of office by violating debated, written, ratified, and signed US law. The “judge” needs to write his opinions on toilet paper so his opinions can be put to their proper use.
“could potentially make it harder for thousands of people who enter the U.S. illegally to avoid deportation.”
Fixed it for ya!
Good old Associated Press. All the news The Association agreed on.
Can somebody explain how a judge, any judge, has the authority to dictate immigration policy for the United States? I really don’t understand this.
ACLU….american civil liberties union. What part of “american” don’t these judges understand. They are invaders, not americans and should not be afforded any liberties and should be denied entrance and all the perks that we as americans have paid into. Go back home and use the energy and destructive nature you exhibit to take down and fix your down countries. GO HOME!!
I dare not say what I am thinking!
It’s time for the supreme court to start acting on these restraining orders on a daily basis that these judges and ACLU are throwing at every common sense solution to the problems we are having in this country.
If this ruling stands, we will have every swinging from every s-hole country south of our border coming in here. Trump needs to ignore the judge’s TRO.
So if we are able to prevent these “migrants” from actually crossing the border into the US, all is well, correct?
I’m waiting on the use of our Active Denial System to “encourage” these invaders to NOT attempt to illegally cross our border. It was developed for just SUCH A TIME AS THIS.
President Trump MUST ignore this judge’s extra-constitutional “ruling”. NO Federal Judge has any say in the Executive Branch’s enforcement of existing law. BTW, the US Supreme Court has recently ruled that existing US law gives the Executive Branch very broad authority to handle immigration matters, and therefore this judge has NO SAY IN THE MATTER. Until both President Trump and the governors of The Several States refuse to comply with or enforce these extra-constitutional “rulings” made by federal judges which have NO JURISDICTION, we’ll continue to see our remaining Liberty and Freedoms erode.
When do ‘we’ stop allowing some single, unelected, judge to ‘run the country?’ By the time these magpies in robes get their act together, SCOTUS, we will resemble some mass of people like those shouting from the “tower of Babel!”
How about a “Trump judge” trumping this judge? We could have dueling judges, I give you one lib judge, and trump that judge with two Constitutional judges….
Maybe Gorsuch and Kavanaugh should issue a joint “stay” of these judges’ extra-constitutional rulings on the grounds that these judges have NO Constitutional Jurisdiction. Let the libs appeal to the entire US SC.
It’s amazing how an education can sometimes dim a person’s intelligence! This Judge is nothing more than a judicial activist! Asylum is no more a right than an apple is an orange. As a matter of fact foreigners have no rights in the U.S. They can expect to be treated fairly, and fairly when it comes to someone that chooses to disregard the correct way to seek asylum in the U.S., which is to visit a U.S. embassy in their own country and apply for asylum, has a right to only one thing in my opinion and that is a free ride back to where they originated.
They are Mexico’s problem, let Mexico provide the free rides back to the southern border of Mexico.
Ignore the judge. Enforce the boarder and ask the SCOTUS for an immediate ruling that will set a bar that ACLU and the 9th Circus must meet.
The President has authority over borders and if some “judge” wants to impose rules against te Executive Branch, keep the invaders out until there are final rules approved by SCOTUS and secure places to contain those invaders allowed in.
BTW, did the German POW in WWII get citizenship and “rights” or they treated as dangerous until proven not a danger?
This activist judge’s address needs to be given out to the illegals. So they can camp out in front of his house…and thank him. Oh, and if he has a wall or fence surrounding his house, the illegals can just jump it.