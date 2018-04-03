NYPD’s ‘broken windows policing’ ripped for high number of minority arrests

Far too many minorities continue to get arrested as part of the NYPD’s emphasis on broken windows policing, an advocacy group charged Monday.
The Police Reform Organizing Project said that of the 1,612 arraignments attended in every borough but Staten Island during more than six months ending last Aug. 2, 1,438, or 89%, involved blacks or Hispanics.
Robert Gangi, head of PROP, said the statistics mirror those found in previous PROP reports and reflect the difference in how minorities are treated compared to whites.
Gangi, who railed against broken windows policing — enforcing low-level offenses under the theory that it can prevent more serious crimes — during a failed mayoral run in 2017, said officers are more likely to let off a white suspect with a warning, while minorities are more likely to get arrested or at least receive a summons.
“Cops have told me that in precincts that serve white communities they either have a very low quota or no quota, while in precincts of color there’s a quota,” Gangi said.
“One cop told me if you’re assigned to those precincts your first question is, ‘What’s the number?'”
The most common charges for the arraignments attended by PROP were misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor assault, petty larceny and theft of service, which typically involves fare evasion.
The NYPD in February told a City Council hearing that its marijuana enforcement is driven by 911 and 311 calls.
But its own data refutes that claim — of the five neighborhoods with the most marijuana possession arrests in 2016 only one ranked in the top five for calls complaining about the problem.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill later said police receive complaints in other forms and that he himself attended a southeast Queens community meeting after which a group of homeowners told him marijuana enforcement needs to continue.
The NYPD had no comment Monday, though in the past it has derided Gangi’s methodology and the fact that PROP is run out of his home.
Gangi laughed at that criticism and said the reports sometimes involve arrest data the state gets from the NYPD.
“That’s what you do — you attack the messenger as a way to discredit what he or she is saying,” Gangi said.
The trick in all of this is to ignore who commits most of these crimes and pretend it’s all about racism. How about this? We actually treat everyone equally and quit trying to massage outcomes. If you screw up, you pay the price. If do things right, you are rewarded. We go through unbelievable contortions to excuse the bad behavior of non-whites and blame it on everything but their own bad decisions. Enough!!!
I’m black, and I agree with you.
“Black people make up 23 percent of New York’s population, but they commit 75 percent of all shootings. … Whites are 33 percent of the city’s population, but they commit fewer than 2 percent of all shootings…”
“Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S.
In 2015, there were ~4,500 African-Americans killed – 93% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Where is the outrage from prominent members of the African-American community? Where are the words of condemnation and sorrow from “Black Lives Matter”, Obama, Al Sharpton, or Jesse Jackson over the fact that members of their own race are summarily executing each other?
Judge not by the color of one’s skin but by the content of their character.
If Blacks represent approx. 12%-13% of the total population, how could males represent 8%? Are there twice as many males, as females? I would say that,
considering how many of them die young, it would be the other way around!
In that case, the ‘shooting’ statistics would be even worse!
I agree. IF you have 3 breeds of dogs, and ONE chews furniture more than the other 2, DO YOU LOOK at any of those other breeds, if you found a new 3-piece leather sofa chewed up? NO YOU LOOK AT who does it the most.
SAME applies here. IF BLACKS and LATINOS do the most crime, then OF COURSE they will have more arrests!! That is simple COMMON SENSE AND LOGIC..
BUT common sense and logic are verboten in the minds (if they even have one) of liberals.
If you break or destroy anything, you MUST repair/replace or pay the consequences. Enough with living and acting like animals!
There is no shred of evidence that NYPD is racist. So, if some “minority” arestees are over-represented then it means that they, as a group, are less fit to live in a civilized society than the rest of us are.
What we see here disproves the unproven nonsense that we are all equal. If that “Liberal” mantra were true, it would show in crime statistics, but it doesn’t, as the article – however implicitly – point out..
To the ACLU/NAACP/CBC etc, ANY stat showing blacks are doing wrong more than whites, MUST BE DOWN to racism. NEVER to the fact blacks ARE more likely to be crooks than whites..
For a bunch of years I taught English in a majority-Hispanic community near L.A. plagued with gang violence. Broken windows more than applies to that city- graffiti, ramshackle structures, trash, and yes, broken windows characterized areas with higher rates of shootings, assaults, armed robberies, etc. Fast forward to my neighborhood where graffiti from a local gang appeared on the sidewalk outside the building next door (affiliation was part of the tag). A neighbor I mentioned it to openly mocked me. Tried to explain the theory to him but he said, “They’re just kids.” Yeah right, kids who belong to a criminal organization. What a jerk. There’s a reason that tag was where it was- right where the weed-smoking teens stood before the landlord asked their dad to make them stop. So, I support the NYPD’s policy, & suspect like others that higher minority arrests reflect higher rates of crime in those groups. Around our schoo it wasn’t Vietnamese, Burmese, Chinese, or Indian folks, it was folks from Mexico & Central America. Give me a break.
