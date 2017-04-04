White House lawyers last month discovered that the former national security adviser Susan Rice requested the identities of U.S. persons in raw intelligence reports on dozens of occasions that connect to the Donald Trump transition and campaign, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
The pattern of Rice’s requests was discovered in a National Security Council review of the government’s policy on “unmasking” the identities of individuals in the U.S. who are not targets of electronic eavesdropping, but whose communications are collected incidentally. Normally those names are redacted from summaries of monitored conversations and appear in reports as something like “U.S. Person One.”
The intelligence reports were summaries of monitored conversations — primarily between foreign officials discussing the Trump transition, but also in some cases direct contact between members of the Trump team and monitored foreign officials.
Read more at Bloomberg News
Obama Advisor Susan Rice Sought Names of Trump Team Members in Intel Unmasking,
Move along now, We allnow that Susan Rice would never LIE to the American Citizens (cough, cough, cough, BENHGAZZI !!!! )
Weird how something is interfering with my typing!
But they didn’t use any intelligence agency to spy or eavesdrop on the Trump campaign. Naw those upstanding folks that worked for Obummer and Hildabeast wouldn’t do that.
Exactly. To the dems these names just materialized out of no where on those intelligence briefs..
I wasn’t aware that Susan Rice was Russian. Hmmmmm, interesting.
~M
I guarantee you, Rice could not have gotten away with this without sanction and approval from the Top, and, there was collusion with the Hillary Clinton campaign.
Hillary feared Trump winning, believing she and others would be convicted of breaking the law.
Remember Hillary said, “If this guy [Trump] gets elected, we will all be hanging by the nooses.” This is the paraphrased version of what she really said. (See:http://www.snopes.com/hillary-clinton-threw-a-tantrum-with-matt-lauer/)
But you can bet no matter how much investigating they do, they wil NEVER find out who did give the ok to do this, and even if they some how do, no one will be held to account..
Time to dust off the guillotine.
Hum , Obama , Hillary , Rice , Benghazi, and out for a walk one evening terrorist , or just a movie , etc etc. The same TRIO that made sure the American People never knew what Obama was doing while our Ambassador was being murdered and our Patriots that tried to save our Foreign Service Staff,while our military is told to stand down. As Obama leaves the room for the evening, saying keep me out of this as I have an election to win, I don’t want any dirt on me. It will all come out who in Trumps staff were talking too , they must have really been scared that communications that Hilary would keep buried now may or will be exposed. Looks like we have a few insiders that could go to GETMO for some vacation. The TRIO are so dirty, recall AG Lynch just happens to land 900 miles off her coarse from her destination to accidentally run into President Bill Clinton.
Then 3 days later she is on Air Force 1 with Obama on a big fly in campaign junket.
After FBI Comey says Hillary didn’t do anything intentional. Recall Obama said Trump would never be President. He knew what dirt they had to try and bury him.
It didn’t work as planned and they became panic stricken.It just never ends.
Keep in mind there are 5 News Organizations that are not reporting any of this,
CNN MSNBC ABC CBS NBC. Watch FOX as they are the only News reporting.
One would almost think that the Obama White Housewas pois(on)ed to discredit the Trump campagne until they were sure that Hillary would be the victor. Whatever her story Susan Rice stuck to it in spite of a dead American Ambassador, but sha was not the brains behind it! The Democrats are no longer representatives of the people but part of the mob having lost their way in the pursuit of maintaining continuous power. This is just one more piece of the complex puzzle.