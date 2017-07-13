NYPD commissioner at officer’s funeral: ‘Why is there no outrage?’

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill denounced anti-police hate during Tuesday’s funeral of slain Officer Miosotis Familia, a mother of three and 12-year department veteran who was ambushed and killed while sitting in her mobile command unit last week.
The commissioner pointed out in his eulogy that Familia is the seventh NYPD officer to be shot and killed in the past five years, according to a transcript published by the New York Post. Familia was shot in the head in the Bronx by a man with a history of criminal activity and mental illness, and police said he was behind an 11-minute rant against police on Facebook Live last year.
“Mental illness and medication may have played a part — I don’t know,” Commissioner O’Neill told mourners. “What is certain, however, is that he hated the police. He saw us as the ‘bad guys’ because countless times he heard it in conversation, saw it on television, read it in the newspapers. Combine that toxic blend with his special brand of evil, and you get … this funeral.
“Hate has consequences,” he continued. “When we demonize a whole group of people — whether that group is defined by race, by religion, or by occupation — this is the result. I don’t know how else to say it: This was an act of hate, in this case, against police officers — the very people who stepped forward and made a promise to protect you, day and night.”
The commissioner asked why people in such a politically active city like New York aren’t protesting in the streets against this senseless killing.
“So, where are the demonstrations for this single mom, who cared for her elderly mother and her own three children? There is anger and sorrow, but why is there no outrage? Because Miosotis was wearing a uniform? Because it was her job?” he asked. “I simply DO NOT accept that.”
“Miosotis was targeted, ambushed, and assassinated,” he said. “She wasn’t given a chance to defend herself. That should matter to every single person who can hear my voice, in New York City and beyond.”
Commissioner O’Neill said Familia was committed to making the city safer and “epitomized why many people choose to become police officers.”
“Everything our government stands for – freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, freedom from fear – everything starts with public safety,” he said. “Miosotis knew this, and she wanted all of us to play our part.
“I’m asking the public to make a commitment to support your police, to work with us,” he said. “Commit to watching the backs of those you call when you’re scared, those you call when you’re in trouble.”
Where is Black Live Matter, Al RACEBAITER Sharpton, Jessie Jackson, Barack the Communist, Loretta RAT Lynch and Erica Holder? Why aren’t they marching in the street for this police officer and for the three kids she left behind?
becaue she represents everything they dispise thats why.
Yes the Black Lives Matter, Sharpton, Jackson, Holder, Obama silence is deafening. It implies very clearly that everything they preach is a scam, a lie, a Soros provoked and sanctioned action. None of the above should ever be tolerated, listened to, seen on TV. We as a country need to turn our backs to these people and their organizations. They should be prosecuted for the criminal activity they promote to fullest extent of the law. This includes DeBlasio and his ilk for being traitors to the citizens and first responders of NYC.
You think their silence might have something to do with the fact that the shooter was black? Can you even imagine the outrage if the shooter were white?
Once again, an Obummer move rears it’s ugly head. It is going to take years before we are free of this yolk he has placed around the necks of all that was good in this Nation.
Yoke.
I think it’s clear: Not only was there no outrage at this senseless terrible execution-style murder of an apparently good, sincere, caring police officer, and Mother and caregiver, due in large part to groups like “Black Lives Matter” in constantly dissing the police and the subsequent media echoing, but the REAL dominant reason there was no outrage is because the murderer himself was black. Whoa! A dilemma for “Black Lives Matter”. mmmm. How do we make a case that the lady cop’s life mattered, her being black and all, you know, when the dude what killed her was also black? Darned inconsiderate of him NOT to think this through and go get some “whitey” to at least get in the area and pin it on. THEN, da da da TAH! In come da Cavalry, Black Lives to da Rescue. Why, you’d have Jesse and Al all foamy at the mouth, on the next jet. Media would even (I know this is a reach) sweep Donald and Donald Jr. to the back page for THIS feeding frenzy of more typical everyday white on black crime. Yeah. That’s what I’m talking ’bout…
continuing…BUT the dummy black shooter didn’t set it up right. So, we be silent…you know, like the PC media has been TOLD to be about the 2to 1 black on white crime in America. Whites killed 229 blacks and every one reported up the wazoo, and publicized with crowds, parades, burning and overturning cars, smashing windows and screaming about “Race”, which was largely dead until actively, continually fueled by the biggest race-baiter in recent history, the half-black version of the Ku Klux Klan, Barack Obama. But literally no mention of the 500 whites killed by blacks, some infants, shot in the face in front of their white Mother….just for daring to BE WHITE. In these cases, media doesn’t report the race of the killer. Not PC. The real “slaughter” as usual, are blacks killing blacks, again rarely reported. Since the turn of the century, this number has hovered at about 90% of black killings. Jesse and Al have nothing to say about THAT. I will give the media credit for one thing in this murder: They didn’t see a Russia-Trump connection. Good going, boys.
