NYT Asks ‘Can My Children Be Friends With White People?’

On Sunday, the New York Times did its part to promote racial harmony, running a piece headlined, “Can My Children Be Friends With White People?”
The piece, by law professor Ekow Yankah at Yeshiva University in New York, argues whites can’t be trusted, aren’t reliable friends and ignore “centuries of exclusion and robust evidence of continuing racism.”
Yankah talks about how his 4-year-old son was trying to “clarify how many people can be his best friends,” but “even a child’s joy is not immune to this ominous political period.”
There were questions in his house about the political violence in Charlottesville last spring.
“Some people hate others because they are different,” the father told the son, “lamely.” But a “childish but distinct panic enters his voice. ‘But I’m not different.'”
Yankah writes that real friendship is not just a feeling or the ability to share a beer. It is impossible without the ability to trust others, “without knowing that your wellbeing is important to them.”
“History has provided little reason for people of color to trust white people in this way, and these recent months have put in the starkest relief the contempt with which the country measures the value of racial minorities.”
America is “transfixed” now on solving the opioid crisis, Yankah says, but “when black lives were struck by addiction, we cordoned off minority communities with the police and threw away an entire generation of black and Hispanic men.”
We still talk about joblessness in poor neighborhoods in terms of “bad choices and personal responsibility,” Yankah wrote. But when swaths of white people find themselves out of work, “we get an entire presidential campaign centered on globalization’s impact on the white working class.”
And that means trouble.
“Even the nerve of some rich or visible African-Americans to protest that America, in its laws and in its police, has rarely been just to all has been met with howls of a president who cannot tolerate that the lucky and the uppity do not stay in their place.”
Yankah says Trump supporters are “practiced at purposeful blindness,” starting from Trump claiming before he ever ran for office that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. This was an electoral tactic, ginned up by the Clintons to battle Obama in the 2008 Democrat primaries, but it has become a symbol on par with Klan robes for some.
“That his political life started with denying, without evidence, that Barack Obama is American that this black man could truly be the legitimate president is simply ignored,” he writes. Trump’s apologists “deny there is any malice whatsoever in his words and actions and dismiss any attempt to recognize the danger of his wide-ranging animus as political correctness.”
So the verdict is in for Yankah and, unfortunately, for his young sons who are about to be carefully taught to embrace racism.
“As against our gauzy national hopes, I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible,” Yankah wrote. “When they ask, I will teach my sons that their beautiful hue is a fault line. Spare me platitudes of how we are all the same on the inside. I first have to keep my boys safe, and so I will teach them before the world shows them that this particular brand of rending, violent, often fatal, betrayal.”
Teaching your boys hate and distrust will not help them, but it doesn’t seem Yankah can do it any other way.
“It is impossible to convey the mixture of heartbreak and fear I feel for him,” Yankah writes of his son. “Donald Trump’s election has made it clear that I will teach my boys the lesson generations old, one that I for the most part nearly escaped. I will teach them to be cautious, I will teach them suspicion, and I will teach them distrust. Much sooner than I thought I would, I will have to discuss with my boys whether can truly be friends with white people.”
Wow, Ekow Yankah! You sound like the other racist I have heard throughout my life.
Do you mean that dOOd that said, “That ‘convict thug’ could have been my son?”
This idiot claims kids have a hard time finding fiends cause they can’t trust whites.. WHEN SO FAR every one DEMOCRAT has shown they can’t be trusted, and BLACKS keep proving it time and time again..
YET more idiocy from NYC..
It is people like him who turn kids against the whites… kids don’t know color when they pick their friends… I still don’t see color and I taught my kids not to.. The one he needs to be blaming is himself… look in the mirror… he’s the racist…
From the article above: “The piece, by law professor Ekow Yankah at Yeshiva University in New York, argues whites can’t be trusted, aren’t reliable friends and ignore “centuries of exclusion and robust evidence of continuing racism.” This so called Professor clown was on Tucker Carlson. Tucker asked good old Ekow, that if he (Tucker) wrote an article that “blacks can’t be trusted”, would good old Ekow, consider that racist? Good old Professor Ekow refused to answer the question. In fact, if any white person wrote an article in any newspaper in the country stating, “blacks cannot be trusted”that person would be labeled a racist, that person would be charged with a hate crime, and Al Sharpton and Black Trash Matters would be marching in the streets. Shame on the New York Fake Times for publishing the rants of this racist Professor Ekow!
