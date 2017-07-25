NYU librarian bemoans ‘racial fatigue’ from being around whites

After being subjected to too much time with too many white people at an academic conference, a black New York University (NYU) librarian complained in a recent blog that she is the latest victim of “racial fatigue” – from having to endure being “in the presence of white people” for an extended period of time.
Describing the trade conference that she attended for those in the library profession as if it were a five-day prison term, April Hathcock – who identifies as a “Scholarly Communications Librarian at NYU” – claimed that she came away from the event with a severe mental affliction that can apparently only be shaken by white people steering clear of her.
“I just spent the last 5 days at the American Library Association annual conference in Chicago, and I am suffering serious race fatigue,” “Hathcock wrote in her personal blog post titled “ALA Race Fatigue,” that she published last month after attending the event. “Race fatigue is a real physical, mental and emotional condition that people of color experience after spending a considerable amount of time dealing with the micro- and macro-aggressions that inevitably occur when in the presence of white people. The more white people, the longer the time period, the more intense the race fatigue.”
Insufferable whites …
Her blog site, titled “At the Intersection: Blog about the Intersection of Libraries, law, feminism and diversity” is categorized as a “critical theory” piece, and her entry appears to be in line with the latest trend – coming in the wake of a complaint coming from the NBA star of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lebron James, who declared last month that he needs “a day without white people.”
“Its been 5 straight days of being tone-policed and condescended to and ‘splained to.,” Hathcock continued in her rant. “Five days of listening to white men librarians complain about being a ‘minority’ in this 88-percent white profession – where they consistently hold higher positions with higher pay – because they don’t understand the basics of systemic oppression. (They’re librarians. You’d think they’d know how to find and read a sociology reference, but whatever.) Five days of having ‘nice white ladies’ tell you to be ‘civil’ and ‘professional’ when you talk about the importance of acknowledging oppression and our profession’s role in it.”
The white-weary librarian insisted that it is not only the white people she considers obnoxious as being the problem, but all whites – even the nice ones – as their skin color alone makes them insufferable … in her opinion.
“Even with well-meaning white people, friends even, it’s been exhausting; the fatigue is still there,” Hathcock insisted. “Five days of having white colleagues corner you to ‘hear more’ about the microaggressions you’ve suffered and witnessed, not because they want to check in on your fatigue, but because they take a weird pleasure in hearing the horror stories and feeling superior to their ‘less woke’ racial compatriots. Five days of mounting anger and frustration that you struggle to keep below the surface because you can’t be the ‘angry and emotional person of color’ yet again.”
The only tolerable moment at the conference – according to the disgruntled feminist library professional – was the appearance of another black woman speaking at the event, but she had to admit that she saw a few like-minded whites there who did not stress her out too much.
“Don’t get me wrong, there were delightful moments of reprieve,” she expressed in relief. “I went to the Spectrum Scholarship 20th Anniversary celebration and met the amazing Dr. Carla Hayden – first black, first woman, first librarian–Librarian of Congress. (She’s so wonderful. We chatted about my name, which I share with the main character of her favorite children’s book.) I caught up with friends and colleagues of color and met new ones. These moments kept me going. And I did have some moments of rest with a few absolutely invaluable and genuine white allies.”
Hathcock concluded her diatribe with a battle cry to fight for something – possibly the eradication of whites … at least from the areas where she and other like-minded and afflicted blacks congregate.
“But I’m tired … Luckily, the rest of my summer will be spent going on vacation with family, steeping in time with the people who love and know me best,” Hathcock shared in her recovery state. “I’ll be getting some much needed R & R in this racial battle called life. And when I get back to it all, I’ll keep on fighting, bearing in mind the inspiring words Dr. Hayden imparted to us at the Spectrum celebration: ‘You gotta be in the room. You gotta be at the table. You gotta fight.’”
In a request for Hathcock to explain her tirade against whites further, Campus Reform reached out to the library professional after surviving the Chicago “ordeal.”
Despite numerous requests to clarify her “litany of complaints” further, Campus Reform New York Campus Correspondent Toni Airaksinen noted that the feminist blogger refused to comment.
