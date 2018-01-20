Oakland expands protection for illegals; cuts all ties with ICE

OAKLAND — Public outcry over Oakland police’s involvement in an Aug. 16 Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid prompted the city to cut all ties with the federal agency.
City council members unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday that expands the sanctuary city policy to bar any branch of city government from cooperating with any ICE action.
Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan, who introduced the resolution alongside Councilwoman Desley Brooks, told the Oakland Tribune that now is more important than ever to cut ties with ICE.
“The head of ICE has made public statements that have helped make it more clear that ICE is not actually focusing on solving serious and violent crime, but is focused on being part of (President Donald) Trump’s political vendetta,” Kaplan said.
The council directed city staff to draft an ordinance that makes the ban on working with ICE stronger.
The city’s previous policy prohibited local law enforcement from participating in federal immigration investigations. But the Aug. 16 raid in West Oakland, and information released to the public afterward, warranted a more clear boundary, Kaplan said.
Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was told the day before the raid that a federal search warrant stemming from a “longstanding, criminal” human trafficking investigation would be served at the house, she said at council meeting in November.
However, neither the two men detained during the raid nor anybody living at the house have been convicted or charged with a crime. One of them men faces deportation, the other has since died, Kaplan said.
ICE officials have maintained that the raid was part of a criminal investigation that remains ongoing. Kirkpatrick erroneously claimed that criminal charges had been filed during a public meeting after the raid.
Join the discussion
Sounds like time for martial law in California and arrest of officials.
One more reason why the City of Oakland is beginning to look more and more like a Palestinian refugee camp, where now even Muslim Terrorists can feel safe. It amazes me how foreign loving Democrats have such an affinity for loving and CREATING more social AMERICAN S***holes, at the expense of American Security, both here in America just like over seas. They, like neighboring Pelosi inspired San Francisco, leave America communities open to poverty and terrorism just like they leave their own LGBT S***holes open to infection. Just watch as the laws of nature and natural politics culls them out of the American infected body politic as prophylactic politically minded Americans wake up to rebel and refuse to join them in their spiraling American death wish.
When you run for office, your job consists of following the law’s on the books, not to just do what you want. Put these idiots in jail for 20 years to set an example of for the next bunch of people that do not follow the law. Until you hold people accountable for their actions, the criminal activities will continue.
They state that those illegals committing crimes will still be arrested…Hey fool, illegally entering the country IS A CRIME, unless you are a liberal SELF elevated God in the mirror with the power to obviate and block the legal laws that reflect the LEGAL will of THE PEOPLE.
Time to federalize the National Guard and have US Marshals arrest these miscreant political officials – to include the state Attorney General.
Sounds like the Oakland City Counsel is committing ‘Felony Harboring’ and has engaged in a ‘criminal conspiracy’ to aid and abet illegal alien trafficking… It is time for the FBI to refer the Mayor, and all the counsel members, to a federal grand jury for indictment and arrest.
After the first one of these numbskulls gets frog-marched to jail, watch the rest of the dominos fall.
The U.S. government has let these traitors get away with their actions for so long that they think they can enact any law they desire without consequences. California (unfortunately) is still a state within the United States and is subject to federal law. The government should do their job; file federal indictments and subject these so-called elected leaders to criminal prosecution. Stop the madness!
I would encourage them to cut all ties, to all federal government services, just keep sending your tax dollars though
They want illegals, then they need to pick up the tab for having them
It is amazing when someone has to pay for their own stupidity just how quickly they smarten up
Cut all federal aid to CA.
No, not just some. ALL federal aid to CA. Stop all Welfare checks, EBT, and food stamps. Cut all interstate highway funding. Cut it all.
Naturally you will need to purge all the Clinton- and Obama-appointed judges first. They will try to overstep their authority (as they always do) and intervene.
Of course there’s that pesky 9th Circus Court. You know they’re going to side with the bleeding hearts. They will try to say Trump is causing “undue hardship” to the people of CA. No mention of the governor causing undue hardship by bringing in millions of foreign criminals and leeches.
Dig up some case law where the feds have had to do something like this before. Maybe during the Civil Rights era. That way when the 9th tries to stop it we can compare them to the racists in the 60’s (who were all Democrats btw) who tried to stop the Civil Rights movement.
Have everything ready beforehand to go immediately to the Supreme Court for an appeal.
Bam! overturned. Cut all fed funding to CA. Let CA pay for all these Welfare bums and illegals. Good luck with all that.
Hampering a federal investigation is a felony period. Aiding and abetting a criminal activity is a felony. Time to make some arrests and make examples of these traitors.