I can’t understand HOW TUCKER would even stoop to the lowness to have this cretin on his show..
I feel sorry for the children raised as fearful and racist. That is child abuse of the worst kind! This *** needs those children placed elsewhere.
THIS kind of BS is why young black men confronted by police react with “fight or flight” mentality–because they’ve been taught their ENTIRE LIVES to HATE AND FEAR cops as “racist killers” who only want to MURDER THEM by cynical politicians manipulating them for their OWN political gain, liberal LOONS in the media and their OWN parents. WHEN will these FOOLS get a clue and STOP dooming their children to live in the fearful shadows of IMAGINED RACISM with this RACIST LIE about “all” white people and “all” cops hating and wanting to murder them?
Just like how most arab children in the Palestinian areas of Israel are taught the same about Jews..
I forget which reporter it was, but one was in a hospital in Gaza, and saw a pair of Arab girls (3-6 yrs old) stabbing a doll, and he asked one of the nurses there “WHY the girls were doing that” and was told “ITs how Palestinian mothers raise their kids.. Give them a doll and teach them to HATE the doll and treat it like the Jews they want to all kill. So the kid grows up HATING jews from such an early age, that it is too ingrained into them by adult hood, they will NEVER learn any better”..
When????
Never. Abe Lincoln said…. we (and other races) cannot live in peace with these people. The ideal solution would be to ‘repatriate’ them back to their beloved homeland…. hopefully to keep on stirring up controversy, rioting, protesting and squalling about ‘racism’. Maybe if they had to actually WORK to support themselves, they would not have time to continually disrupt.
Liberals have no worry in that regard. They are free to express their brand of racism without any fear of consequence. Only those who disagree with them have to worry about such things.
Children are not born with hate towards another child. It is the Parents or old people who tell the children who they can and can’t be with. Racism is learned no one is born that way.
Why are you blaming “old people?” Are you an ageist? Ageists are just as bad as racists!
Those who come before teach those who come later. It is a fact that those who come before are older than those who come later.
Everyone is too sensitive.
That conclusion was absolute, generalized bigotry toward parents and old people. You should delete or retract that statement.
DO a google search on children and race, and you will see that even toddlers have formed opinions on race. You cannot blame racial conclusions on learning that from parents ,when even BLACK toddlers show a preference to white people.
So, again I would ask this question: if GOD wanted us all to be the same …. why did HE create different races?
I agree.. kids don’t see color when they pick their friends… they are taught to hate by the parents generally… my kids had friends of several races… they didn’t see color or that someone was different when they picked their friends…
this professor needs to look in the mirror.. he sounds extremely racist against the whites… He should know that there are good and bad in ALL races…
There it goes>>> Black people trying to divide us even more.
We love all kind of people. We do not like thugs, thieves and law breakers. Color has nothing to do. Education and Respect are the name of the game. Guess the game is broken now>>
.
No, the white kid’s parents are tired of your R A C I S T BS!!!
HAVE WE HAD ENOUGH YET?
.
This is why we have, and always will, Multi-Generational Racism. Racist parents raising Racist children and so the cycle continues. Something similar in hatred of police. Police-Hating Parents (usually because the parents themselves are criminals) raising their children to hate and fear police…while admiring/emulating the criminal element. For the sake of Society…some people just shouldn’t breed!
Its Sad someone who should be educated has very little wisdom. When people of HIS own race betray him and his children what will he tell them? Color has nothing to do with the nature of someone’s heart.
Not all apples are bad, just the ones that fall off the tree and hit you on the head, after a few hit you, you “learn” not to stand under an apple tree. Black children are taught from birth that white people are going to hunt them and kill them.
I am raising my Hispanic children to understand that we are all the same under our skin: white, black, Asian, Hispanic, or some mix of various ethnicity. They know that all people are made in the image and likeness of God and therefore are due respect. In our own family they see different shades of skin and have no problem with it. They know that different color skin comes from where we, or our ancestors, came from and it doesn’t change the people underneath. I would NOT want my children around the children of this professor as he is teaching his children to be racist, to hate, and to judge people on superficial criteria. How sad for his kids and he thinks he’s doing them some sort of favor.