I would much rather the police pull out of the black areas and police mine. I am getting sick of pretending to care what people do to their own area. If it gets really bad, put a fence around it.
Being cynical some will claim that is racist.
Who cares. For a while now, i’ve said do the same thing. PUT A BIG bloody wall around high crime black communities, and REMOVE THE COPS OUT of it.. THEN SEE HOW long it takes before they BEG COPS to come back in.
Where does Gangi live and who does he represent besides himself? And old is he? Does he remember pre-Giuliani NYC? I lived in a black/Hispanic Bronx neighborhood in the late ’90s, Giuliani’s second term and all the people complained about was a lack of police presence. I guarantee that the ordinary, working folk in the communities that Gangi has appointed himself protector of are not complaining of too much police. You can bet dollars to donuts they feel the more the better. Get the low life’s and free loaders who ruin their neighborhoods off the streets. Remarkably, though Gangi cannot comprehend it, the people in those communities want a safe, pleasant community and feel they are entitled to it, just like white folks. They do not identify with the low lifes who ruin their neighborhoods. Get rid of them and good riddance.
If you commit the crime you do the time! Black, white, or whatever you do the time! No excuses!
Amen.
Preach it brotha!!
Oh, the poor minorities commit most of the crimes, so they should not be punished, because that amounts to white supremacy and police brutality. We should leave the less than animal minorities on the streets so they can commit more crimes. I am crying crocodile tears for the mass dysfunction in the minority neighborhoods and I am crying crocodile tears for minority criminals, after all I am a white supremacist. Maybe, I can take a college course for credit, on how I am a white supremacist and how I suffer from white guilt! I am such a terrible person, because I believe in personal responsibility and law and order.
“Cops have told me that in precincts that serve white communities they either have a very low quota or no quota, while in precincts of color there’s a quota,” Gangi said. “One cop told me if you’re assigned to those precincts your first question is, ‘What’s the number?’”
Suuuuure they told you that. Just out of curiosity, what are those cops (otherwise referred to, in polite company, as policemen and policewomen, or police officers) names??
I agree with you. Gotta be suspicious of unnamed sources. However, if they DID in fact say that–then they are part of the problem for not doing something about it.
Again, it’s just another piece of propaganda to show how the white slave-masters view the city folk.
Maybe the ‘number’ being referenced was related to how many perps are in the area?? NOT to a quota..
Growing up in New York in the 1960’s, I remember the chaos that descended when the streets filled up with litter, people routinely jumped turnstiles and people generally started ignoring laws that insured civility. While I no longer live in New York, I never wanted to visit during the pre-Giuliani 1980’s and refused to ride the subways that my parents let me ride alone as a 9 year old.
As we near the 5th generation in a row of career criminals being procreated, we see the continuation of the “master plan” hatched by the “great society” architects. As a precaution against their plan failing, they’ve also bolstered their intentions with the importation of thousands of illegal aliens, islamic radicals, and “refugees”. “Broken windows” are the least of the problems the residents of NYC (and the rest of the country) have.
“Broken windows” are the least of the problems the residents of NYC (and the rest of the country) have.
Yes, which is exactly why it’s good to take care of the little things while the criminals are committing little crimes. Intercession by police at that stage has been proven to work.
And as it was PROVEN, when you ignore the little things, the BIGGER crimes are more likely to happen..
But the “broken windows” policy shows that crime is not tolerated in that city. I remember Giuliani shutting down all the sex shops in Times Square, which was filthy in all ways and that included filthy rotten streets. It is a good, simple and cheap method of keeping crime down so let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater. Because we have new problems shouldn’t mean we drop the old cures.
Since when is the arresting of people for committing a crime supposed to a statistic? Everything according to the liberals is supposed to fit some kind of mold. But there is not mold for crime.
Those good Old Liberals aren’t happy unless the bad old days are back. I can’t give the stats on the murder rate in NYC before “broken windows” but I know it was considerably more then than it is now.Apparently they’d rather have murder rates like Chicago rather than arrests for graffiti, broken windows and drug peddling. But then, when can anyone with commonsense know how to figure out what goes on in the Liberal mind.