Where’s this all coming from?
According to some progressives in the psychology field, Hathcock’s and Lebron James’s so-called “white phobia” can be explained as a “legitimate” mental or emotional condition.
Sam P.K. Collins of Think Progress posted an article headlined “Black people aren’t making things up: The science behind ‘racial battle fatigue’” that visited the origins of the mindset empowering and justifying the latest wave of racial tension and hatred targeting whites.
“In the early 2000s, University of Utah researcher William A. Smith coined the term ‘racial battle fatigue’ while studying how racialized microagressions – relatively inconspicuous, but potent, degradation of marginalized people – affected black students at predominately white colleges and universities,” Collins informed in his piece. “His paper, titled ‘Challenging Racial Battle Fatigue,’ concluded that students of African descent constantly worry, have trouble concentrating, become fatigued, and develop headaches when navigating personal and professional spaces that have historically favored white people. Even more frustrating for undergraduates of color, Smith asserted, was an assumption by the majority power structure that leveling the playing field stopped at integrating them into institutions of higher education. Since then, a series of studies have built on Smith’s findings, with researchers coming to similar conclusions about what has been described as the pitfalls of living while black.”
A condition dubbed GAD – or generalized anxiety disorder – was mentioned by Collins, who cited a study published in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders titled the National Survey of American Life, which surveyed 5,800 American adults.
“More than 40 percent of the African Americans surveyed recounted receiving some form of racial discrimination, and nearly 5 percent suffered from GAD,” Collins gleaned from the study. “Meanwhile, nearly 39 percent of Afro-Caribbean respondents said they received discrimination, and less than three percent developed GAD. Whites who suffered from GAD in the study did so because of other forms of discrimination, head researcher Jose Soto, Ph.D. told PscyhCentral.com.”
Soto claimed that Americans from the “black diaspora” – such as Afro-Caribbean Americans – suffered their condition as a result of entering unwelcoming environments, which can allegedly trigger mental illness “similar to what soldiers face on the field.”
“The results of our study suggest that the notion of racial battle fatigue could be a very real phenomenon that might explain how individuals can go from the experience of racism to the experience of a serious mental health disorder,” explained Soto, the head investigator at the ultra-Left Pennsylvania State University. “While the term is certainly not trying to say that the conditions are exactly what soldiers face on a battlefield, it borrows from the idea that stress is created in chronically unsafe or hostile environments.”
Also mentioned was researcher Dr. Joy DeGruy’s work, which included her 2005 book, Post-Traumatic Slave Syndrome, which contends that chattel slavery and perpetuated institutionalized racism keeps African Americans from living fulfilling lives. She spoke at a Black History Month presentation at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, as a keynote speaker to argue that the legacy of slavery continues to take its toll on the lives of black people in the United States.
“Denial was huge – that denial turns into something that says, ‘Not only can’t I hear what you are saying, I need to stop you from saying it,’” DeGruy declared. “So, it gets deeper than that. I need to silence you. This injury reflects itself in things like ‘I don’t see race,’ or ‘I don’t really care what color people are.’ So you have all of these pathologies that show up because people aren’t dealing with reality.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Oh Please…. how stupid is this person? So she wants to be segregated? Does she believe that the people of the world need to only marry their own kind? Doe she believe that Blacks should only date, live, educate within their own “race”? Many people fought to eliminate segregation. And she wants to segregate again? baaa haaa
So I have an idea, We will start a go-fund-me account and get enough money to ship her rear to Liberia.
“Segregation” as a policy came about for a reason.
I am all in for this racist with her microaggressions to start her own country. Let’s give her a big island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Since she does not know who her father is, maybe among the millions of those on welfare in her country (on an island in the Atlantic), she will find out who her father is / was.
Well, Liberia does sound a lot like Library-a. But she’s got a long history of writing this stuff. Back in October 2015, she wrote “White Librarianship in Blackface: Diversity Initiatives in LIS”. It includes this quote: “While my own ability to play at whiteness has served me in my career, it is a privilege that I know I cannot use selfishly.”