Whites can’t be trusted?????? Okay. Then I hope every non-white professional athlete resigns from a white owned team. Every non-white employee no longer works along a white person nor a company owned by white people. Make laws for companies to be owned and employed by the same race with no exceptions. Just writing this makes me FEEL STUPID. America wake up. How far will we let this type of thinking to dominate our lives. I close with a few words from the Bible where God speaks to humanity along with some stupid liberals like this article – “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”…..Isaiah 1:18 KJV – Thank God, He still loves us with our sin, faults and limitations.
Answering that — quite simple unless they happen to be loners; by allowing Yankah to spue that, NY Slimes proved once again that a rerun of The Gong Show would be a better news-source than it!
i can’t believe how ignorant and .. stupid.. many college professors are…..
it is time to declare all out war on libtards… enough
BS!!!
Though Prof. Stupid and the editors of the NY Times would never know it, not spending any time with actual real live black people, but a significant number of black folks like what Trump has to say. And I’m a white guy from the suburbs with a black/Hispanic wife, a black son and spend 99% of my time as the only white guy in the room. And these aren’t vapid nincompoops with the brains educated out of them.
On one hand, I support his right to free speech. On the other hand, I have to ask why this fellow is still allowed to teach our youth if he has such twisted and plain sick points of view.
Who else is tired of this perpetual victimhood?
It has become EPIDEMIC since our “First Black President” became the “Perpetual Victim-in-Chief” and elevated “professional victimhood” to an ART FORM!
“As against our gauzy national hopes, I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible,” Yankah wrote.
is Yankah’s statement racism disguised as education ???
Eagle25, it’s not “disguised” as ANYTHING–it is RACISM in its most BLATANT and EGREGIOUS form: — “You need to HATE and DISTRUST all those people over there, because their skin is a different color from YOURS, and that makes them EVIL!”
I don’t see how ANYBODY can spin that as ANYTHING other than BLATANT racist HATRED.
It appears So Called White People can’t trust anyone else…..People like this Pretend to be Your Friend while Plotting to KILL YOU!!
Who actually does the hiring in these colleges….
All anyone is hearing is Hate, Marxism, Communism, Socialism, Kill Whites, transgenders, homosexuals, etc, etc….
We need a new vetting program and NEW College Officials that are Actually Sane US Citizens that supports the US! STOP Giving to these Institutions until they are cleaned up!
Bunch of lazy, whiney, worthless, undereducated, IQ Challenged, bottom of the barrel subversives..
Absolute bigotry. Period.
Haters gonna hate, no matter what color their skin is.
They probably COULD, if you hadn’t already started brainwashing them to be RACIST HATERS who blame WHITE PEOPLE for all their problems, and, indeed, ALL the ills of the world!
Children are not born racist, they are taught to be racist. Children see one another as the same. It is only when a racist parent pushes their values on that child they become to see another child as different, and or bad. I was brought up and my daughters brought up that everyone is the same, everyone bleeds red and no one is better or worse.
It’s fairly clear, at least to me, that this person is teaching his children to hate, to believe that all whites, ALL, are this way and can’t be true friends. He bases his opinion on mainly the color of skin and certainly not on character. Or he is such an *** with a two ton invisible chip on his shoulder when around Whites that they shy away from him. To me, this person and the Times for that matter even wasting ink on the editorial, are part of what ails our country. They are the dividers, the racists, and the ones who can’t be trusted. So my answer is, no, your children probably can’t be friends with Whites because you have filled their minds with bias and hate. Stop blaming others for your own failings.
First of all, the word “professor” doesn’t automatically mean intelligence or honesty. This Ekow Yankah is obviously a black racist. There is no substantial proof that obama was born in America. His grandmother and his wife both are on record as saying he was born in Kenya. Obama’s birth certificate has been obviously “doctored”. Second of all, stop thinking that blacks are “equal” to whites. Not necessarily ! This professor is proof that even with an education, they can and are ignorant ignoramus !