Let me get this straight, stealing, assault, no license, dope……..you’re just supposed to ignore it. These left wing race baiters really don’t give a flip about anything except complaining and agitation. Look what happened when you put a low life baiter in the Whitehouse.
MORE Proof liberals want no police, no laws and full on anarchy!
Broken windows, graffiti, liter, and trash all over are signs that the people who live there don’t care about the neighborhood or those who live there. Crime soon follows next and more lawlessness follows. The communist mayor of NYC would like to keep people down and so has no problem with bad conditions in the city for it makes people rely on government. diblassio is the worst thing to happen to the city in decades.
Two thing:
A few years ago New Jersey Civil Rights’ groups cried about the high number of black people getting ticketed for speeding by the State Police.
So they hired a INDEPENDENT statistics firm to conduct surveys on the cause of this “High number of minorities” getting ticketed.
What they found out is—THEY SPEED MORE. Yes The independent firm discovered that the minorities were in fact speeding at a higher rate. Surprised…..Said no one at all. It backfired in their rodent faces.
Secondly, I just read an article in a British daily, not sure which one, but it said London is currently on pace to commit more murders than New York City.
Rapes are 3-4 times likely in London. And violent crime (acid to the face for one) is SIX times higher than New York.
How can that be? There are no guns in England. America is the Wild West.
Could it be it’s more about demographics than guns?
Yea, its cause london’s FLOODED with mudslime rapefugees..
PROP is complaining that the arrest rate is to high for people of color; and in fact, “‘[I]n precincts of color there’s a quota,’ Gangi said.”
“The most common charges for the arraignments attended by PROP were misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor assault, petty larceny and theft of service….”
Real easy reality check here. What is the conviction rate for these arrests? If a significant number of these arrests result in convictions; then, the police are objectively arresting the right people. If not, then PROP may be correct, and police are making unsupported arrests based on race.
If the conviction rate is high, then it is PROP who is advocating in favor of a racial quotas. That is, a quota setting the maximum number of permitted misdemeanor arrests for “people of color.”
For purposes of the proposed PROP quota system, what percentage of minority racial makeup is required to be given a pass by police? Does a person of bi-racial heritage count as a white person or a black person for purposes of PROP’s police quotas?
[Easy famous example: Barak Obama is half-white. So, would he count as an over-quota black man, or an unfilled white quota…or half a point to both?]
Relatedly, how should police make a racial determination before making an arrest…ask the person how they self-identify; or will PROP provide police with a skin-color chart?
Some NY police may be racist. PROP is racist for certain and their suggestion for quotas is repugnant. Their racism shouldn’t get a pass because they say they represent Blacks.
And if the most common crimes are people still driving on suspended licenses, then that to me says “YOU ARE NOT Punishing those who drive on suspended licenses sufficiently”.
START IMPOUNDING THE cars/vans they own, while their licenses are suspended. AND ANY idiot who loans said person a car to use, ALSO GETS IT Impounded…
Of course, we all know that ALL criminal activities are distributed EQUALLY across all demographics – men, women, whites, Hispanics, blacks, LGBTQXYZ, etc. So, clearly when blacks exceed their “fair share”, they are being targeted and treated unfairly. That’s the way it works, isn’t it?
Gangi is right! Harlem and the Bronx are being mistreated! I say NYC should pull all police support out of those areas and devote all their time to watching the horrible events that take place in the East 80’s. That will show them.
Read up on Gangi; he’s a foolish old man from the Upper West Side (the ground zero of mindless, self involved liberalism) who goes through life wearing blinders and living in an echo chamber, unfazed by reality. Or the opinions, values and needs of actual, working class people, especially black and Hispanic. He says white people see a cop on the corner they feel safe; black people cross the street. Bunk, and he’d know it if he ever actually listened to a black person who isn’t guilty of a crime. I’m a white guy from the suburbs but I’ve spent 99% of the last 25 years with black/Hispanic working class folks and they universally detest the low lifes and dirt bags that pollute their communities. They don’t give half a crap they’re black/Hispanic. They don’t want to hear about their problems. Just get rid of them. Shockingly, they feel the same way about thugs and punks and free loaders as white people. Something Gangi can’t imagine.
It’s as easy as DON’T do the crime and then you will NOT get in trouble and will NOT do the time or go to jail. This should be the easiest thing on the planet to understand.
The article from the New York Daily News, “New York’s picture newspaper” (for people who can’t read), is hardly a source of unbiased, honest re4porting. Regarding the broken windows theory, if 89% of arraignments are black and Hispanic, it’s because blacks and Hispanics “broke 89% of the windows.”