So at least her “black and white” opinions are consistent.
And if i was one of her “white friends” i would seriously rethink who i want as friends…
To be one of her white friends you have to be an own race hater which most white libs are. You have to put down whites and agree with her that blacks are victims and morally superior.
Maybe the aggrieved little wimp should return to The Dark Continent. I understand that there is a demand for librarians there. Cannibals love them.
Lol. Seriously. It’s the truth. Oh but what, the dark continent didn’t have a written language until they came into contact with Caucasians. They only thing they had was several tribal “oral” languages!
Yes, yes, yes!!! I love it when black people crap all over the things Martin Luther King and his ilk did for them. Please, by all means bring back segregation. Hell why not just get an island some where and start shipping folks off. That way the dumb-***** can escape the horrors of life and all the accompanying fatigue in a desegregated nation. Fools!
This racist needs to be immediately terminated. This egregious racist remark would not be tolerated for a minute in a white racist. It shouldn’t be tolerated in a black racist either.
Sounds like a real racist to me.
Can you imagine the outrage had a white librarian had said that “she is suffering from racial fatigue from being around too many blacks”??
Caucasian’s have been suffering from Negro fatigue since the 60’s!
Blacks can’t be racists
Sarcasm?
HYPOCRITES
I doubt there would be any objections if this racist were to exclude herself from all associations with white people.
There is an opening at the The National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria for you if you don’t like white people.
And plenty of open space n south africa…
This is almost a funny article. Is Ms. Hatchcock insulting Blacks in an offhand way? Is she just being facetious about her dislike of Whites, or is she simply a bigot, you know, in the manner of Maxine Waters? Maybe if she cared, she might instill in other Black Librarians the passion for reading, the great gift that libraries are, which I, and many of us insufferable Whites know. About 40 years ago I lived in a mixed neighborhood, ethnic mix of Black and Italian. I made the mistake of taking a Langston Hughes book out, heaven forbid, in February. I actually got a nasty call from the librarian, who was black, and who knew I was white, because my name ended in a vowel, telling me it was overdue and that I had a lot of nerve even taking it out in the first place. That too, I thought, was amazing, and 40 years later, that mentality seems to be repeating itself .
Nope. She is simply a bigot…
Well, if she is an honest person, then here is her solution: 1) resign from her position and stop taking white elites money and then, 2) move to Zimbabwe and enjoy being there.
How utterly DISGUSTING and racist are HER comments. I doubt even Moochelle or bho would approve of what she said…I could be wrong there, of course.
[I doubt even Moochelle or bho would approve of what she said]
No, they would have fully appproved of her.. AND even invited her into the white house no doubt…
Martin Luther King, Jr., believed that the races of the country could live together in harmony… Fast forward to 2017 where blacks want to resegregate America, they’re ‘fatigued’ from being with white people, they want their own black graduation ceremonies and their own black dorms…where only black lives matter, not others…etc…etc… What would MLK think of American blacks of today…?
I think he’d be disgusted, but I’m not sure. Many of the Blacks today have been mired in the crap our schools teach about slavery, etc. Don’t these people know that there were also black slave owners and that slaves were captured from tribes and sold to Arabs who sold them to Europeans who brought them, primarily, to South and Central America and here too, of course. Can blacks live in “white” neighborhoods? Absolutely!! We have several around me and they fit in well. Can whites live in “black” neighborhoods? Maybe, but not safely is some of those areas. So, whose fault is that?
The thing that bothers me the most is that many people are unaware that slavery exists today. When Kaepernick was in Ghana on the 4th of July, he tweeted,
“”How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs?” Apparently, he felt he had to find his personal independence and went “home” to Ghana. However, he was unaware that just a few months before, the International Justice Mission had rescued 30 children and one young adult who had been forced to work on fishing boats on Lake Volta. Most of the children were around 10 years old, but the youngest of them was only 6. IJM & the Ghanaian police arrested 11 adults involved in this situation, also.
He’d despise this truly stupid woman
[What would MLK think of American blacks of today…?]
