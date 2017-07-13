NYPD commissioner at officer’s funeral: ‘Why is there no outrage?’

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill denounced anti-police hate during Tuesday’s funeral of slain Officer Miosotis Familia, a mother of three and 12-year department veteran who was ambushed and killed while sitting in her mobile command unit last week.

The commissioner pointed out in his eulogy that Familia is the seventh NYPD officer to be shot and killed in the past five years, according to a transcript published by the New York Post. Familia was shot in the head in the Bronx by a man with a history of criminal activity and mental illness, and police said he was behind an 11-minute rant against police on Facebook Live last year.

“Mental illness and medication may have played a part — I don’t know,” Commissioner O’Neill told mourners. “What is certain, however, is that he hated the police. He saw us as the ‘bad guys’ because countless times he heard it in conversation, saw it on television, read it in the newspapers. Combine that toxic blend with his special brand of evil, and you get … this funeral.

“Hate has consequences,” he continued. “When we demonize a whole group of people — whether that group is defined by race, by religion, or by occupation — this is the result. I don’t know how else to say it: This was an act of hate, in this case, against police officers — the very people who stepped forward and made a promise to protect you, day and night.”

The commissioner asked why people in such a politically active city like New York aren’t protesting in the streets against this senseless killing.

You Might Like







“So, where are the demonstrations for this single mom, who cared for her elderly mother and her own three children? There is anger and sorrow, but why is there no outrage? Because Miosotis was wearing a uniform? Because it was her job?” he asked. “I simply DO NOT accept that.”

“Miosotis was targeted, ambushed, and assassinated,” he said. “She wasn’t given a chance to defend herself. That should matter to every single person who can hear my voice, in New York City and beyond.”

Commissioner O’Neill said Familia was committed to making the city safer and “epitomized why many people choose to become police officers.”

“Everything our government stands for – freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, freedom from fear – everything starts with public safety,” he said. “Miosotis knew this, and she wanted all of us to play our part.

“I’m asking the public to make a commitment to support your police, to work with us,” he said. “Commit to watching the backs of those you call when you’re scared, those you call when you’re in trouble.”

© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (5 votes cast)