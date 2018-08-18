NYU feminist professor suspended after harassment investigation

(UPI) — New York University said it’s suspended a literature professor — who’s also a noted feminist — for “inappropriate physical contact” and sending harassing text messages to former graduate student.
A Title IX investigation by the university found professor Avital Ronell harassed male student Nimrod Reitman for three years.
Ronell, 66, a leading feminist scholar, was Reitman’s doctoral adviser.
Reitman, 34, now a visiting fellow at Harvard University, said Ronell repeatedly called him and sent inappropriate text messages for three years. He also said she refused to work with him if he did not comply.
He also said Ronell kissed and touched him without consent, and once pulled him into her bed during a trip to Paris.
The investigation led the school to suspend Ronell for the coming academic year, Washington Square News, the school’s newspaper, reported.
Reitman also accused Ronell of stalking, sexual assault and retaliation by negatively impacting his professional career. The university, which examined the case for nearly a year, said it could not corroborate those claims.
Ronell said she uses flamboyant language, but denied any inappropriate physical or verbal conduct with Reitman.
“Our communications — which Reitman now claims constituted sexual harassment — were between two adults, a gay man and a queer woman, who share an Israeli heritage, as well as a penchant for florid and campy communications arising from our common academic backgrounds and sensibilities,” Ronell wrote in a statement to The New York Times. “These communications were repeatedly invited, responded to and encouraged by him over a period of three years.”
Reitman’s attorney, Donald Kravet, said he’s drafted a lawsuit against the university and Ronell, and are considering legal options.
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Another liberated clown communist Professor and these are the colleges that the parents send their kids to. I suggest parents thoroughly research the Universities, where they want to send their children. Places like Hillsdale college in my state of Michigan, would be ideal. Hillsdale uses private donations to fund the college and they teach the Constitution.
Oh my such Drama coming from College Professors,Please
Ever notice Liberal women are always ugly inside and out.
The old adage is true
‘Beauty is only skin deep, but ugly goes all the way to the bone!’
More antics from the kinky kosher kommunists who are doing their best to destroy the US through their love of socialism, decadence, and disruption of normalcy. You would think they would be happy here after being arrested, tortured, shot, gassed and cremated in their native socialist European nations ( think Hitler and Stalin…), but NO, they wanted to make the US into ANOTHER socialist nation, primarily so that THEY would have more power and money over others.
Extreme leftist enclave of NYU with extreme leftist feminist professor sexually harassing a student…that is not surprising, though the one year suspension without pay is hopefully a first step and not the final penalty.
This woman is what we call a gauge woman. When your out drinking and she starts looking Good you’ve had too much stop drinking and take a cab home
We need to get all these wacko’s out of our schools before they poison our kids minds. What is wrong with going to online education for all students, let the parents raise these kids an maybe they will not produce as many and their minds will not be poisoned by wacko’s.