He would roll in his grave.. And i doubt he would have bothered even DOING the civil rights marches and rally’s knowing what has become of black culture…
“Lincoln believed that colonization—or the idea that a majority of the African-American population should leave the United States and settle in Africa or Central America—was the best way to confront the problem of slavery.” Given the “differences” between the two races and the hostile attitudes of whites towards blacks, Lincoln argued, it would be “better for us both, therefore, to be separated.”
She should take on a librarian position at a library in Harlem. Find place to live in an all-black neighborhood or in the ghetto. Forget watching TV or going to the movies.
I’m guessing that as a librarian in Harlem, she’d have plenty of free time.
Take a pill GEESH
I’d respectfully suggest that she take a job in a library in a country in Africa where she won’t be subjected to racial fatigue being around people of another skin color.
I actually agree with her, and I believe the races – generally speaking – are better off segregated (as did Abraham Lincoln), because racial strife will never leave society – racism is an instinct, not a learned trait. After all, one can only ask, how has desegregation been of benefit to our country – and anyone who hasn’t lived in a multi-racial environment need not answer.
Respectfully, I disagree with your premise. Racism is a learned trait, just as hatred is. It really is too bad that Obama succeeded in furthering the division of Americans.
How can I ever thank this librarian for allowing me to play the “victim of the week” game for being subjected to “insufferable” people for periods longer than I care to be around them.
I can not determine the gender of the librarian from the article, which leads me to believe they have none. Geographically, this makes sense.
Perhaps, the issue is that their racial peers do not have use for a library.
The 2nd paragraph identifies her as April Hathcock and the story uses female pronouns. That’s probably as close to her gender as we’re going to get.
Or if you follow the link to her blog and look around a bit, you can find a photo of her, April is a very pleasant looking girl. She has a nice friendly smile.
Too bad she seems to have so much hate in her heart.
Whether sarcasm or truth, the message is lost on such distorted minds.
Please trust me I tried to take this article seriously, but after reading the article twice I came to the same conclusion: Utter balderdash!!!
Fred Harden III AKA “GreyHairandGreyMatter”
Military Housing is not divided by race and the people do quite well together.
They have NO CHOICE. The military doesn’t function like a free country. Obey orders period. They have no choice. If they did trust me they would separate! I no. I am there.
As of today BY CHOICE people are MORE segregated today then they were when it was the law. So you tell me.
Very true orphan. Ever go onto a US ship.. When it comes to messing, or free time activities, blacks (and phillipinos) always segregate themselves in some manner…
But in berthings they can’t do that..
Yeah you do have a point there, I have to agree. Yet, we did as families get along. But, now that you got me thinking, there was a tendency to gather together for games, etc. Although, there often were a few who joined us.
” coming in the wake of a complaint coming from the NBA star of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lebron James, who declared last month that he needs “a day without white people.” This is the problem with these people. James has no problem accepting paychecks, or working for a white person or all these white people in the stands that pays his salary. Of course you let a white person say something like this and they would be the biggest Racist in the Country.
Yeah, all these “race fatigued” blacks sure do like white money.
“According to some progressives in the psychology field, Hathcock’s and Lebron James’s so-called ‘white phobia’ can be explained as a ‘legitimate’ mental or emotional condition.”
And if a white person expresses a “black phobia,” they’re racist and need to attend “sensitivity training” or some other such nonsense.
No, there’s no double standard there at all…
Astonishing, isn’t it? The truth of it is so glaringly obvious…stark…black and white, so to speak…but it’s invisible to Blacks, Lefty-Loonies, and the pseudo-scientific psychologists.
And anyone who dares even try to point out that double standard get shouted down.
