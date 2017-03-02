President Trump’s claims that the Obama administration sought to undermine his presidency received some support on Wednesday from a New York Times report on the Obama White House’s activities in the weeks before the inauguration.
According to The Times, Obama White House officials waged a campaign to procure, save and disperse classified intelligence regarding Trump associates’ contacts with Russians.
The campaign also involved curtailing the Trump team’s access to highly classified information and of lowering classification ratings on other information about the ongoing Russia investigation so that it could be more widely shared across the government.
Obama Admin Sabotaged Trump’s Transition To The White House,
No one is surprised. The real tragedy are the millions of voters who think there is noting wrong with this treason.
After Tuesday night, I think Mr Trump has the capital to fight off these attacks, as long as he continues presidential. Finding that a president would subversively attack the incoming president is sickening. this, while worse, is as childish as Clinton’s people stealing the W’s from all the keyboards in the whitehouse. Perhaps childish is how you describe the Dem party these days.
# What has not Obama not to our country …
Obama is nothing more than a back room Chicago politician.
See it once,chances are it happens all the time.
Obama’s Feds Tried to Hack Indiana’s Election System While Pence Was Governor
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/21/exclusive-obamas-feds-tried-to-hack-indianas-election-system-while-pence-was-governor/#ixzz4ZTYlAUVS
Obama and his crew almost make the Clintons’ theft and vandalizing of White House property seem like an innocent lark by comparison. I said “almost.” But at least the Clintons’ damage was only monetary and temporary. What the Obama crowd has done endangers the whole nation.