Finally, due to our having been P.C.d to shut up and take it, when whites are murdered, raped, pillaged by blacks (black on white rape likely 100:1 over the opposite. But, when white women are raped by blacks, or when whites are murdered, by blacks, whites remain silent…P.C.’d to death by the liberal media. No uproar. No marches. NO screaming and denouncing. Just take it. Why, we don’t even cite “racism” by blacks, far more rampant today than racism by whites. We don’t burn our cities or loot our stores. We just quietly bury them and moan. Maybe it’s time we do a WHOLE lot more. And, maybe it’s time we demand the FIRING of all media personnel, and their editors and publishers who REFUSE to give black on white crime the same forceful coverage they do white on black crime. Maybe. HELL, let’s just DO IT. They’re mostly white liberal Democrat, Socialist, Communist trash anyway. What’s the loss? Go flip hamburgers, you anchor people. That’s what you’d be better at.
Be patient William,
The low life liberal media has yet to be contacted by an “anonymous” source linking Trump to a Russian counterpart in colluding to set up this unfortunate execution style murder of one of NY’s finest as retribution for commie socialist De-blah-sio’s participation in the G20 protest (i.e. riot) in Hamburg. It’s all fake news. Make America Great Again.
Absolutely correct. Give the MSM time and they’ll photoshop a picture of Trump, the dead officer and a Russian crossing a street somewhere and scream collusion. Well, one thing certain the more provocations from fake news, the lower the MSM ratings. What we need is Trump to remove Sessions as AG and get Trey Gowdy in. We need someone with energy and a keen legal mind to start cleaning up. Hell, I’d pay more taxes if Gowdy was AG and needed more prosecutors to handle the large volume of crime from the likes of Soros, Clintons, the pedos, traffickers and swamp rats in DC and elsewhere.
DeBlowme-O had exactly what to say about it?
A tragic, senseless murder of a good, dedicated, devoted, aspirational, and inspirational person who will be greatly missed, not only by those she loved and loved her, but by all humanity, since there seems to be ever fewer of her like among us. Those who rage against both the horror of the loss, and the absence of all the radicals who claim to be on some sort of high-moral mission of salvation, still have difficulty reconciling the claims of the radicals with their deeds. Why is that? The answer is clear, isn’t it? BLM, Sharpton, the ACLU, public employee unions, Chambers of Commerce, academics, the NAACP, and countless others, are silent because, in truth, they DO NOT grieve, nor care a jot about this. The police officer, by all accounts an exemplary citizen and ought-to-be role model for everyone, was, to all those Leftist ideologues, violently opposed to the principles of America, Constitutional rights, true equality, fairness, compassion, are interested only in that she was a personification of their enemy, regardless of race and gender, (directly contrary to their identity politics belief, and blatantly hypocritical), and they’re likely rejoicing at her extermination. (continued below)
(continued from prior post)
This Lefty-Loony extremism is not simply delusional, a gross perversion, detestable and despicable in all ways, and inhumane, but one of the most serious internal threats to our nation we’ve ever seen. They’ve so intimidated so many, that only a handful of Americans dare speak out to condemn them as they so properly deserve. If we continue to allow this open, brutal, calculated attack upon our political, civil, social, and intellectual environs, we are, indeed, doomed to the darkest corridors of history because we permitted our extraordinary nation to be strangled…to death, by villains we know.
The Commissioners speaks out against this senseless murder of one of our own…..yet throws another cop (Sgt. Barry) under the bus protecting his life from a psycho armed with a bat and coming after him and his men.
Can’t have it both ways Commissioner.
The POLICE need your support in all matters.
And stop throwing cops under the bus!!!
Commissioner O’Neill, there was no expression of outrage because oBUTTface condones attacks on law enforcement officers and has even called for civil disobedience in response to law enforcement actions. His complete DISRESPECT and disregard for law enforcement officers and for military members (past and present) has given these dirtbags the idea that our HEROES are nothing more than doormats. Its about time he was shown this is NOT appropriate! He needs to be charged with treason and inciting riots and violence.
Meanwhile, her boss, the [DIS]honorable NYC mayor Deblasio, flies off to join socialist protesters in Germany, with nary a word… Such a sick, cowardly, disgusting man…