NYPD denied all criminal detainer requests from ICE over 1 yr. period

The NYPD rejected all requests from the feds to detain immigrants in custody over a one-year period, new data shows.

From July 1, 2018 to June 30, the NYPD received 2,916 so-called detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The detainers ask the NYPD to hold a person past their release date so ICE can determine whether to take them into federal custody for deportation proceedings. The NYPD denied all of those requests.

In only seven instances did the NYPD provide ICE with answers to questions about a person’s “incarceration status, release date, or court appearances,” the data showed. In those cases, the feds were inquiring about a person with at least one conviction for a violent or serious crime, according to the numbers.

“We are pleased to see that the NYPD is following the New York City detainer law, which is intended to limit the circumstances under which our local law enforcement honors an ICE detainer or otherwise cooperates with federal immigration authorities. It is patently illegal for local law enforcement to hold an individual because of an ICE detainer. These detainers lead to the detention of thousands of people each year without probable cause, without judicial approval, and without basic due process protections,” the Legal Aid Society said.

Mayor de Blasio has drastically limited cooperation with ICE under “Sanctuary City” policies.

“The NYPD does not conduct civil immigration enforcement,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

An ICE official slammed the practice.

“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release a criminal alien onto the streets, they have declined an ICE detainer. This negatively impacts public safety and ICE’s efficiency in the apprehension of criminal aliens. Federal immigration laws authorize DHS to issue detainers and provide ICE broad authority to detain removable aliens,” the official said.