Don’t ever think that racism, or the endless forms of perversion psychiatrists legitimize, has any basis in rationality, nor is it restricted to the ignorant sociopaths with whom we’re most familiar. Perhaps this poor, abused, and exquisitely sensitive librarian might do a bit of reading in the sociology section herself and discover that Whites are fatigued by the continuous whining and complaining, the blame-shifting, the complete absence of personal responsibility, the denial of accountability, and general “poor me” attitudes of Blacks who have no sense of history, neither society’s, nor their own. Blacks, generally, want to be apart from big bad Whites, treated as worthies, respected but not criticized, free to cast nasty and mean aspersions towards Whites, condemn them as evil, BUT Whites may not dare to suggest they DO SOMETHING to improve their own lot other than demanding more and more “reparations” and free stuff from the thoroughly guilt-ridden, conditioned, but increasingly resentful, Whites. With a handful of exceptions, (the ones Blacks denounce as traitors, Uncle Toms, acting White, etc.), Blacks cannot point to other Blacks who’ve succeeded at anything other than becoming professional race-baiters, a la Sharpton, Black Supremacists, a la Farrakhan, and dedicated victims. It seems they’ll never figure out what are the real problems, nor accept what it’ll take to fix them.
I would like to add; how many white people died during the civil war to give blacks freedom and not one thank you.
When I was a tyke and a teenager I invariably faithfully attended the Congregationalist First Church of Christ in Farmington, CT. Farmington is the home of Miss Porter’s School where Doris Duke, “Babs” Hutton and Jackie Kennedy, e.g., among other prominent luminaries attended “finishing school.” The Congregationalist First Church of Christ in Farmington was very active and instrumental in the “Underground Railway” very salutary to blacks/black slaves. Members of the church were also very active/instrumental in forming the country of Liberia. Personally, therefore, I take considerable justifiable umbrage when a black person ignorantly pillories “white folks” especially when in many instances throughout our U.S. history many unsung “white folks” have been the champions of black folks and black causes involving racial justice/racial harmony.
Fred III
Not only “involving” but also very importantly “promulgating” racial justice/racial harmony…
Fred Harden III
April Hathcock still judges by the color of skin and not the content of the heart. Everything that Martin Luther King Jr. believed and fought for has been lost on her and people like her including the BLM! If a white person said, ‘I need time away from black people,” that person would be branded a racist. Much of this has to do with the liberal indoctrination in the school systems which sustains myths and rarely teaches real facts, to this end everyone must be part of an exclusive group; the ‘E pluribus unam’ has been stood on its head, one nation divisible by race, ethnicity, sexual identity, or religion! Perhaps she should be more ‘scholarly’ before she lumps individuals into a group.
This extends to the workplace as well.
I pity everyone who comes in contact with this person. She is hate filled and will look for any excuse to spew her hate. BTW, someone should point out to her that her parents naming her “April” was cultural appropriation. That should make her day.
Exactly! Lol
I expect she’ll change it after she reads our letters- they’ll throw six or more cards with single letters imprinted on them, and as they retrieve them adopt the word as a new first name e.g
“Sygnogra” If you don’t believe me, watch “Judge Judy ” sometime.
I wonder if she also feels fatigue from being surrounded by so many books written by white people. This is the same illness that is shared by so many liberals in the country.
It’s just the fashion statement for those who are idiots. She has a job which could be because
she is black.
This is the fatigue that so many white people have been feeling when they watch blacks
talk this way. They are never satisfied. It’s always, always about race. Sooner or later
people like this always, when given the opportunity to voice their opinion, just come around to
a race issue.
The game is played and has always been played this way. Just bring up color and get white people,( mostly liberals) to coddle, to apologize, compensate, to suck up to you, to appease.
Just keep them white folks on the defensive is the game. That’s how to get the greatest mileage and biggest bang for the buck. This is ” Black Privilege “. Affirmative action,
diversity, equality, reparation, are all the labels used by people like this idiot.
Obama, Lynch, Holder, Rice, Jessie Jackson, Sharpton, Harris, Maxine Watters are all the super stars at the game and many more than that!
The OJ Simpsons and Bill Cosby’s that never are guilty along with so many other blacks.
This has gotten so many unskilled black people jobs in civil service, State, City government
and the federal government with lifetime security.
Now talk about fatigue?
This idiot would not have this job if she were white and she knows it.
That makes me wonder. If she was to stand in a library only filled with books PENNED by black authors, how big a room would that be??
Lol. It works BOTH WAYS. And fails to see this. Segregation is the ONLY answer.