NZ prime minister vows to never speak mosque shooter’s name

The prime minister of New Zealand vowed to keep the alleged shooter of last week’s terrorist attack forever nameless.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday she will never speak the name of the man who authorities said killed 50 people and injured dozens more at two Christchurch mosques.

Arden urged the public to, instead, remember the names of those who lost their lives.

“He sought many things from his act of terror, but one was notoriety, and that is why you will never hear me mention his name,” Ardern said. “He is a terrorist, he is a criminal, he is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless.”

“And to others I implore you: speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them. He may have sought notoriety, but we in New Zealand will give him nothing, not even his name.”

In the same statement, Arden said the families of the victims will have justice.

One man, a 28-year-old Australian citizen, was charged with murder in connection with the mass shootings.

“Other charges will follow,” she said. “He will face the full force of the law in New Zealand.”

Directly following the attack, Ardern condemned it as an “extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence” that can “only be described as a terrorist attack.”

