O.J. Simpson is suing to protect his ‘good’ name

Fallen football star O.J. Simpson is suing a Las Vegas hotel that banned him for allegedly being “drunk and destructive” in November 2017, just weeks after he finished his nearly nine-year prison sentence for armed robbery.

“The Juice,” as he was known because of his fluid running style during 11 seasons in the NFL, argues that his reputation was damaged by a report on gossip site TMZ that he’d gotten out of hand at a Sin City restaurant bar and was barred from returning. Simpson alleged that he doesn’t know why he was 86’d from the Cosmopolitan hotel and denied that he was causing trouble at the property’s bar and restaurant, which he had visited with friends.

“Hotel staff” is blamed for planting reports of alleged drunken and “belligerent” behavior by the 73-year-old convict.

TMZ wrote that an anonymous staffer said “around midnight… Simpson was drunk and became disruptive at the Clique bar.”

The gossip site also cited sources claiming the 6-foot-1 ex-jock, who weighs more than 200 pounds, became angry with bar employees and began smashing glasses.

According to Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, his client, who opened a Twitter account in June, has been abused on social media because of the alleged incident at the Cosmopolitan, which he has denied all along.

“Now we’ve got Twitter. We’ve got a lawsuit,” LaVergne said.

The former gridiron star’s public perception was forever changed in 1995 when his ex-wife Nicole Simpson, who’d reported a history of abuse by Simpson, was brutally murdered along with her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was charged with the murders, but beat the rap, thanks to a high-priced legal team that included Johnnie Cochran and Robert Kardashian.

A civil court found Simpson guilty of wrongful death and ordered him to pay a combined $33.5 million to Brown’s estate and to Goldman’s family. That amount remains outstanding as does the interest now owed, according to USA Today. Money.com reports the former Buffalo Bill could be living off his football pension, which is worth as much as $25,000 a month. A court would not be able to collect from those funds.

Simpson, who lives in Vegas, typically uses his Twitter account to post video of him talking about football. Commenters frequently use it to remind him of the murders, for which no one else was ever charged.

On Friday, he posted a video headlined “Interesting week in fantasy.”

One follower wrote “More interesting of a week when you murdered Nicole?”

A Simpson sympathizer replied “Give it up dude. He’s paid his dues.”

TMZ is not named in Simpson’s lawsuit. There is typically a one-year statue of limitation on defamation suits.

With News Wire Services

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









